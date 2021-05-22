CASEY: SoRo brush fire sparks neighbors' concerns

There’s a lot of good news to report about an evening brush fire in the South Roanoke community of Edgehill.
The May 15 blaze broke out in a wooded gully that runs between back yards on Heatherton Road and Three Chop Lane Southwest, and began with a shower of sparks residents compared to a fireworks display.
The Roanoke Fire Department said the cause was a downed Appalachian Power electric line that traverses the gully. An Appalachian Power spokeswoman said a branch on a tree outside the utility’s right of way fell and hit the line.
Fire dispatchers rang the fire alarms at 7:53 p.m. More than 20 city and Roanoke County firefighters quickly arrived on 10 pieces of firefighting equipment. The evening was cool and windless, and firefighters had the blaze under control in a matter of minutes, said Kristen Perdue, a spokeswoman for Roanoke Fire-EMS.
Firefighters remained on the scene for roughly an hour, she added, making sure every last ember was extinguished. Power was restored to nine affected homes about 11 p.m.
Nobody was injured, which was also good news. And property damage was minor. But in an unusual twist that’s frightened a few residents, some flames did make it from the low-lying gully up to a few of their homes — via Cox Communication-owned cable-TV wires which connect to houses on both streets.
Besides setting a tree and brush in the gully on fire, the downed power line also electrified the coaxial cable-TV wires, Perdue said, which caused them to melt and catch fire.
“Picture a lit fuse traveling toward your house,” said Laura DeBusk, who lives on Heatherton Road. “The cable line was on fire.”
Will Vagts DeBusk’s next-door neighbor on Heatherton, witnessed that firsthand. After seeing showers of sparks and smoke coming from the gully, he ran to the front of his home to grab his garden hose. At that point, Vagt could hear distant sirens from fire trucks on their way.
By the time he’d unhooked his hose and made it back toward the rear, Vagts observed flames at the back of DeBusk’s home.
“Something was flaming right next to their [natural gas-powered emergency] generator, right next to their gas line,” Vagts said. That was the DeBusks’ coaxial cable line, which was buried under the generator but emerges from the ground just before the cable enters the DeBusks’ house.
Vagts reconnected his hose and doused the burning wire in about 30 seconds, which is roughly when firefighters made it to the scene.
Later, Vagts realized the insulation on his coaxial cable to his own house had melted, too. Fortunately, it was properly grounded where it connects to his home, he said.
“I’m just thankful that it wasn’t burning siding, and that my coaxial cable was set up properly to prevent a dead short from spider-webbing through my house,” Vagts added. Cox Communications replaced the damaged coaxial cable Monday, he said.
“He’s got three little baby girls who were in the bathtub when this happened,” DeBusk told me.
In the wake of that incident, DeBusk and some other neighbors are questioning whether the electric utility has properly cleared the gully/right of way through which the neighborhood’s electric-service and cable-TV lines travel.
A note left on their front doors last week has done little to reassure them, DeBusk told me. That was an Appalachian Power “Response Card” left by a power-company contractor after the fire, said Apco spokeswoman Teresa Hall.
The contractor checked a box on the card, which corresponds to this communication: “The tree(s) in question do not pose an immediate threat to your electric service. Tree work will be performed during cheduled [sic] maintenance pruning of the entire line.” A space for indicating the date when that will occur was left blank.
DeBusk questions that because the contractor merely stood at one end of the right of way and peered down it to make the assessment. To get a better picture of how choked it is with fallen trees and brush, she said, he should have walked it himself.
“He admitted to me he didn’t go into the gully,” DeBusk said. Vagt called it “fully wooded” and “quite overgrown.”
When I asked Hall about that, she said the contractor’s purpose is to assure nothing in the right of way poses a threat to electric service in the area.
“Of concern, is whether brush or trees present an immediate hazard to our electric facilities,” she wrote in an email. “I have not spoken with [the contractor] or visited the site, but I suspect this was his assessment when he visited the location and determined this area would be maintained at a later date.”
Hall added: “To gain a better understanding of the situation, an Appalachian Power utility forester will visit the site [this] week.”
That was the final bit of good news for Laura DeBusk, who’s already shelled out $150 to have her emergency generator checked and $200 to another contractor who surveyed her heating, ventilation and air condition system in the fire’s wake.
She worries about that gully, which is clogged with brush and flammable debris.
The last time the right of way was pruned was 10 years ago, DeBusk added. At that time, cut trees and branches were left at the gully’s bottom. And in the intervening decade, that debris has dried into quite a pile of tinder, she added.
“It’s the second fire since September,” she said.
