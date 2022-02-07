CASEY: The case for local militias in Virginia

Later this month the Franklin County Board of Supervisors is expected to consider a resolution to confer some manner of recognition upon the Franklin Militia, perhaps indirectly.

They’re a diverse group of gun-owning male constitutionalists who love their country, their county and their Second Amendment. Maybe not necessarily in that order.

Oddly and for no good reason, much dander has been raised over this issue. But the critics are drawing a totally distorted picture of militias. As if they’re a bunch of old, out-of-shape yahoos firing machine guns and playing Army in the woods, in between batches of moonshine.

Fake news alert! The Franklin Militia has no machine guns, presently. Besides that, the citizen-soldier aspect has been unfairly overblown. In reality, these guys are patriotic volunteers who distribute toys to needy children at Christmas and help people during natural disasters. Those are good things.

Who else would respond after an asteroid strikes Smith Mountain Lake and launches a tsunami that wipes out Bridgewater Plaza? The devastation would be awful. Who’s going to recover all those formerly docked boats that wash up in Vinton?

The Franklin Militia, that’s who.

Also, who will restore public order the next time Cahas Mountain’s volcano blows its top, filling the sky with red-hot lava chunks that rain down on Boones Mill?

The Franklin Militia will be there, helping save the roadside stand that sells Confederate flags and Jim Crow statuary.

Yes, at some point in the future, maybe the Franklin Militia will serve in some kind of limited home-defense capacity — like if a hostile army crosses the Pigg River and lays waste to Ferrum. That’s unlikely, but not impossible.

Until the militia formed, Franklin County was totally exposed to attack by the Floyd Militia on the west and the Bedford Militia on the east. That’s an unsettling strategic predicament, as Adolf Hitler learned near the end of World War II.

And after that came the Cold War, recall?

Remember the concept of Strategic Balance? So long as each side had roughly equal amounts of weapons of mass destruction, neither would attack. Otherwise, both would be blown to smithereens.

A related concept is “Mutually Assured Destruction,” which has a deviously ironic acronym.

MAD logic compelled both the United States and Soviet Union to spend trillions on machines of death and destruction — and to muster entire armies, navies and air forces — precisely so we would never have to use them against each other.

We know it worked fabulously, because today, Earth bears no resemblance to a marshmallow that’s been toasted over a campfire for three hours.

Some of the same principles apply to militias in Virginia’s 125-plus independent localities. And right now the chief problem isn’t the handful of places with recognized militias, such as Bedford County. It’s the jurisdictions without them.

By failing to keep up with their neighbors, militia-less areas have created a strategic imbalance that’s destabilizing the whole region. That must be especially nerve-jangling for residents of undefended areas. Like militia-less Roanoke County.

Clearbrook would be the first Roanoke County neighborhood overrun if/when the Franklin Militia invades. From there it’s a short hop to the Battle of Tanglewood Mall.

(I know, I know, the Franklin Militia is purely defensive. That’s the credo behind every military buildup in human history.)

Hopefully Roanoke County grasps its vulnerability — and encourages its own militia. Otherwise its southernmost community will remain on edge. The sacking of Clearbrook’s Walmart would be a travesty.

Of course, if Roanoke County gets a militia, Roanoke will need one. And then Salem and Botetourt County will get in on the act. Otherwise, those defenseless localities could easily fall, one after the other, to the Low Moor Militia.

Remember the Domino Theory? That’s another Cold War concept.

Just for giggles, imagine what would happen if Roanoke declared war on Salem, or vice-versa. Salem would probably kick Roanoke’s butt, right? Especially with Gen. Carey Harveycutter leading its militia.

Few appreciate the Salem tourism director’s genius for guerilla warfare. Smartly, Harveycutter would commandeer all the heavy equipment at Carter Machinery and roll those bulldozers east. Can you picture Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea waving a white flag from the parking lot of the Roanoke Weiner Stand No. 2?

Hopefully they’ll strike a truce before the Salem Militia levels Deyerle.

Once every locality has its own militia, the focus will shift to armaments. Naturally, each militia will want the latest and best defensive weaponry. And that’ll spawn a fascinating synergy.

Let’s say the Bedford County Militia gets a tank. Then, of course, the Franklin Militia will need an anti-tank gun and depleted-uranium munitions. Or maybe bazookas will keep Bedford’s tank out of Hardy.

Such patterns can easily spiral into an arms race just like the Cold War. Before you know it, the Floyd Militia will buy a Stealth fighter, so it can thwart the Montgomery County Militia’s RADAR system as its lone warplane flies strafing runs over Shawsville’s Tomato Festival.

If you think that’s ridiculous and could never happen, talk to a former Yugoslav.

Which Virginia militia do you reckon will be the first to get a nuke?

My money’s on the Loudoun Militia, from Virginia’s wealthiest county. It has a lot to lose if it ends up in a war with Montgomery County, Maryland, over the debacle that shut down White’s Ferry.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan won’t dare pull anything once the Loudon Militia has an H-bomb.

That’s exactly why we need local militias.

Overall, militarization on a neighborhood scale will certainly give daily life in the Old Dominion a different flavor. But who’s to say that wouldn’t be better than the present? At the very least we would live more alertly.

So there you have a long list of good reasons why the Franklin Militia deserves official recognition by the Franklin County Board of Supervisors. And why every other Virginia city, county, town, village, hamlet and borough should have one.

And maybe every highway rest area and 4-way-stop intersection, too.

Because what could go wrong? The formation of 742 or so unregulated private armies across the commonwealth seems destined to bind us more tightly together, as Virginia patriots, and make our union even more perfect.

Wink.

Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com . Follow him on Twitter: @dancaseysblog

