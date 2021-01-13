CASEY: SIMPLE funds small-scale efforts to benefit communities

SIMPLE has dozens of other examples, such as a storytelling project related to World HIV/AIDS Day, an esteem-building program for women suffering from lupus, and a summer camp for LGBTQ youths. There’s not space in this column to list all of them.

The group was founded in 2018 when Brad Stephens, who lives in Old Southwest, began talking with some friends about ways they could make a difference in the community. Eventually the idea expanded to include 10 individuals and families.

Some donors stay for a year then move on; they’re replaced with others who’ve become interested. Right now the funders are 10 separate families.

Each donates $100 per month, and the donors meet once a month to decide which applicant on SIMPLE’s list will get the $1,000 that month. They do it each month, often over potluck dinners at each others’ homes.

Member Matt McKimmy, who grew up in Bedford County, and later wound up in Indiana, said Stephens was one of the first people he and his wife met when they moved back to the Roanoke Valley four years ago. Both were involved in CityWorksXpo, another nonprofit.