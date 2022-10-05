CASEY: The charge for a 7-day minivan rental was $2,049

Michael Ulrey, 58, and Jen Lively, 53, operate a small heating and air-conditioning repair business, Botetourt Mechanical, in Troutville. Ulrey founded the small company two decades ago.

In August, the business hit a bit of a rough patch when both its service trucks went out of commission. The couple needed a temporary replacement. So Ulrey rented a Chrysler minivan from Budget-Rent-A-Car at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, using his debit card.

As he completed the transaction, the rental clerk informed Ulrey that Budget could track the vehicle’s whereabouts because it was outfitted with a global-positioning-system gizmo.

Turns out, the repair shop had trouble getting parts for the work truck. So with Budget’s agreement, Ulrey extended the van rental from three days to six. On the sixth day, Aug. 29, Ulrey went to Budget’s rental counter at the airport and asked if he could return the van the following day.

The clerk, Ulrey said, replied that wouldn’t be a problem, and that Ulrey should leave the vehicle in a Budget-marked space in the airport’s car rental lot. The company might impose a $10 late fee, the clerk added.

So that’s what Ulrey did Aug. 30. He left the van’s key fob in the center console.

But the additional fees Budget charged turned out to be at least $1,000 more than the couple had anticipated. Ulrey and Lively didn’t realize that, however, until Sept. 11, when they tried to withdraw cash at an ATM.

At that time their account had a negative balance because Budget had recently dinged it for $2,048.90. Soon, the couple realized Budget had charged them as if they’d kept the van until Sept. 9.

Ulrey went back to the airport’s Budget counter, but got nowhere. He said the Budget clerks told him there was no way they had overlooked the van’s return for a nine-day stretch.

“Yes you did,” Ulrey said he replied.

Ulrey asked the clerk to check the vehicle’s GPS data. Or alternatively, the video files from cameras the airport has trained on the car-rental lot. Either would prove he returned the van Aug. 30, he argued.

“That’s not how it works,” Ulrey said the Budget clerk replied. Instead, the clerk gave Ulrey an email address through which he could appeal the dispute.

Lively, who manages Botetourt Mechanical’s billing and paperwork, said she sent nine emails to the customer-service “leader,” to whom Ulrey had been directed. The first email elicited a perfunctory acknowledgment, but the other eight went unanswered.

By the time Sept. 29 came around, their money was still missing from their account and the couple was feeling desperate. That’s when Lively emailed me.

“We have tried and tried to get these people to listen to us,” Lively wrote. “ We have no problem paying the correct amount owed but it is in no way shape or form anywhere near the $2,048.90 that they, in effect, stole from us.

“I feel like we’ve been victimized by this company and treated like second-class citizens,” she added. “I feel like I’ve been running around in circles chasing my tail with my hair on fire.

“Dan, we’re a small outfit and we work hard for our money and it hurts to take over a $2,000 hit to the pocketbook.”

That afternoon (last Thursday), I emailed Gareth Grimes, chief of consumer advocacy for Budget-Avis, which is headquartered in New Jersey. The message included Lively’s email.

I asked Grimes if he could access the GPS data from the van for Aug. 30, the day Ulrey said he’d returned it.

I requested a reply by noon Monday (Oct. 2) — roughly two business days later. But I got no response. So Monday afternoon I called David Holloway, chief of customer service for Budget-Avis. I ended up speaking to his secretary, Barbie.

When I explained the issue, Barbie assured me Budget was on it. Holloway was unavailable, she added, but someone would get back to me. And about five minutes later, I got a call from Marcin Lipinski, an agent for a major public-relations company in New York City.

He asked if I would extend the already blown deadline. We agreed upon 6 p.m. Monday, but it didn’t take that long. Just before 3 p.m. Lipinski emailed me.

“As promised, below is a statement that can be attributed to Budget,” his message began.

“We have apologized to Mr. Ulrey for the delay in resolving his issue and adjusting his contract to his originally quoted amount.

“Unfortunately, the confusion began when Mr. Ulrey inadvertently left his rental vehicle at a competitor’s location without properly checking in and unbeknownst to Budget until several days later,” the spokesman added. “While we have since rectified the situation with Mr. Ulrey, we should have done so faster.”

That evening, I heard from Ulrey and Lively. They called me on her wireless phone, using the speaker-phone function. By then Budget had deposited $1,304.64 back into their checking account. They sounded overjoyed.

The money actually had been returned to the couple’s account on Friday, Sept. 30, they said. That was one day after I wrote Gareth Grimes at Budget. But the couple hadn’t realized that deposit had been made until Monday afternoon.

I read them the email from Lipinski (above). Over the phone, the couple burst into laughter.

“Did they apologize to you?” I asked Ulrey.

“No,” Ulrey answered. “Nobody said nothing.”

Aside from that, Ulrey was dead certain he’d parked the van in a Budget-marked space, rather than in a competitor’s space, when he returned the vehicle. (In the airport’s car rental lot, each space is marked by a rental company sign.)

Ulrey still has questions in the wake of this dispute. Such as, why didn’t anyone from Budget call him, between Aug. 30 and Sept. 11, and ask where the heck the rental van was, if they thought he’d kept the van rather than returned it on the agreed-upon date, Aug. 30.

“You’d think [Budget emlpoyees] would watch that lot night and day,” Ulrey said.

But the couple got their money back, which was the main thing. Their checking account balance is back in the black.

They wanted to send me a token of appreciation, but I declined. Ethics bar me from accepting gifts.

Their effusive thanks and relieved-sounding voices more than suffice.