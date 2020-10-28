CASEY: Saturday towing spree near Appalachian Trail raises hackles, drains wallets

“This presents safety concerns,” Whittaker added. “Not only could there have been multiple traffic crashes but it would have been very difficult, if not impossible, for a fire truck or ambulance to pass through in an emergency.”

An ambulance did respond to an emergency in the McAfee Knob area that afternoon. But its driver chose 311 to get there. That was wise, considering that the top of Old Catawba Road resembles a corkscrew. It would be nuts to an drive emergency vehicle on that section.

The police department, Whittaker added, has requested VDOT install “NO PARKING” and “TOWING ENFORCED” signs on Old Catawba Road.

Rakes happened upon the towing spree when she left the trail early and walked back to her car, so she could make a previously scheduled appointment. After speaking with officers, Rakes called her friends to let them know about the towing. But they were still a two-hour hike away and didn’t make it back in time.

Vail said she got her SUV back from a nearby business parking lot on Bradshaw Road that Mitchell’s was using as a staging area for cars it was towing off Old Catawba Road. But Buchanan’s Honda Fit had already been towed from the staging lot all the way to Mitchell’s lot in Southeast Roanoke.