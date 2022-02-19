CASEY: Thaxton woman seek a replacement for her dad's long-lost Purple Heart

Today we have an interesting yarn that involves a World War II soldier from New Jersey, a burglary in Arizona, a purloined Purple Heart and a daughter who lives in Thaxton. Her name is Mary Anne Wilmouth, and she’s 66.

The long-missing military medal belonged to her late father, Gerald Thomas Ryan, of Hackettstown, New Jersey, who died of a heart attack in 1972. Many years previously, in 1943, Ryan enlisted in the U.S. Army as a 5-foot, 6-inch 17-year-old high schooler.

According to his military separation papers, which Wilmouth shared with me, Ryan fought as an infantry rifleman in Normandy, in northern France, as well as in an industrial area of Central Europe known as the Rhineland.

In April 1943, the U.S. Army inducted him in Newark, New Jersey, and he was assigned to Company A of the 315th Regiment, which was part of the 79th Division. His occupation was listed as “STUDENT.”

Ryan’s military separation papers show him departing the United States for Europe on April 14, 1944, and arriving in Europe (probably Great Britain) on April 23.

Wilmouth said she does not believe her father was part of the D-Day Invasion on June 6, 1944. If that’s the case, it’s likely he landed in France after D-Day.

On Jan. 15, 1945, the military records show, Ryan was wounded in action. Wilmouth said her father was shot in the leg. He was still in the Army the following May, when the Germans surrendered to the Allies. He shipped home for America Nov. 28 of that year and was back in New Jersey on Dec. 10, 1945.

The Army granted him an honorable discharge Dec. 14, 1945. And the day after Christmas 1945, that discharge was recorded by the Clerk of Court in Warren County, New Jersey. His separation papers noted that among the medals, badges, ribbons and pins he earned, Ryan was awarded a Purple Heart.

Wilmouth was unsure whether her dad had to return to high school to earn a diploma following his discharge, or whether the high school simply granted him one because he was a war hero.

Either way, after the war, Ryan took a civilian job at the U.S. Military’s Picatinny Arsenal, near Hackettstown. And in 1950, he married a girl with whom he’d grown up, Stella Shimanski. They had three children — Wilmouth is the youngest. (Stella died in 2019.)

“He tested the big guns,” Wilmouth told me. “I’ve seen pictures.”

The couple had three children. First was a boy, Thomas Ryan, then a girl — her name is now Christine Hansler. Wilmouth is the youngest.

She was 17 when her dad was hospitalized for a heart attack in 1972. He died after a few weeks in the hospital, Wilmouth said.

At some point later in that decade, Wilmouth said, her brother, Thomas Ryan, moved to Arizona and took his dad’s Purple Heart with him. Some years later, Wilmouth recalled, the brother informed her that his house had been burglarized. And among the items stolen was the medal.

“I’m thinking it was probably, maybe in the ‘80s,” Mary Anne Wilmouth said. “It was so long ago.”

By then, Wilmouth was a nurse who worked for the Red Cross on blood drives. That’s how she met her husband, Bill Wilmouth, a New Jersey civil servant. His father’s family hails from South Boston.

The Wilmouths knew and loved Virginia from many years driving down here to visit Bill Wilmouth’s family, Mary Anne Wilmouth told me. So the couple decided to move to Bedford County in 2011. Christine Hansler, Mary Anne’s older sister, later moved to Thaxton, too.

For the rest of this story, we need to flash forward to 2021, and the coronavirus, and a pandemic limerick contest sponsored by this newspaper.

The character behind that was a friend of mine, Gary Hunt. He solicited the COVID-19 limericks, organized them into a book, published it and sold copies. It raised $1,100 for Kids Soar, a faith-based literacy program for disadvantaged youth operated by Trinity United Methodist Church in Roanoke’s Old Southwest neighborhood.

Wilmouth heard about that effort from a friend at her church. And she was among the limerick authors published in Hunt’s COVID collection, titled: “Laughing in the Face of the Virus: Limericks in the COVID age.”

Last year, Hunt sought to repeat that fundraising success, but on behalf of veterans. So he solicited veteran-related limericks from the same authors who had earlier sent him pandemic poetry.

Wilmouth penned three. Taken together, they more or less tell a sad story about her dad’s service and the long lost Purple Heart. The first and third verses don’t quite qualify as limericks, because they were longer than five lines and the rhyming scheme was a bit off.

The second verse qualifies. Here’s that:

“It’s just a small little medal and ribbon

Which our veterans when wounded are given

How bravely they fought

Our children need to be taught

The Purple Heart and the meaning of Freedom.”

After Hunt read the verses, he called me and said, “I think there’s a story here.” (His dad also served in the U.S. Army, in Germany, at the end of World War II, and Hunt was born there.) He put me in touch with Wilmouth, who told me most of the rest of the details above.

Hunt also wondered: Could we help a World War II veteran’s daughter get a replacement Purple Heart for the one that disappeared in Arizona decades ago? The answer was, maybe.

I reached out to the district office of Wilmouth’s congressman, Rep. Bob Good, R-Campbell. Seth Bare, one of Good’s assistants, answered the phone. I told him the story, and he seemed more than willing to help Wilmouth.

“She just needs to give us a call,” Bare told me Friday. Wilmouth will have to fill out and sign a standard privacy waiver, something congressional offices often ask of constituents seeking help

“We’ll definitely see what we can do, if you will have her give us a call,” Bare said. After Wilmouth signs the waiver, “we’ll assign it to a caseworker,” Bare said.

By the end of the day Friday, Wilmouth had contacted him.

I also reached out to John Long, a historian with the National D-Day Memorial Foundation, to decipher the significance of the military medals, pins and ribbons of Ryan’s that Wilmouth still possesses. Wilmouth told me she got them from a cousin after Stella Ryan’s death in 2019. She sent me a photo of them.

Some don’t quite dovetail with what’s known about Gerald Ryan’s military service from his separation papers, Long reckoned. For example, Long said, there were a couple of patches indicating service in an armored division rather than an infantry division, the kind in which Ryan had served. Soldiers often traded those among each other, Long added. Or it’s possible Ryan got them while serving in the reserves after the war.

Among the pins Wilmouth still has is a somewhat famous one known as the “Ruptured Duck,” Long added.

“It was supposed to be an eagle, but it quickly got the less-glamorous nickname,” Long told me. “You wore this after you’d been discharged honorably, but were still in uniform, so some overzealous MP didn’t arrest you for AWOL.”

There were also ribbons that signified Ryan had been awarded a Purple Heart, which soldiers typically wore on their uniforms rather than the actual medal, Long said.

The process of getting a replacement Purple Heart will likely be vastly simpler because Wilmouth still has her dad’s separation papers indicating he was awarded one, Long added.

Friday, Wilmouth called her brother, Thomas, in Arizona to learn more details about the burglary that claimed their dad’s Purple Heart. He doesn’t remember much, she said. But it sounds like they’re on their way to reclaiming a piece of family history — and American history, too.

All because of — in a strange, random, roundabout way — Hunt’s effort to raise some money and do some good for veterans in 2022.

“Thank you so much,” Wilmouth said. “I appreciate the fact that so many people are working on this.”

Hunt, meanwhile, is still accepting orders — and limericks — for that tome of veterans doggerel. Interested? You can contact him at bookbagsanta@verizon.net

He reckons he needs about 30 more limericks to round out that volume. The person who writes the best one, Hunt added, will win a $50 prize and two tickets to the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford.

The working title is “Limericks in Arms: Helping Vets Win the Final Battle — Coming Home.” For the book’s cover, Hunt has included an image of a Purple Heart.

All proceeds from the book will be donated to Guitars 4 Vets, a national veterans-service organization that offers music therapy classes to returning soldiers. Those can help vets suffering from PTSD and other service connected maladies. The Veterans Administration here in Salem offers those classes.

“It’s a 10-week course,” Hunt said. “When they finish, they get a free guitar.”

Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com . Follow him on Twitter:.

