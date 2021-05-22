CASEY: SoRo brush fire sparks neighbors' concerns

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’m just thankful that it wasn’t burning siding, and that my coaxial cable was set up properly to prevent a dead short from spider-webbing through my house,” Vagts added. Cox Communications replaced the damaged coaxial cable Monday, he said.

“He’s got three little baby girls who were in the bathtub when this happened,” DeBusk told me.

In the wake of that incident, DeBusk and some other neighbors are questioning whether the electric utility has properly cleared the gully/right of way through which the neighborhood’s electric-service and cable-TV lines travel.

A note left on their front doors last week has done little to reassure them, DeBusk told me. That was an Appalachian Power “Response Card” left by a power-company contractor after the fire, said Apco spokeswoman Teresa Hall.

The contractor checked a box on the card, which corresponds to this communication: “The tree(s) in question do not pose an immediate threat to your electric service. Tree work will be performed during cheduled [sic] maintenance pruning of the entire line.” A space for indicating the date when that will occur was left blank.