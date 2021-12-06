CASEY: Some smack-talk tips for the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl

The first thing I did when I learned Virginia Tech’s Hokies would square off against the Maryland Terrapins in the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl was to find out everything I could about that auspicious football game. Because truth is, I could not recall ever hearing about it before.
Certainly I should have. Major football powerhouses — such as Duke University — have previously played in the Pinstripe Bowl. Not only that but on Dec. 26, 2015, the Blue Devils actually won it. That right there is indicative of the esteem attached to this bowl game.
Duke, which went 8-4 (4-4 in the ACC) in the 2015 regular season, beat the perennially powerful Indiana Hoosiers (which that year went 6-6, and 2-6 in the Big Ten). And that’s one way we know this is no kind of Consolation Prize Bowl or Irrelevant Bowl or Mediocre Bowl.
The Pinstripe Bowl dates to 2010, and it’s held the last week of each December in New York City’s Yankee Stadium. Except for last year, when it was canceled because of COVID-19.
It’s the only bowl game in the nation’s largest city, which adds a lot of gravitas. It’s also the only post-season college football game in America that’s organized by a major-league baseball team. And there are plenty of additional superlatives we can add.
For example, the Pinstripe Bowl typically steers clear of so-called “elite” teams. For that reason, you probably won’t ever find No. 1 ranked Alabama playing in it.
Rather, among the 20 football squads that have graced the field in 10 Pinstripe Bowls there have been a grand total of two ranked teams (and none was in the top 20). Those were No. 25 Notre Dame in 2013 (which beat Rutgers 29-16) and No. 22 Pittsburgh in 2016 (which lost to unranked Northwestern).
Nobody has to worry about updating that stat this year, because neither the Hokies nor the Terps are ranked. Both had 6-6 seasons for which the best adjective is probably “lackluster.” Both are also 0-3 in their last three bowl-game appearances.
The Hokies and Terps will be playing for a highly coveted prize: The George M. Steinbrenner Trophy. That’s a one-of-a-kind artifact because it’s the only college football trophy in the entire world that’s named after a former pro baseball team owner.
And that’s hardly the trophy’s only distinguishing characteristic. Steinbrenner was also the only sports team owner ever to be parodied on, and serve as a punch-line for, a major American television sitcom (“Seinfeld”). Certainly you can understand how that adds immeasurable value and bragging rights to his namesake trophy.
Another good thing about the Pinstripe Bowl is that it NEVER sells out. So plenty of tickets will be available to folks in Blacksburg and College Park.
The latest prices I saw on Ticketmaster were $65. But rather than snap them up early, I’d suggest waiting until game day to buy tickets. They’ll probably be available for $5 outside the stadium by game time, unless the disgusted scalpers are simply giving them away for free — or paying bystanders to accept them.
Yankee Stadium has 54,251 seats and it has never sold out for a Pinstripe Bowl. Instead, attendance has averaged just under 40,000 fans per year. Although it eclipsed that number in the 2013 and 2014 games, neither broke the 50,000 attendance mark.
So I reckon we can expect somewhere south of 25,000 Hokies fans and 25,000 Terps fans. And that may be a problem because both are known as some of the ugliest fans in the NCAA.
Maryland (my alma mater) has owned the distinction for years. I don’t think I’ve ever attended a Terps game when I didn’t leave the stadium with stunned and blushing ears.
But recently — like this year — Hokie fans have been competing for the “ugly fan” title. Virginia Tech apologized after its fans threw bottles at the season opener this year.
For that reason, I’ve come up with some kinder and gentler Pinstripe Bowl smack-talk. It’s a few one- and two-liners, with zero four-letter words, that fans on both sides can use to safely and less impolitely jeer at each other with abandon.
That should make for some good entertainment, even if the meaningless football game does not. So here we go:
Question: Did you hear about the recent fire in the Terps’ football dorm that destroyed 20 books?
Answer: Fortunately, the firefighters saved 15 that hadn’t been colored in yet.
***
Question: What’s the difference between Rice Krispies and the Virginia Tech football team?
Answer: Rice Krispies know what to do when they’re in a bowl.
***
Question: How many Maryland freshmen does it take to change a light bulb?
Answer: Zero. At Maryland, that’s a sophomore-level course. (It takes only one Virginia Tech freshman, but the class is worth 4 credits.)
***
Question: Why did the Maryland Terrapins football team cross the road?
Answer: Because it was easier than crossing the goal line.
***
Question: Why don’t the Hokies have ice on the sidelines?
Answer: The guy who knew the recipe graduated.
***
Question: How can you tell if a Virginia Tech professor is married?
Answer: There are tobacco stains on both sides of the pickup truck.
***’
And last but not least:
Question: What happens when Virginia Tech students transfer from Blacksburg to College Park, Maryland?
Answer: Both states become smarter!
