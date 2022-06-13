CASEY: The case of the missing veterans’ flag at The Roanoker

Precisely 245 years ago today, the Second Continental Congress adopted a simply stated document known as The Flag Resolution.

“Resolved, That the flag of the thirteen United States be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.”

Eighty-four years later, in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1861, a patriot named Victor Morris suggested a day honoring the national banner. The city of Hartford held an observance that June 14, barely two months after the outbreak of the Civil War.

Solemnly, it featured prayers for the army and for the preservation of the Union, which seem understandable and appropriate. And then 55 years later, in 1916, President Woodrow Wilson finally proclaimed June 14 as “Flag Day.”

In 1949, Congress followed up and enacted a law memorializing today. In other words, only 88 years passed between Victor Morris’ bright idea for Flag Day and its formal reality.

Though it’s still not an observed national holiday like Memorial Day or Independence Day, Flag Day remains in Title 36 of the U.S. code. It’s noted on some calendars, but not all. It’s not a paid day off. Thankfully, the American flag drama we’re about to recount didn’t take nearly so long to happily resolve. It didn’t even take 88 days. But it might have taken 88 hours.

I learned about it Sunday night in an email blast that went out to members of the Harry M. Richardson Post 64 of the 29th Division Association. Its 130 or so members are veterans of the Virginia Army National Guard. Some have served in more than one state guard unit.

The group has met for lunch the first Wednesday of every month at The Roanoker for something like 40 years. Those meetings were always in the same small banquet room, one that seemed frequently in demand by one community group or another.

An American flag on a stand stood in a corner of that room. Members of Post 64 would face it and salute as they recited the Pledge of Allegiance to open their meetings.

But that flag had been installed by another group that regularly used the same room. And then one day about a year ago, it disappeared. Whoever had placed it in Roanoke’s most popular banquet room took it elsewhere.

“Apparently, that flag in the corner had been loaned by somebody else to The Roanoker,” said post member Richard Raymond, who served in the National Guards of Connecticut, North Carolina and Virginia.

For a while, the 29th Division Association had no floor-standing substitute. They made do with a two-foot-tall mini-flag that rested on a restaurant table, Raymond said. But that always seemed inadequate and too puny, Raymond added.

One day last year, he suggested the post purchase a floor-standing flag to replace its diminutive substitute. Members discussed it and agreed — more commonly they use funds they raise for donations to worthy charities, such as a Salem-based support group for the families of activated National Guard members.

But a flag for their meeting place at The Roanoker seemed like a worthy expense, too.

So Raymond ordered a suitable indoor ceremonial flag from Carrot-Top Industries, a company based in South Carolina. Unlike outdoor flags, it was fringed in gold, with tassels and a pole. Raymond said it cost $120.

One day last year, the post formally donated the new flag to The Roanoker, for use by anyone who cared to use it. Someone with Post 64 even took a photo of the formal presentation ceremony, featuring a past Post 64 commander, Morris Bennett, with Butch Craft, owner of the restaurant.

“There was no written agreement,” Raymond said. “When we donated it, we never dreamed The Roanoker would close in a few months.”

The flag’s future fate quickly became a topic of conversation among Post 64 members, especially after The Roanoker closed its doors for good at the end of May.

When a post member inquired about the flag, somebody at the restaurant promised it would not be sold, as many of the restaurant’s other furnishings were this past Thursday. (Apparently, a large crowd descended on The Roanoker and snapped up the restaurant’s cutlery, dishes, even the pictures hanging on its walls.)

“I inquired of some employees, and was told that if I came at 10 a.m. on Thursday [June 9], I might reclaim it,” Raymond told me.

But the key word in that promise proved to be “might.” Because “when I arrived, [the flag] was gone, no one knew where,” Raymond added.

“Whoever got it, they got it out of there before before the garage sale they had,” Raymond told me.

The mystery prompted an email chain among Post 64 members. This past Friday, member Jay Kincanon suggested, “contact Dan Casey at The Roanoke Times to see if he can make a plea with his readers to return the flag to our Post 64.”

That message reached me Sunday night, courtesy of an email from Richard Raymond. Immediately, I was gung-ho to help reunite the veterans with their American flag.

“You have a very loud voice in the Roanoke Valley,” Raymond noted with flattery. He chuckled when I replied that singular talent frequently is a hindrance.

“Being known as a loudmouth is sometimes a two-edged sword,” I said.

Anyway, whatever talents I may or may not have proved totally unnecessary in solving the case.

Monday morning, Richard A. Carr Jr. of Troutville, current commander of Post 64 of the 29th Division Association, sent members another email.

“I have the location of our flag from the Roanoker,” Carr wrote. Hooray!

What happened? How did the flag go MIA? To where had it been spirited off? And by whom? I gave Carr a call and he dished the details.

The indoor ceremonial flag was “rescued,” somewhat silently, by another well-meaning member of the post. Carr identified that vet as Roger Talmadge, who coincidentally belongs to another group that used that same banquet room at The Roanoker.

Carr said Talmadge moved it to the Holiday Inn Tanglewood, where the other group now meets, since The Roanoker closed.

“I hope to pick it up in the next week,” Carr said.

Soon it’ll be reunited with members of the Harry M. Richardson Post 64 of the 29th Division Association, at their new meeting place, the Great 611 Steakhouse on Electric Road. Which used a borrowed flag at its June monthly luncheon.

Thanks for reading all the way to the happy ending.

