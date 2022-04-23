CASEY: The April reader mailbag reveals more socks sent to Vladimir Putin

The last time we checked in on the novel strategy to end the war in Ukraine by mailing single socks to Russia’s embassy in Washington, D.C., it was March 28 and the official count stood at one.That was a black sock — a clean one, mind you — Jerry Moles of Roanoke addressed to “Vald the Conqueror.”

More recently, I’ve become aware of more mailed from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the nation’s capital.

Curtis Ray Cox Sr. of Blacksburg is the genius who devised the mail-your-socks scheme. Oddly, he got the idea from a “Harry Potter” movie.

Its purpose is to signify Americans’ discontent with Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The idea stems from a “Harry Potter” movie character who resembles Putin, and a fictional magic spell that’s broken by a thrown sock.

Anyway, Cox later alerted me that at least two other socks have been mailed to Putin in care of Russia’s embassy.

“I mailed a sock and note,” Cox wrote. “I received a copy of a similar communication mailed by Jim Wightman (retired professor from Virginia Tech) of Blacksburg. That’s three known socks from this area.”

Cox added: “Could The Roanoke Times post this effort on a larger scale? I know it’s a silly plan, but if it’s helpful, it’s cheap and easy. The people in Ukraine need something. No matter what your opinion of Putin, no one else in the world can have a greater effect on this invasion. Maybe a silly sock will make a difference.”

Consider this column my fulfillment of Cox’s plea. And by the way, if you mail a sock to Putin at the embassy, please drop an email to me documenting it. I’m keeping a spreadsheet of all the Harry Potter patriots from the Blue Ridge.

Who knows? If the Russians get a sufficient number of socks, they may conclude southern Appalachia is “too weird to invade,” should the Russian army ever face such a question.

Meanwhile, I’ve advised Cox to hire a food taster. That’s because Putin critics seem to suffer from an alarmingly high incidence of fatal and near-fatal poisonings from exotic substances such as radioactive polonium and the nerve agent Novichok.

Cox’s note was hardly the only Ukraine-themed communication from readers. A bunch more wrote in about Montgomery County schools forbidding the Blacksburg High girls lacrosse team from wearing school-ordered “Pray for Peace” T-shirts that bore an image of the Ukrainian flag.

The word “peace” evidently set off alarm bells among the school district’s censors. The column explained why “Pray for Love” would also likely be an unsuitable alternative message. (The L-word might enrage the pro-hate community. And under the philosophy known as both-siderism, the pro-hate perspective is of equal worth.)

“Bravo,” wrote Marilyn Wardell of Christiansburg. “Your comments on the T-shirt issue are spot on. Americans seem to have lost their moral compass. Right and wrong have not changed, people have just forgotten and gone astray. And the devil is delightfully dancing.”

Alice Feret of Blacksburg agreed.

“Your droll ‘take’ on that absurd issue is/was perfect!” she wrote in an email. “I’ve lived here for years and have watched as common sense sometimes simply tanks!”

I also heard from Ernie Bentley of Pilot.

“Thank you for today’s Peaceful article!” he wrote in an email. “What a bunch of morons we’ve become!”

Another Bentley — Michael Bentley of Salem — took issue with a phrase in that column. He picked a bone over my terming Russia’s attack on Ukraine an “unprovoked invasion.” Bentley was among the authors of an April 5 essay, published in The Roanoke Times, that outlined a differing view.

“I usually agree with your biting columns, but I take issue with your claim in today’s — which you stated twice — that Putin’s war in Ukraine was ‘unprovoked.’ I am on Plowshare Peace Center’s Board and one of the authors of Plowshare’s recent op-ed … which points out that the expansion of NATO to 30 countries was indeed a provocation to Russia.”

“In fact, all the nations admitted after 1999 were formerly Soviet bloc countries, and Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia are all along Russia’s northwestern border. In 2021, there are 100 U.S.-owned nuclear weapons stored in five NATO member states.

“Would we consider Russian bases and weapons in Mexico or Canada a provocation? I think so.”

A couple of points that may be germane: According to the Arms Control Association, the United States has nukes deployed in five NATO countries — Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Turkey. None of those lie on Russia’s border (although Turkey borders Georgia, which is more or less a Russian vassal state).

And while the United States certainly viewed Soviet nukes in Cuba as an outrageous provocation back in 1962, each nation’s arsenals have changed a lot since then. For one thing, both sides began deploying nuclear missiles on submarines beginning in the late 1960s.

That means we must assume the Russians have nukes aimed at Washington and other major American targets that already are closer than anything they could put in Canada or Mexico. From that perspective, installing missiles farther away makes little strategic sense.

Gerald McDearmon of Roanoke sought to change the subject — slightly — from war and conflagration to the dreaded scourge of rabies.

He emailed me after the column about Debbie Adkins of Roanoke, who was bitten by an unidentified customer’s pet dog in a CVS drugstore in Salem April 3.

The column helped Salem police identify the dog owner and ensure the pet was vaccinated, which meant Adkins didn’t need to undergo expensive post-exposure vaccination shots that she couldn’t afford.

“Way to go on the dog bite/rabies scare situation. We all love a happy ending,” McDearmon wrote. “Now can you do something about Putin?”

Absolutely! I refer him to the top of this column.

Send Vlad a sock, in care of the Russian Embassy, 2650 Wisconsin Ave. N.W., Washington, D.C. 20007. And make sure you let me know, for my spreadsheet.

Thanks again, readers, for all the emails, comments, phone calls and letters. Please keep them coming!

Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com . Follow him on Twitter: @dancaseysblog .

