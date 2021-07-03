CASEY: 'Sleepless' Roanoke man spreads the word about missing people

I learned about the AWARE Foundation in a story a few weeks ago ion Roanoke.com. It was originally published by The Free Lance-Star, our sister daily in Fredericksburg.

That article mentioned AWARE was headquartered here in Roanoke, which piqued my curiosity. Soon, I was on the phone with the founder. His name is Kenny Jarels, and he lives in northwest Roanoke. Also, he might be the most sleepless man in the Roanoke Valley.

AWARE is an acronym for Always Watch and Recognize your Environment, Jarels said. Its purpose is to promote awareness of the missing and endangered, and assist anxious families in finding their missing loved ones.

“I got to bed about 4 a.m. this morning,” Jarels told me early Friday afternoon. His phone rings so frequently or buzzes with texts that estimated he gets about two hours of sleep per night. Missing people all over the United States — and Canada and the United Kingdom — keep him awake, he added.