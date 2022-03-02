CASEY: The 'Black Ball' at W&L celebrates its 50th anniversary

John Miller recalls his undergraduate days at Washington and Lee University fondly, but from a perspective different than most W&L alums. In the fall of 1973, the high school graduate from North Carolina was among a relative handful of Black students at the university.

There were 12 in the class of ‘77, and roughly 30 black males total in an undergraduate population he estimated at about 1,200 at the time. About the only things rarer on campus back then were female undergrads, who W&L didn’t admit until 1985.

In 1973, Confederate battle flags weren’t uncommon sights around W&L’s campus, Miller said. Nor were the notes of “Dixie,” sung at university basketball games.

A black classmate who studied biology was told by one professor not to expect a grade higher than “C” in the class. The professor explained “we were incapable of keeping up and grasping the work,” Miller later wrote in “The Columns,” a university publication.

Another friend of Miller’s, a basketball player, had a white teammate who voiced reluctance to room with a black player when the Generals traveled to away games. Another white player stepped up instead.

“Our daily lives were fraught with anxiety, racial tension and rigorous academics,” Miller wrote for “The Columns” in 2019. “Yet, the bonds of brotherhood among the men of [the Student Association for Black Unity], and others who supported black students, made my W&L days a great experience.”

The reason he and I were talking about those days is this upcoming weekend — it’s Washington and Lee’s Black Alumni Weekend 2022. Forty alumni (including Miller) have registered to attend. Those numbers don’t count spouses or significant others who will attend as guests, said Drewry Sackett, a W&L spokeswoman.

There’s a full slate of activities planned, including “panel discussions with academic leadership, updates from President Will Dudley and [Vice President] for Admissions and Financial Aid Sally Stone Richmond,” Sackett said.

One event in particular is remarkable for a milestone it’s achieved. This weekend marks the 50th anniversary of the Black Ball, first held in Evans Dining Hall (now Evans Hall) in 1972.

The ball served as a finale to the university’s first-ever Black Culture Week, organized and hosted by SABU, which in the mid-1980s was renamed the Minority Students Association.

SABU was founded by students who studied at an institution that their skin color barred them from attending only a few years earlier. That’s because Washington and Lee didn’t admit Black students until 1968, roughly a century after the end of the Civil War.

(Oddly, a predecessor college in Lexington, Washington Academy, conferred the first known-of degree to a Black American, John Chavis, in 1798.)

In 1968, W&L admitted two black students. One was William Blake (class of ‘72). He helped launch SABU in 1971 and was one of its earliest presidents. One of the early causes SABU successfully championed was “Dixie.” at SABU’s urging the song was retired, at least for official sporting events.

The first Black Ball happened in 1972.

Miller wasn’t there for the inaugural event, because he didn’t enter W&L until 1973. But he recalled it as Black students’ answer to the annual Fancy Dress Ball, a tradition that dates to 1907 and is considered a highlight of campus social life.

That was put on “essentially by white students,” Miller recalled. “As Black students, we felt excluded.” So they put their own dance together, and moved on. It remains a source of pride.

Miller studied journalism at W&L, and he told me that as an undergrad he didn’t personally experience blatant acts of racism that some of his peers had.

His professors “were fair, tough, they didn’t single me out for being Black and different,” Miller recalled. But that changed when he entered the university’s highly competitive law school in 1977. Miller left after a year, and went into newspapers instead.

His first job was as a copy editor for The Roanoke Times. In 1978, the late Forrest “Frosty” Landon, longtime editor for this paper, hired Miller. Landon was managing editor at the time, Miller said.

After three years, Millert moved to the Charlotte Observer, and later on to ESPN, where he’s a senior editor. He now lives in Washington, D.C. (His last day with ESPN is Thursday; in a few weeks Miller and his wife are moving to Dallas, Texas, where he’s going back into newspapers.)

I asked him why he wanted to attend W&L as a young Black high-school graduate in the early 1970s.

“Once I recognized that the aristocrats sons’ went there, I wanted to go and see what they were learning,” Miller told me. The other reason was the pioneering Black students who were already there. “They were smart, fearless, and I wanted to be like them,” Miller said.

One was William Hill Jr., known best to W&L alums by the nickname “Hill.” He earned undergraduate and law degrees from W&L and went on to become a judge in Georgia.

Miller recalled one occasion for which Hill, as a law student, served as defense counsel for a Black undergrad charged with an Honor Code violation. Though he can’t remember what the alleged violation was, Miller remembers well that Hill helped win an acquittal for his student-client.

Today Hill’s a key partner and top litigator at a huge Atlanta law firm. He delivered the commencement address at W&L Law School in 2017.

Another was Marjorie Poindexter. Though she wasn’t a student, Poindexter was the only Black person Miller knew who held a campus office job when he attended the university.

She worked as secretary for the dean of financial aid. Miller recalls her as an important maternal figure for Black students who were far away from their own mothers, on an almost all-white campus in 1970s.

“She embraced us as her own,” Miller recalled. As part of the events this weekend, the Black Alumni will revive a fund named after Poindexter, to provide financial assistance to students in an emergency.

Washington and Lee “gave us something,” Miller told me. “It made us the men we are.” And that experience told them, “if you can make it at W&L, you can make it anywhere.”

