CASEY: Tell us your thoughts on the Jan. 6 hearings

Early in June, before the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol began its hearings, I looked for a local watch party to cover the first hearing June 9. I called around among folks who usually hear of such things, but was unable to find one.

A friend suggested that Fork in the Alley in South Roanoke might be a good spot. So I phoned owner David Trinkle. He hadn’t planned a watch party, but he found the idea intriguing. Trinkle put out the word on social media.

Fork in the Alley was hopping when I arrived that evening, about half an hour before the big show launched. They had a deejay outdoors in the front, and among the tunes he played was “Rich, White, Republican” by Root Boy Slim & the Sex Change Band.

Trinkle asked the restaurant manager to change the channels on the interior TVs to the Jan. 6 committee’s hearings. Within minutes, it seemed, almost all inside patrons cleared out, as if someone had called in a bomb threat.

Besides me, a not-so-pleased couple finishing their dinner were the only indoor customers remaining. And they wanted the channel changed. I ended up watching at home that night, where I could hear better.

The experience left me wondering, is anybody watching these hearings? Does anyone care?

As of this morning, the committee has held four televised hearings. A fifth is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday, and at least one more is coming in July.

If you’ve been watching, feel free share your chief takeaways in an email to dan.casey@roanoke.com. But if you haven’t been watching, don’t bother. We’re looking for informed opinions, not whataboutism or silly spin. I’ll review your emails in a future column.

Has anything surprised you about the lengths to which Team Trump went, to try to keep Donald Trump in the White House after he lost the 2020 presidential election by 7 million votes?

So far, the hearings have included lots of fascinating testimony, most of it by Republicans who refused to go along with Trump’s various election-canceling schemes.

What did you think about the testimony from aides to former Vice President Mike Pence, regarding how hard Trump twisted his vice-president’s arms to toss Biden electoral votes from at least six states?

Or the statements of ex-Trump aides? They testified that on Jan. 6 – as a Trump mob stormed the Capitol, with a gallows, chanting “Hang Mike Pence!” – that Trump told White House staffers maybe Pence deserved to hang.

Did it raise your eyebrows when you learned former Attorney General Bill Barr, a Trump appointee, told Trump that every one of his election fraud claims was “bull—-,” and that there was zero evidence of any election stealing?

For me, that was a moment. Because it sent the message that even the ex-president was aware of the Big Lie’s corrupt nature.

And how about the Georgia election worker – senior citizen Ruby Freeman? Her home was surrounded by a Trump mob after the president publicly fingered her for ballot-counting fraud in Fulton County that never occurred. Trump made that up. Freeman had to move out of her house for two months at the advice of the FBI.

Some might find it stunning that Team Trump was so hell-bent on staying in the White House that they’d use lies to threaten and chase an old lady out of her home, if there was even a slim chance that strategy would succeed. Does that surprise you?

What follows are a few broader takes from the hearings. Don’t forget, I’m interested in yours, too. Send me an email, to dan.casey@roanoke.com, with your impressions.

The judicial branch of America has preserved our democracy

All of us saw how the Big Lie overtook much of the executive branch in the months following the November 2020 election.

It infected the legislative branch, too. The evidence for that is the many Republicans in Congress who voted not to accept electoral votes on Jan. 6, even following the insurrection. Among them are Reps. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt; Morgan Griffith, R-Salem and Bob Good, R-Amherst.

The judicial branch is the only one of the federal government’s three branches that fully held the line on democracy and the rule of law. It refused to entertain Trumpian legal nonsense. Even judges appointed by Trump shot down every one of the 60 evidence-free election lawsuits the president and his gang tried to bring.

We owe those judges thanks. If any had buckled to Trump’s pressure, this nation could be in a very different and weird position right now.

Not all Republicans are dishonorable

One of the encouraging signals sent by the hearings is that the United States still has honorable Republicans, who rebuffed incessant entreaties to toss out election results from the leader of their party – the most powerful man on Earth.

Two of them them testified yesterday. One was Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers. He voted for Trump and supported the president’s re-election. But Bowers refused to convene an illegal meeting to throw out Arizona electoral votes that Joe Biden had won fairly and squarely.

In retaliation, a Trump mob surrounded Bowers’ house – at a time when he and his wife were caring for their terminally ill adult daughter.

The other was Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, also a Republican. Remember the hour-long phone call he took from from Trump Jan. 2? Raffensperger stood up to Trump’s pleas that the elections chief “find” 11,780 votes for Trump, one more vote than Trump needed to win Georgia.

As a result, Raffensperger’s deceased son’s house was broken into by a Trump mob. Raffensperger’s daughter-in-law still lives there.

Liz Cheney is a big winner

If there’s a politician who’s gained stature from this tangled mess, it’s Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming. She’s about as conservative as a pol can get. But it’s hard not to admire the role she’s played since the election.

Cheney voted to impeach Trump for Jan. 6, unlike the vast majority of her Republican colleagues in the House (including Cline, Griffith and Good). But that and her role as co-chair of the Jan. 6 committee has destroyed her politically in Wyoming.

She’s likely going to lose her bid for re-election in Wyoming’s GOP primary in August. A challenger, Harriett Hageman, is far ahead in the polls.

Someday, the Republican Party will come to its senses. The Trump insanity will subside, and it’ll leave all kinds of Republican casualties. GOPers who went to the wall for their president in 2020 will be begging voters to forget.

Not Cheney. By then, she’ll be looking like the party’s leading stateswoman. She’s earned that title, by putting American democracy above her own political future, at least in the short term.

Isn’t that the kind of elected official most voters always say they want?

Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com . Follow him on Twitter:@dancaseysblog .

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.