CASEY: Thaxton woman receives father's Purple Heart — and much more

Back in February, I told you the story of Gerald Thomas Ryan, a World War II veteran from New Jersey. While still in high school, in 1943, the 17-year-old enlisted in the Army. He made his way into the European battle zone shortly after D-Day in 1944.

The induction occurred in Newark in April 1943, and Ryan was assigned to Company A of the 315th Regiment, which was part of the 79th Division. His induction documents listed his occupation as “STUDENT.”

He would soon become an Army infantry rifleman. Shortly after the D-Day invasion, he fought in Normandy, in northern France, as well as in an industrial area of Central Europe known as the Rhineland.

Ryan was shot in the leg and hospitalized near the war's end. And afterward, he was shipped back home, where he received an honorable discharge and a Purple Heart, among other military patches and medals.

Ryan married and worked a civilian job at Picatinny Arsenal in northern New Jersey, testing big guns. He and his wife, the former Stella Shimanski, had a son and two daughters.

The ex-soldier died of a heart attack in 1972, when his youngest daughter, Mary Anne, was 17. Her name is now Mary Anne Wilmouth, and she's lived in Thaxton since 2011. (Stella died in 2019.)

Wilmouth's father's service medals went with her older brother, Thomas Ryan, when he moved to Tuscon, Arizona, in the 1970s. Wilmouth later learned from her brother that their dad's Purple Heart had been stolen in a burglary at the brother's home, which likely happened in 1980s.

I learned all of the above after Wilmouth submitted three limericks for a collection that a friend of mind was putting together earlier this year as a fundraiser for veterans. His name is Gary Hunt, and his dad served in World War II as well. (Hunt was born in Germany after the war.)

Taken together, the limericks that Wilmoth submitted to Hunt, for "Limericks in Arms: Helping Vets Win the Final Battle — Coming Home," told a story of Gerald Ryan's lost Purple Heart.

After Hunt read her offering, he called me and said, “I think there’s a story here.” He put me in touch with Wilmouth, who told me most of the rest of the details above.

I knew something Wilmouth didn't know — that congressmen can help constituents get replacements for long-lost military medals earned by loved ones. So I put her in touch with Seth Bare, an aide for Rep. Bob Good, R-Campbell, in Good’s 5th District office.

Friday morning at a ceremony in Lynchburg, Good delivered a brand new Purple Heart to Wilmouth, at a ceremony honoring the service of her father, as well as some 14 other Vietnam-era veterans in the 5th Congressional District.

But the congressman also had a surprise for Wilmouth. His staff had procured an entire set of every medal for which Gerald Thomas Ryan was eligible, based on his Army service in World War II. And those turned out to be a lot.

Besides the Purple Heart, Good bestowed Wilmouth with a Bronze Star Medal — the fourth most prestigious individual award by the U.S. military — that her father earned with his World War II service. And that wasn't all.

The others included a WWII Victory Medal; a Good Conduct Medal; the European African Middle Eastern Ribbon, a Combat Infantry Badge, the Rifleman’s Badge, and Honorable Service Lapel Button "all of which her father earned in courageous service to his nation," Good said.

Wilmouth had been expecting merely a replacement Purple Heart.

“They kept piling these medals on — I was in shock," Wilmouth told me Sunday. "It was such an amazing, amazing thing. I couldn't believe that Bronze Star! Some of the veterans came up and asked me about my dad. They were so respectful. I'm just so proud, not only of my dad, but my country and everything!"

The event was a "pinning ceremony," to honor Vietnam Veterans from the 5th Congressional District. It took place before 40 or so people at a Moose Lodge in Lynchburg. It was the fifth such ceremony that Good, a Republican, has held in the district since his election to Congress in 2020.

Shortly after we spoke in February, Good’s office assigned Gerald Ryan’s lost medals to a caseworker named Dale who was a U.S. Marine, Wilmouth said.

Next, Wilmouth had to sign a permission form allowing Good’s staff to work on the case. Then she had to contact the National Archives to get Gerald Ryan’s military discharge and other records.

“The thing they needed was [her father’s] death certificate,” Wilmouth told me. “About a month after that, they contacted me,” and gave her the time, date and place of the event, which was held as a Moose Lodge in Lynchburg.

She took friends and family with her.

Wilmouth gave Good a copy of "Limericks in Arms: Helping Vets Win the Final Battle — Coming Home.” And the congressman even read the limerick she wrote that started the ball rolling on this ceremony.

Here it is:

“It’s just a small little medal and ribbon

Which our veterans when wounded are given

How bravely they fought

Our children need to be taught

The Purple Heart and the meaning of Freedom.”

“I’m so thankful to Gary and you and the congressman,” Wilmouth said.