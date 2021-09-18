CASEY: Some no-cost options for Medicare counseling and estate-planning

“It’s pretty complex on its own,” Boyd said.

During open enrollment, the agency will have three full-time staffers plus seven other volunteers helping seniors navigate Medicare Part D. Typically in a year they’ll counsel 2,200 to 2,400 seniors on insurance, Boyd said. Most of it occurs during the fall open enrollment period.

Each counselor has been certified by the Virginia Insurance Counseling Assistance Program, and the service they provide is confidential. No matter which plan a client chooses, the counselors receive no commission or payment from any insurer.

The LOA’s one of 25 area offices on aging in Virginia, and it covers Roanoke, Salem and the counties of Roanoke, Botetourt, Allegany and Craig. (If you live outside that region, look up the number for your region’s office. It likely offers the same service.)

I wrote about this in 2019 after receiving a plea from Fred Horn, a retiree who serves as one of the program’s volunteer counselors. He’s still doing that.

As a volunteer, “I don’t have a dog in this hunt,” Horn told me. “I just given them the information. It’s been very rewarding for me to be able to help people.”