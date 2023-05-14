On May 1, I gently dropped four “feminized” cannabis seeds into some marijuana-friendly soil that sells for $19 per 1.5 cubic foot bag. Since then I’ve gently moistened that dirt and kept an eagle’s eye for anything green.

Then last week, three of those babies popped. I now have a trio of varieties growing on my south-facing deck in Grandin Court: They are Gorilla Glue #4, Dos Si Dos, and Skywalker. The fourth (and so far unsprung) seed is also a Gorilla Glue variety. And I planted two more of those late last week.

Because last year’s grow — with plants named after politicians from the Roanoke and New River valleys — was such great fun, I asked for suggestions about 2023 monikers.

Below, we’ll run down the reader proposals and request more, because it appears my solicitation was too vague.

Some (but not all) of the reader ideas touched on national and international public figures. I prefer plants named after local people, things or institutions in this region, although I could be persuaded to stretch it as broadly as anyone or anywhere in the commonwealth.

Here are the suggestions we’ve culled so far.

First out of the gate was Cathy Greenberg of Roanoke, a former advertising director of this newspaper. Her idea sprang from the fact that this year (unlike last) I planted “feminized” seeds. Through a nifty bit of gender horticultural hackery, those are guaranteed to produce female plants.

“Take a shot at the governors of states that have passed laws or policies against gender-affirming care,” Greenberg suggested. “Since most or all may be men, you’ll have to rename them as females and identify their pronouns since you’re naming feminized plants.”

For example, a female plant named after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would be rechristened with a feminine moniker, Rona DeSantis. And Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s plant could be dubbed Brianna Kemp. A plant named after West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice would instead bear the moniker Jane Justice – or perhaps MaryJane Justice, eh?

“Unfortunately, there are many [governors] from which to choose,” Greenberg added. “I haven’t checked all, but it wouldn’t surprise me if most of the transgender unfriendly states also still criminalize marijuana use.”

She closed with: “Don’t expect to win, but I’d like to have a brownie from this year’s crop!”

‘Jelly Bean Jean’ Jadhon weed?

Next there was a lovely lady from Hardy who’s exceedingly shy when it comes to cannabis. We’ll call her M, which is the leading initial of her first name, because she begged me to keep her identity under wraps.

“I have my prim and proper reputation to maintain but I do enjoy a magical brownie now and then,” M added.

M suggested naming the plants after some of the talented broadcasters on your hometown station, WDBJ Channel 7.

Her list includes Leo’s Lift-off, after weather forecaster Leo Hirsbrunner; Boom Boom McBroom, after morning and noon anchor Kimberly McBroom; and Melissa’s Merry Maker, for weekday afternoon anchor Melissa Gaona.

M also offered Robin’s Wacky Weed (in honor of weatherman/anchor Robin Reed, who retired in December after 40 years) and Jelly Bean Jean, after veteran news anchor Jean Jadhon. She’s one of my favs.

Just to be clear: As far as I know, absolutely none of them consumes weed.

Kaye Bostic of Roanoke suggested the plants be named after celebrity musicians known to take a toke or three.

“I think I would go with famous artists,” she wrote. Specifically, she proposed “Willie Nelson, Snoop Dogg, Lady Gaga, Post Malone and maybe Miley Cyrus.”

“I love all of this and the fun you have with everything!” Bostic added.

Mike Sheets of Dublin also proposed naming a plant after country-outlaw star Nelson, but calling it “Weedy Nelson” instead of Willie.

Gretchen Miller of Cave Spring proposed a British royalty theme. The plants should called King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Prince Harry, Miller said.

Beverly Padgett of Bedford tailored her suggestions to presidents of Virginia public universities to which Padgett family members have connections.

Those are Timothy Sands of Virginia Tech, “my husband’s alma mater;” Michael Rao of Virginia Commonwealth University, “my alma mater;” and Gregory Washington of George Mason University, “our daughter’s alma mater,” Padgett wrote.

The fourth plant should be named after University of Virginia President Jim Ryan “just because,” Padgett added.

‘Tucker Carlson cannabis’

Lida Mitchell of Marion suggested naming the plants after my four favorite childhood authors. Among hers are Stephen King, Ray Bradbury, Frank Herbert and Dr. Seuss.

“My husband waited too long to transplant his seedling and it started to bloom so I named her ‘Judy,’ after Judy Blume,” Mitchell wrote.

Some 53 years ago, Blume authored the classic youth novel, “Are You There, God? It’s me, Margaret.” Various school divisions across America have been banning it ever since. (The most recent was Martin County, Florida, because parts of the story touch on pre-teen sexuality such as menstruation.)

Rick Barrow of Christiansburg had an idea that built off a 2022 plant I grew and named Del. Marie March, after the Floyd politician and businesswoman.

“I suggest naming plants after the businesses Marie March has closed or [put up for sale] in the past several months: Due South [BBQ], Fatback Soul Shack, Big Red Barn, Bear Dance Market & CBD Cafe property,” Barrow wrote.

Last but not least, Kathy Giglio of Roanoke peevishly suggested the plants be named after well-known — and fired — Fox News personalities, because the cable channel is her husband’s favorite. Specifically, she suggested Tucker Carlson; Bill O’Reilly, Roger Ailes and Dan Bongino.

Ailes is dead but the others are still kicking. So I called Giglio for some clarification.

“Which one do you believe has consumed the most weed?” I asked. Without hesitation Giglio replied “Tucker Carlson.” That would be my guess, too.

If you have any other Western Virginia- or Virginia-centric proposals for cannabis plant names, email them to dan.casey@roanoke.com no later than Saturday, May 20.

Perhaps by June we’ll have the 2023 crop named!