CASEY: Shop owner waits 18 months for sign after he paid $7,000 in advance

Usually, the people I hear from in consumer disputes are going up against some large, impersonal, out-of-state company with customer service reps who have dropped a ball or two.

The case of the missing gift-shop sign is different. It involves two local small businesses that have been around for a while.

One is Windsor Gifts, at 3534 Brambleton Avenue. Owner Coley Nelson marked 25 years in business this year.

The other is Kinsey Neon & Sign Co., which dates to 1907 and bills itself as “one of the most trusted sign manufacturers and sign service companies in Western Virginia.” (The Mill Mountain Star is probably Kinsey’s most famous creation, though the company is no longer owned by its namesake family.)

Looking ahead to his 25th anniversary in business, Nelson late in 2020 began efforts to get a bigger and brighter sign for his gift shop, but not a neon version.

That December, Kinsey co-owner Darryl Thompson gave Nelson an estimate totaling $11,692.53, including permits and installation.

The top of the “cabinet sign” would be lighted from the interior and display the gift shop’s name to Brambleton drivers heading in either direction. The bottom would feature an LED board on which the message could be changed. In all, the sign would be roughly 8-feet-wide-by-8-feet-tall, not counting the posts on which it would stand.

On March 1, 2021, Nelson signed a contract and paid 60% of the total in advance, or $6,895.51. The contract listed the estimated time of production at “60 working days.” Roughly, that translates into 90 calendar days.

But those 90 days came and went without any sign or preparations.

In May 2021, Nelson said, he began phoning Kinsey weekly. Sometimes he went to its shop personally when those calls went unanswered. This lasted through November 2021, Nelson told me.

On June 29, 2021, a representative for Kinsey visited Windsor Gifts and marked its parking lot where the sign would go, and said the sign would be installed in July 2021. After that visit, Nelson used a tool called a “chop saw” to cut his asphalt lot at the new sign’s location.

But Kinsey never showed up to install it in July.

Explanations for the delay involved COVID-19 and staffing, or pandemic-related supply-chain issues, or the fact that Kinsey had moved its shop location, and its orders had been delayed by the move, Nelson said.

In August 2021, he personally visited Kinsey’s shop, after his phone calls went unanswered. At that time the mostly completed sign was sitting on Kinsey’s lot.

Nelson said another excuse he heard repeatedly was that Kinsey had problems procuring a permit from Roanoke County. But when Nelson later checked with Roanoke County, he learned Kinsey hadn’t applied for a permit until October 2021. (One was issued in November and was good for 90 days.)

The next time Nelson heard from Kinsey was December 2021, when Thompson brought a machine to Windsor Gifts and dug 6-foot-deep post holes for the new sign.

That was a year after Nelson first sought an estimate, and nine months after he’d paid a nearly $7,000 deposit on the sign.

December was the last time Nelson said he’s had contact with the company. He said Darryl Thompson has ignored his calls since then.

In February, Nelson hired an attorney, R. Neal Keesee Jr., who wrote a letter to Kinsey. It suggested that Nelson would take legal action if the sign wasn’t installed by March 4, 2022.

That date came and went with no sign. Nelson told me he hasn’t sued because that would likely cost him far more than the $6,895.51 he’s already paid.

And here we are October 2022, 18 months after Nelson ordered and partly paid for the sign, and he still doesn’t have it.

“I was happy to have [the sign] up for my 25th year in business,” Nelson told me when I visited the gift store last week. But now he wonders if he’s going to get it at all.

Darryl Thompson proved as elusive when I tried to get hold of him, as he has with Coley Nelson.

In the past three weeks, I’ve called Kinsey Sign multiple times and left messages for Thompson without result. I also sent Thompson two emails that elicited no reply. At one point, on Oct. 4, I dropped by Kinsey’s shop on Granby Street Northeast to see if I could get some answers in person.

There, I found Thomas West, who said Thompson wasn’t in. I left a handwritten message requesting Thompson call me. But he didn’t.

Wednesday, I reached West on the phone. At that time he identified himself as a co-owner of Kinsey Neon & Sign Co. I asked him why the Windsor Gifts sign hasn’t been completed.

West told me he was unfamiliar with details of the project. But he said supply-chain issues have bedeviled the company since the COVID-19 pandemic. On top of that, he said Kinsey Neon & Sign is short-staffed.

West said before the pandemic, Kinsey Neon & Sign Co. had six employees. Now it has only two.

Nelson said he hasn’t yet taken his complaint regarding Kinsey to the Better Business Bureau of Western Virginia. But other aggrieved businesses have.

Since 2021, three different entities have filed complaints listed on the BBB’s website that bear similarities to Nelson’s allegations against Kinsey Neon & Sign. (Their names are obscured in the BBB complaints; one appears to be from a senior retirement community.)

All of them claimed they’d paid the company in advance for items not delivered, and list promises unkept and difficulty in communicating with the company. One has been deemed “resolved” by the BBB; the other two have been “answered,” which at the very least means the company provided a written response, if not satisfaction.

On April 19, Nelson said he filed a complaint with Virginia’s Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation. He gave me the name and cell phone number of the DPOR investigator.

When I called and left a message, it was returned by Kerri O’Brien, a DPOR spokeswoman. She told me, “I can’t discuss anything that’s ongoing.” She also declined to confirm the existence of an investigation, or whether it had been closed.

West said that with the Windsor Gifts project, one problem has been getting components for the sign’s electronic message board, which come from China.

“The main cabinet sign is completed,” West said. “But it cannot be installed until the LEDs are installed on the lower section of the cabinet message board.” (Nelson said Kinsey told him the sign could be installed without the electronic components, and that those could be installed later.)

West added: “We’re in limbo, trying to get jobs done as best we can. There’s only so much we can do, when we can’t get the materials to do it. We are working the best we can to get everybody taken care of.”

One thing Nelson hasn’t yet done is request Kinsey refund the $6,895.51 for the sign he ordered in March 2021.

Nelson said that’s because he wants the sign more than the money. Inflation since March 2021 has raised the cost of hiring another contractor by 30% or more, he said.

On my Oct. 4 visit to Kinsey Neon & Sign, I noticed a white board in the office, listing upcoming jobs. One, in orange ink, noted, “Windsor – 10-6 – install.”

I snapped a photo with my phone. After leaving Kinsey, I called Nelson and told him it looked like his sign installation might happen in a couple of days.

But that day came and went with no sign, too.

At this point, Nelson is out $6,895.51, not counting the electrician he hired to wire the location of the new sign, and money he paid the lawyer to write the letter. Meanwhile, the post holes dug last December have partially filled in and need to be re-dug.

Stay tuned.