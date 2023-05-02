One of the fun and popular topics we covered last summer was backyard marijuana farming. As you probably know, that’s been legal (up to four plants per household) in Virginia since July 1, 2021.

Last summer was my first time growing anything. I planted a mixture of male and female seeds, which are indistinguishable from each other. That meant I had to wait roughly 10 weeks until the plants matured and revealed their sex. In the meantime, I watered and fertilized the seedlings.

To add some hilarity to the endeavor, I named the cannabis plants after local, state and federal lawmakers such as Del. Chris Head, who’s never consumed cannabis. And the politician-pot results were stunning in more ways than one.

After culling and killing three male plants (which are not psychoactive, and which will reduce the yield of any girl plants they fertilize), I ended with five females. To stay under the legal limit, I gave away two plants. Those two were named for former Mayor David Bowers and U.S. Rep. Bob Good, R-Campbell.

In September, the David Bowers plant became infested with bugs and mold. Sadly, it perished on a rear deck in the Deyerle neighborhood. Meanwhile, the Bob Good plant thrived in a garden in Floyd County. It grew to more than 5 feet tall and 4 feet wide.

That left me with three plants, of unknown but different varieties, named after Head, Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea and state Del. Marie March, R-Floyd.

By harvest time in October, I ended up with almost 5 gallons of marijuana buds. I never weighed that bounty, but compared to black market ounce prices, it appeared to be several thousands of dollars worth of homegrown weed.

Meanwhile, a woman in Christiansburg named her cannabis plant after me. I ended up trading her some Marie March weed for some Dan Casey weed, which was awesome stuff.

By volume, the Marie March plant produced the most pot. Its buds were big and airy and had a pleasing, fresh-from-the-garden taste. In terms of psychoactivity, Marie March weed left imbibers both stimulated and dazed.

The Chris Head buds were denser and produced a more relaxed and cerebral high. The only minor drawback to the variety is, it smells like cat urine. (The low-key Republican is now running for state senator. If he wins, I’ll take credit for his victory by using my weed to popularize his name).

The Sherman Lea plant was the most troublesome of the three. Though it grew taller than the other two, it began dropping leaves in late August and never fully recovered. In terms of yield, it produced only half the amount of weed as the other two. But the Sherman Lea buds were by far the most powerful of the three varieties — wow!

It was all great fun — so why not do it again? With that thought in mind, I got out my pint-sized clay pots last week and dropped four seeds into some soil.

I haven’t yet decided after whom to name the 2023 crop, and that’s where you readers enter the picture. I’m seeking your suggestions, which should be as funny as possible. But before you choose individual names, you have to decide the category of public figure after whom the plants should be named.

That can be elected officials again — or something else, such as local TV news anchors, former publishers of The Roanoke Times, CEOs of major local companies, etc. Preachers and judges are not out of the question, either.

The point is to make the 2023 grow as funny and interesting as possible.

So send an email to dan.casey@roanoke.com with your suggestions as the category of person the four plants should be named after, along with names of four individuals in that category.

I’ll pick one reader’s proposal, and name the plants thusly. I may award a prize to the winner. (Keep in mind, that may not be available until harvest time.)

No wasted cannabis seeds in 2023

This year, I’ve circumvented the issue of male and female plants — and having to kill the former — by planting “feminized” seeds, which growers have learned to produce via some nifty horticultural hackery. (Some people call the result transgender weed.)

Feminized seeds are pricey, but they save time, money and effort. I paid $90 for a set of six ($15 per seed) at Blue Ridge Hydroponics in the Old Southwest neighborhood. Other stores in this region sell them, too, and feminized seeds are also available through many online retailers.

I chose Gorilla Glue #4, a hybrid variety that’s supposed to be easy to grow. It was recommended heartily by a local radio broadcaster who shall remain nameless. He grew Gorilla Glue in his garden last summer.

Then I traded two feminized Gorilla Glue seeds to a former Roanoke Times colleague who shall also remain nameless. (Like my radio-broadcaster friend, he’s shy about backyard pot farming.) In return, former colleague X gave me a feminized Dos Si Dos seed, and a feminized Skywalker seed.

So I’ve planted two Gorilla Glue seeds, one Dos Si Dos and one Skywalker. Those are the four seeds that went into pint-sized clay pots on my deck. (I still have two feminized Gorilla Glue #4 seeds to trade.)

The dirt is pricey, too.

There are many cannabis-specific potting soils out there available for sale at local grow shops and nurseries. Alternatively, you could easily make your own to save money.

I’m using the same marijuana-friendly soil as last year, Ocean Forest by a California company called Fox Farm. It’s supplemented with earthworm casings and bat guano. Last week, I bought six 1.5 cubic-foot bags for $19 each at HTG Supply, on Courtland Avenue Northeast — near Haley Toyota.

If you’re looking for Virginia-produced soil, you might do well with Commonwealth Canna, a company based in Doswell, north of Richmond. One of the owners is Mark Tavares, who attended Virginia Tech and earned a degree in turfgrass management.

Commonwealth Canna’s Home Grower’s Mix is produced with leaf compost, mushroom compost, perlite/vermiculite and something called “pine fines,” whatever that is. The company’s website boasts that “with a pH closer to 6 our soil is great for growing cannabis, vegetables, and house plants.”

Commonwealth Canna website lists the price of Home Grower’s Mix at $25 for a 2-cubic foot bag, and it’s available at nurseries and grow shops in the Roanoke and New River valleys. For a complete list, check out the store finder on Commonwealth Canna’s website.