Here’s an interesting tale about a medical billing dispute in which Shirley Klinger, 69, has found herself unhappily entangled for more than a year.

To date, it’s prompted three appeals by Klinger, a retired legal assistant, to Medicare. All of those were denied. And countless phone calls to Carilion’s billing and patient advocacy departments, as well as multiple contacts between Klinger and a separate entity, the Roanoke Ambulatory Surgical Center.

Also known as RASC, it’s on Jefferson Street near the intersection with Albemarle Avenue. That’s where the surgery in question was performed, leaving Klinger with a $3,373 bill she never expected.

To understand what happened, we need to back up a bit.

In the fall of 2021, Klinger needed some surgery on a painful tendon connected to a hip that she’d had replaced in 2020. The tendon-release procedure was scheduled for October 2021 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. At that time, it was planned as “open” surgery, as opposed to a minimally invasive procedure using a scope.

But a week or so prior to the operation, Klinger said a representative from Carilion contacted her and said the surgery would have to be rescheduled. The hospital’s operating rooms were short-staffed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Klinger said the Carilion rep told her.

The Carilion rep also told Klinger the surgery could be performed at RASC, which had an opening for Nov. 4, 2021. Klinger agreed, and the rep scheduled Klinger for that date. She showed up at RASC at 6 a.m. on the appointed day.

The surgeon performed the surgery with a scope, rather than as “open” surgery. It went well and Klinger was back home that afternoon.

Unfortunately, barely 15 minutes after she arrived home Nov. 4, Klinger fell and broke three bones in her ankle. Ouch!

That mishap landed Klinger in Roanoke Memorial Hospital for ankle surgery, which occurred 10 days after her tendon surgery. She now has a metal plate and screws in her ankle.

As you might expect, a blizzard of explanation-of-benefits forms (from Medicare and Klinger’s Medicare supplement insurer) arrived at her home in the ensuing months. Those derived from both procedures. Klinger didn’t pay much attention to them until January 2022.

Toward the end of that month, Klinger got a $3,373 bill from RASC. Klinger questioned it. She didn’t believe she owed it, because she was covered by Medicare. But Medicare was refusing to cover the charge from RASC.

Klinger isn’t sure how many phone calls she made to Medicare, or to Carilion’s billing department, or to Carilion’s patient advocacy staff, or to RASC. But it was many, many, many calls, Klinger said. She also sought help (unsuccessfully) from the Local Office on Aging and the State Corporation Commission.

Repeatedly, people she spoke to informed her that a “medical coding” glitch was at the crux of Medicare’s refusal to pay.

“I talked with Carilion’s patient advocate department I don’t know how many times,” Klinger said. “They told me there was nothing they could do.”

On one occasion, Klinger told me, a Medicare rep informed her the bill had been approved for payment. But subsequently, another Medicare rep informed Klinger that somebody else in Medicare had reversed the decision to provide coverage.

By the spring of 2022, Klinger had appealed to Medicare twice and each appeal was denied. For Klinger’s third appeal, her Carilion surgeon wrote a two-page letter to Medicare. But that didn’t do any good either. Medicare still denied that appeal, too.

Klinger later learned that if her surgery had been “open,” rather than done with a scope, Medicare would have covered the charge from RASC. But because Klinger had minimally invasive surgery with a scope at RASC, it wasn’t covered by Medicare at all.

“The reason for the denial was, this kind of [minimally invasive] surgery was not approved to be paid by Medicare at [RASC],” Klinger said. And nobody, Klinger added, informed her in advance of that difference, or asked her to sign a form promising to pay what insurance would not.

“We pay our bills,” Klinger told me. “I don’t mind paying for something I truly owe.” She added that if she had known about the facility fee before the surgery, at the very least she and her husband could have planned for the charge.

“At no time was I informed that any of this was going to happen,” Klinger added. She was under the impression Medicare would cover all of it.

“I was never given the necessary release to sign saying I would be responsible for the debt,” Klinger wrote me in an email.

Next, Klinger and her husband, who’s also retired, applied for debt forgiveness from RASC, because the couple’s only income was Social Security, and they couldn’t afford the charge.

In September , RASC cut it in half, to just over $1,600. But Klinger still felt she didn’t owe it, so she didn’t pay. And on Jan. 18, she got a letter from a bill collector demanding payment of the $1,600.

Klinger contacted me Jan. 19 and told me the story above. I contacted Hannah Curtis in Carilion’s media relations department, and urged her to look into it.

Curtis did. But because of federal privacy law, Carlion could not divulge to this newspaper specifics about Klinger’s case, unless Klinger granted Carilion written permission. That took about a week. Which brings us to last week.

On Friday, RASC contacted Klinger and informed her the $1,600 debt was forgiven. I learned that in this email from Klinger.

She wrote: “Mr. Casey, you are a miracle worker! Just got a call from Roanoke Ambulatory Surgery Center and my bill has been taken care of. I have a zero balance. I’m actually in a state of shock right now. Finally — after a year I have a resolution.”

Exactly how that resolution happened remains a bit unclear to me. Part of it may be rooted in RASC’s business relationship with Carilion Clinic.

Although Carilion Clinic is a nonprofit organization, it owns or co-owns some for-profit entities. RASC is one of those, Curtis said. She said Carilion owns “a portion” of the surgery center. And Medicare considers RASC separate.

A 2009 article in this newspaper indicated Carlion was a 50% owner in RASC. The other owners are 12 physicians. They’re listed by name in a brochure RASC gave Klinger. (Her surgeon’s name was not on that list.)

Curtis also said Klinger’s surgeon planned to do an “open” tendon release procedure at RASC after it was canceled at Roanoke Memorial.

“During the procedure, however, the surgeon decided it was best to change the technique used for the optimal patient outcome,” Curtis said. And it was done with a scope instead. “Due to that adjustment, Medicare no longer covered the procedure in an ambulatory surgery setting.”

And that’s how Klinger ended up with the $3,373 bill, and why Medicare refused to cover it.

“Given the particulars of this case, RASC has taken Ms. Klinger out of the middle of provider/payor complexities, making an administrative adjustment to absolve her of any responsibility for payment,” Curtis told me.

“We’re continuing to collaborate with the Roanoke Ambulatory Surgery Center (RASC) to review what happened and determine if it can be avoided in the future,” Curtis added.

That would be the best outcome — especially for any future Medicare patients contemplating surgery at RASC.