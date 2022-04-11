CASEY: Salem police identify owner of the little black biting dog in CVS

A Roanoke woman bitten in the face by a small pet dog last week at a Salem pharmacy will not have to undergo a series of potentially expensive rabies vaccination shots.

I told you about that unfortunate matter in Sunday’s column. Since its publication, Salem police have identified the dog’s owner — hooray! Police also determined that the biting black pup, whose name is “Pepper,” is up-to-date on its vaccinations, Adkins told me.

That’s a great relief to Adkins, 63. It means she won’t have to undergo a series of post-exposure rabies vaccinations. Those could easily have cost thousands of dollars, which Adkins — who’s said she’s uninsured except for inpatient hospitalization coverage — doesn’t have.

“I really appreciate everything you did,” she told me Monday afternoon, minutes after a Salem animal control officer gave her the good news.

Adkins is disabled but works part time as a merchandiser for an independent company. She handles in-store advertising in various retailers — CVS is just one of the stores to which she moves around.

On April 3, a Sunday, she was working in the Ridgewood Farms CVS on Electric Road. That afternoon is when she encountered Pepper, unleashed and in a store cart, and the dog’s owner, in one of the pharmacy’s aisles.

Adkins loves dogs. She’s owned her own, now deceased, and she told me she often dog-sits for friends and families. The dog, which Adkins guessed was a cocker spaniel-poodle hybrid, appeared friendly and was wagging its tail when she approached and began making “googly eyes” at it, she said.

The dog jumped up in the cart and put its paws on Adkins’ chest and licked her face. Then without warning, it took a bite that pierced her skin in two places — her upper cheek and lower nose. The cheek wound, about half-an-inch long, was the more severe of the two. The result was blood, which Adkins dabbed at with tissues supplied by another CVS customer.

Adkins told the dog owner she thought she was all right, and the customer and Pepper moved on. A few minutes later, she encountered the woman again at the store’s front self-checkout register.

Adkins gave the dog owner Adkins’ name and phone number, and the woman entered those into her phone, with the notation “dog bite” as Adkins said she watched. But Adkins neglected to get the dog owner’s information. She overlooked that because she was still flustered from the bite, she said.

Amy Thibault, a CVS spokeswoman, said the drugstore chain usually bars pets inside its stores.

“Since we are a health care provider, we generally prohibit animals inside our CVS Pharmacy stores, however, service animals are welcome,” she said.

That afternoon, Adkins sought treatment from an urgent care center, and wound up at the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital emergency room last Tuesday after the wound exhibited signs of infection.

An ER physician recommended Adkins begin a course of rabies vaccination shots. Adkins’ own physician recommended the same, so long as the dog and its owner remained unidentified.

Roughly 60,000 people in America each year undergo post-exposure vaccination against rabies, most of them following a run-in with a wild animal. (One of them was a congressman bitten by a rabid fox on Capitol Hill just last week.)

The CDC also notes that when the biting animal is a pet “cat, dog, or ferret that appeared healthy at the time you were bitten, it can be confined by its owner for 10 days and observed. No anti-rabies prophylaxis is needed. No person in the United States has ever contracted rabies from a dog, cat or ferret held in quarantine for 10 days.”

For Adkins, the 10-day window would have been up April 13, which is Wednesday. That’s why she was desperate to get details about the dog and its vaccination records by then.

She reported the bite to Salem police on April 4. The following day, last Tuesday, she reported it to me. Salem spokesman Mike Stevens said Lt. G. Haston had obtained store security video that showed Pepper and the dog owner.

Thursday, Salem police posted a screen capture of the dog owner and Pepper to their Facebook page. I posted that to Roanoke.com Saturday night and included it in The Roanoke Times’ Sunday print edition.

Without success, police also asked others around the Ridgewood Farms area if they recognized the dog owner, Stevens said.

At 8:16 a.m. Monday, Adkins got a call from Salem police.

“Lt. Haston called,” she texted me. “Nobody has identified the dog owner.”

Haston called her back at 8:42 but didn’t have any good news. Then, right at noon Adkins received a call from a Salem animal control officer. He gave Adkins the dog owner’s name and contact information.

“He said the dog’s up-to-date with vaccinations until 2024,” she told me. She gleaned from their conversation that someone had called police with the information.

“He used the word ‘tip,’” Adkins told me.

Stevens said the information came via an anonymous tip by someone who recognized the dog owner, and that the tip actually came in Sunday. It was the only tip about the dog bite that Salem police received, he said.

“Not sure if it was generated by your article or Facebook post, as the tipster did not indicate that,” he added.

Either way, it proved good news for Adkins.

The CDC estimates that a course of five rabies shots over two weeks typically costs $3,800 just for the medicine, depending on insurance and other factors. But I’ve read newspaper stories in which bitten individuals have been charged $10,000 or more for post-exposure rabies vaccinations.

Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com . Follow him on Twitter: @dancaseysblog .

