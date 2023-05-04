James Tarpley used to help motorists stranded when their cars broke down around Grandin Village. As a volunteer, he swept sidewalks, picked up trash in parking lots, pulled weeds and carefully tended the children’s play park along Memorial Avenue that’s named for him.

Occasionally, Tarpley found parking spots for frustrated motorists circling the busy business district. Once, in 2004, Tarpley was among bystanders who chased down and captured a robber — after the man’s second holdup at a Grandin Village bank in a two-week timeframe.

All of that, and more, explains why the Roanoke City Council feted Tarpley as “Citizen of the Year” in 2018, a designation that tickled him.

For decades, the octogenarian trained a watchful eye over the Grandin Road 7-Eleven, where he kept a chair inside for resting purposes. And when residents of the surrounding neighborhood paid him kindnesses, Tarpley repaid them with small and unexpected gifts that would show up on their porches or lawns.

His labors were born “from sheer goodwill — an endless resume of kindnesses delivered without asking, and with no recompense sought,” wrote former colleague Matt Chittum in an award-winning article in this newspaper.

That’s how the Pittsylvania County native, military veteran and grandson of a slave earned the moniker, “The Angel of Grandin Road.” Tarpley was so proud of that title, he passed out business cards bearing it and his photo, along with the inscription: “He’s a little piece of leather, well put together.”

And then one day in October 2019, Tarpley was gone. Friends who hadn’t seen him for a few days found him dead, of natural causes, in his residence near Grandin Road. He was 86, and his passing left a vacuum in the tight-knit community.

Now, “The Angel of Grandin Road” is back, in a favorite perch — a bench in front of the Roanoke Natural Foods Co-op. That’s where Roanoke’s newest public artwork sits, casting a watching eye over the area Tarpley tended to so lovingly.

“He took care of the neighborhood,” said Linda Steadman, owner of Too Many Books. (Tarpley lived in the bookstore’s basement for a spell, before it moved west on Grandin to the present location.)

Estimated to weigh 600 pounds, the statue appeared shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday. Installed with little fanfare by a couple guys who showed up in a truck, it was entirely unexpected by operators of the longtime health-food store.

“We weren’t aware of it” in advance, said John Bryant, the co-op’s marketing manager. Bryant’s first inkling of it came when he saw photos of the statue pop up over the weekend on social media. Tarpley was the first person Bryant met from the neighborhood when he started at the co-op in 2009.

“I got a little emotional when I saw it in person,” Bryant added. “That’s exactly where James sat, and exactly how he sat. It’s kind of special.”

It didn’t take long for denizens of Grandin Road to dish on the statue’s origins.

“Ed Walker – he’s the one behind it,” said Susan Lipes, owner of the neighborhood’s 7-Eleven. Lipes identified the artist as Betty Branch, known around Roanoke and internationally for her sculptures and other artwork. (Betty Branch and her daughter, Polly, created the statue; Walker commissioned it.)

“They’ve been talking about this since Tarpley passed away,” Lipes said.

Walker’s the former lawyer and real estate developer who owns Tarpley Park on Memorial Avenue. When I spoke to him Tuesday, he reluctantly confirmed he’d commissioned the artwork.

It built off Walker’s earlier efforts to memorialize Tarpley in Evergreen Burial Park. Tarpley’s grave is the first thing one sees entering the cemetery from the Winborne Street side.

The statue’s concept came from a photo Walker snapped of his partner, Ina Dixon, during a visit they made to London. In that picture, Dixon sat on a bench between bronze figures of World War II-era leaders Winston Churchill and Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

Walker, who has known Betty Branch since he was 11 or 12, pitched the idea of Tarpley sitting on a bench to the artist in a December 2020 email, and asked if she could recommend sculptors.

Branch, 89, who knew Tarpley because he’d performed yard work at her home off Penn Forest Boulevard in Roanoke County, replied: “I do like the life size bronze sculpture/bench idea and would be honored to sculpt the figure, if you would like to discuss it further with me.”

Soon, Betty Branch was stalking Grandin Village, talking about Tarpley to business owners and residents. She gathered a file of their Tarpley photos. One featured Tarpley seated on a bench along Grandin, and that became the model for the sculpture.

Next, Betty and Polly Branch worked for months on a life-size rendition sculpted from oil-based clay. They shipped the result to a foundry in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, which cast a bronze replica by making a mold of the original from silicone, plaster and wax.

“We got started about a year ago,” Betty Branch said. “It was a joy to make.”

When the cast was ready at the foundry, Walker hired John Johnson to bring it back to Roanoke. Later, for Saturday night’s installation, Johnson and Jesse Griffin picked up the statue from Branch’s home, drove it to the co-op, and wrestled it onto the bench outside the store.

The artwork is the second of Tarpley to grace the Grandin business district. The first was a mural, about a block distant and across the street, on the exterior of the Rockfish Food & Wine Co. (That was painted shortly after Tarpley’s death by local muralist Scott Noel, also known as “Toobz.”)

The mural and the sculpture appear to be looking at each other.

Tarpley “really was a lovely, lovely person,” Betty Branch said. “It seems most fitting to me that he continues to keep watch over his beloved village, from the poignant standing portrait at one end, to the bench outside the co-op on the other.”

Walker said by design there was no public ceremony marking the sculpture’s debut.

“We realized, rather than some formal unveiling, wouldn’t it be cool if it just appeared?” he said.

When I asked how much it cost, both he and Branch demurred. But you can be certain of this: 600-pound bronze statues custom-cast at out-of-state foundries don’t come cheaply.

“I wouldn’t expect to invest in artwork at that level in my lifetime again,” Walker told me. “But it’s so worth it because it’s so awesome.”

He added: “Mr. Tarpley would be absolutely over the moon.”