CASEY: 'Sleepless' Roanoke man spreads the word about missing people

Last week was busy for the folks at the nonprofit AWARE Foundation.
In Las Vegas, police searched for Vance Ray Veselka, 60, a homeless man who lived (or lives) in a white van with Colorado tags. His last known sighting was June 11.
Meanwhile in Ohio, Sarah Nicole Perkins, 17, went missing from her home south of Dayton on June 25. She’s 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 113 pounds, with brown hair and has an infinity symbol with the words “Love You More” tattooed on her right arm.
Another 17-year-old girl, Jordan Helen Pettit, disappeared from Dresden, Tennessee, on June 29. Thursday, someone spotted her with a redheaded young woman near a Waffle House in West Nashville.
And in Powhatan County, authorities looked for Joni Bradley, 16. She has a green nose piercing and may be carrying a light pink backpack and wearing white Converse sneakers. She went missing June 26, possibly with help from someone in Louisa County.
Good news: Authorities eventually located Perkins, Bradley and — around 4 p.m. Friday — Pettit; all were safe. They’re still searching for Veselka — and many others.
All the above and more has played out in recent posts on the AWARE Foundation’s Facebook page. That has just under 99,000 followers — which is quite a source network. The foundation also communicates with people on Twitter (3,838 followers) and other social media such as TikTok.
I learned about the AWARE Foundation in a story a few weeks ago ion Roanoke.com. It was originally published by The Free Lance-Star, our sister daily in Fredericksburg.
That article mentioned AWARE was headquartered here in Roanoke, which piqued my curiosity. Soon, I was on the phone with the founder. His name is Kenny Jarels, and he lives in northwest Roanoke. Also, he might be the most sleepless man in the Roanoke Valley.
AWARE is an acronym for Always Watch and Recognize your Environment, Jarels said. Its purpose is to promote awareness of the missing and endangered, and assist anxious families in finding their missing loved ones.
“I got to bed about 4 a.m. this morning,” Jarels told me early Friday afternoon. His phone rings so frequently or buzzes with texts that estimated he gets about two hours of sleep per night. Missing people all over the United States — and Canada and the United Kingdom — keep him awake, he added.
Jarels, 62, has no background in law enforcement or professional sleuthing. For 38 years, he worked in Virginia Tech’s Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, where he was in charge of safety. For 37 of those years, he also worked on the sidelines of Hokies football games, where his duty more or less was corralling members of the news media.
He founded the AWARE Foundation in 2016, and took early retirement from Virginia Tech in 2018 so he could spend all his time the spreading the word about the missing. By then, “I had gotten to the point where I was spending nearly all my time on the AWARE Foundation,” Jarels said.
He believes too many people pay far too little attention to reports of missing people, as opposed to say, murders, which more often are pretty big news.
Jarels attributes this interest to a painful episode in his own family’s past. That happened in Blacksburg in the early 1980s, he said.
His cousin, Steven Fain, went missing, Jarels told me. Fain’s body turned up about a week later. Though foul play was evident, “there was not enough evidence to bring in the person who was the prime suspect,” Jarels told me.
Steven’s mother (and Jarels’ aunt), Hallie Marie Fain, died in 2007. His father (and Jarels’ uncle), Early Daylie Fain, died in 2012.
“My aunt and uncle went to their graves not knowing what happened to their son,” Jarels told me.
Working with him are 14 volunteers spread around the United States, in places such as California, Florida, Oklahoma and North Carolina.
They field and spread stories of missing people from a variety of sources. The most common are law enforcement, families and the news media.
Once volunteers for AWARE confirm missing-persons reports have been filed with police, they seek photos and identifying information of the missing people. Then they create digital “posters” about the vanished subjects. AWARE spreads those around social media.
Jarels said connections he made with national media working on the Hokies sidelines have helped him spread the word about the missing, too.
When a missing person is found, the AWARE Foundation stamps the word “LOCATED” in big red letters over the previously published posters, and reposts them to social media, too. That keeps everyone who’s interested up to date on who’s found and who’s not.
“In 2016, we were credited with helping find more than 50 people,” Jarels said.
Who credited AWARE? I asked. “That’s based on what the families of the missing told us,” he added.
Roughly 75% to 80% of the missing subjects profiled by AWARE are later found alive, in varying states of wellness. A number of them suffer from mental health issues, Jarels said.
“It’s those good endings, those happy endings, that push us to continue,” he told me.
The AWARE Foundation has managed to work its way into the good graces of police departments — online homepages of 30 different law enforcement agencies like to the foundation’s website as a resource, Jarels said.
He also works with Lamar Outdoor Advertising. One of the largest billboard companies in the nation, Lamar has 1,100 in just the Roanoke region, which stretches from South Boston and Danville in the south to Lexington in the north and west from Lynchburg.
Lamar donates unsold advertising space to the AWARE Foundation (and some other registered nonprofits) on billboards that otherwise would be blank. AWARE covers expenses of creating the signs. That money comes from donations to AWARE.
“I have gotten to know him and have seen how hard he works,” said Anna Furlong, Lamar’s sales coordinator in the Roanoke region. “He often knows about missing people before anyone else does.”
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:@dancaseysblog.
