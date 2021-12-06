CASEY: Some smack-talk tips for the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl

The first thing I did when I learned Virginia Tech’s Hokies would square off against the Maryland Terrapins in the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl was to find out everything I could about that auspicious football game. Because truth is, I could not recall ever hearing about it before.

Certainly I should have. Major football powerhouses — such as Duke University — have previously played in the Pinstripe Bowl. Not only that but on Dec. 26, 2015, the Blue Devils actually won it. That right there is indicative of the esteem attached to this bowl game.

Duke, which went 8-4 (4-4 in the ACC) in the 2015 regular season, beat the perennially powerful Indiana Hoosiers (which that year went 6-6, and 2-6 in the Big Ten). And that’s one way we know this is no kind of Consolation Prize Bowl or Irrelevant Bowl or Mediocre Bowl.

The Pinstripe Bowl dates to 2010, and it’s held the last week of each December in New York City’s Yankee Stadium. Except for last year, when it was canceled because of COVID-19.