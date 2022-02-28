CASEY: Soup for Seniors drive collects 5 tons more food than in 2021

The Local Office on Aging recently completed its second full-blown pandemic Soup for Seniors collection drive. And that’s yielded some good and not-so-good news.

The not-exactly-great news is, Soup for Seniors fell 1,457 pounds short of its 2022 goal of 45,000 pounds of nonperishable food. But on the other hand, it brought in a total of 43,543 pounds of food, which was about 10,000 more than collected in 2021.

“We got pretty close to our goal,” said LOA CEO Ron Boyd. “The volunteers, the corporate partners, the satellite collections, all of that I saw overall as a huge win.”

The annual winter food drive was launched in 2006 by Barbara James, who’s since retired from the LOA. It provides a stash of shelf-stable meals that will keep in a cupboard indefinitely, to needy seniors, many of them who already are recipients of Meals on Wheels.

Even better, the entire program is conducted by volunteers, without any overhead whatsoever. That means every morsel of food or dollar donated go to feed a needy senior.

The totals this year suggest Soup for Seniors collections are slowly climbing back to their pre-pandemic levels. To take a look at that, let’s consider collections in recent years.

In 2019, before the COVID-19 virus was on anyone’s radar, Soup for Seniors collected 47,150 pounds of food overall.

They know the weight because for a number of years volunteers have weighed all donated food on a 4-foot by 5-foot industrial scale loaned by Security Scale Service of Roanoke.

In 2020, just before COVID-19 began spreading widely in the United States, Soup for Seniors brought in 54,962 pounds of canned and boxed soup, crackers, tins of meat and fish, jars of peanut butter and other foodstuffs.

That year, the LOA distributed 2,854 grocery bags to low-income seniors, who make up the bulk of Soup for Seniors recipients.

The 2021 Soup for Seniors effort occurred in the middle of the pandemic, before any vaccines against the virus were widely available. Nevertheless, it pulled in 33,377 pounds of canned or packaged prepared foods. That translated into 2,303 bags to seniors.

The 2022 effort was short of 2020 but exceeded levels of 2021.

Somehow, the volunteers managed to stretch this year’s collection to 2,914 bags. Roughly $1,000 in cash donations also came in to Soup for Seniors. That money was spent buying supplementary items such as peanut butter or tins of meat and fish, which were added to bags for seniors, Boyd said.

The number of pounds collected by area schools this year totaled 11,402, he said. Roanoke County schools led the way, amassing 4,654 pounds. Leading the pack in the county was Penn Forest Elementary, which collected and turned over food totaling 1,831 pounds.

Public school pupils weren’t the only ones who participated, however. The private Community School, in the Hollins area, donated 358 pounds of foodstuffs, and Roanoke Catholic collected 244 pounds.

Even preschools participated. One was Noah’s Landing, operated by Christ Lutheran Church in Raleigh Court. It came through with foodstuff that weighed 88 pounds. That’s more than the weight of any one of its pint-sized pupils.

The American Association for Retired Persons donated cloth sacks in which the food was delivered to seniors.

Black Dog Salvage raised 1,221 pounds at its satellite collection in the West End neighborhood and also donated a truck for use in the effort. Collections at other partners — Vistar Eye Center, First Bank and the Salem and Vinton libraries bought in 5,309 pounds, Boyd said.

Numerous churches transported donations to the central collection site at the Church of St. Peter and St. Paul in northern Roanoke County. Central United Methodist Church, Grandin Court Baptist and Vinton Baptist led the way among church donations, Boyd said.

The Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office both collected food donations and distributed bagged-up food to seniors once it was sorted, Boyd added,

“A couple schools donated after the drive was over,” Boyd told me. “They brought the items here to LOA.”

“A huge round of applause for Security Scales for donating a scale for us to weigh all the food, St. Peter & St. Paul’s for the use of their facility and The Roanoke County Sheriff’s Department for collecting donations and distributing ‘Soup’ bags,” Boyd said.

Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com . Follow him on Twitter:@dancaseysblog .

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.