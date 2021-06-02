CASEY: The cold case of a stolen metal roof

People often ask me, “what is news?” There are a number of definitions. One is “something unusual.” An unsolved 2019 theft in a rural section of Montgomery County fits that bill in a bunch of ways.
One is the 4-foot-by-4-foot red-and-white sign, posted along Alleghany Spring Road south of Shawsville. It offers a $750 reward for the arrest and conviction of the thieves. You’ve got to admit that’s somewhat unusual. The sign says the victim is a disabled veteran.
I photographed the sign a couple of weeks ago when I was driving on Alleghany Spring Road with a friend. Both of us thought it was worth finding out more.
The victim’s name is Van Short. He turns 77 later this month, and he said he lost his lower left leg during a recon mission while serving in Vietnam. An enemy soldier shot him three times with an AK-47, shattering both lower leg bones. Now Short wears a prosthesis.
He bought the house in 1972, when he was a student at Virginia Tech, where he earned a degree in agronomy. But it’s been mostly vacant since 2013, when Short was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a blood cancer. Since then Short has lived in Tennessee.
What’s left of his house still stands along Raleigh Circle, a pot-holed dirt road just off Allegany Springs Road.
Then there’s the missing article itself — the metal roof on Short’s home. That’s definitely out of the ordinary.
Who steals a metal roof? And why? Those are among many questions surrounding the weird case. Unfortunately, there are few answers.
A friend of Short’s who occasionally checks on the house reported the roof missing between Nov. 21, 2019, and Dec. 21, 2019, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
“Obviously, we’ve had people taking pipes or wiring” from homes, said Montgomery Capt. Brian Wright, the sheriff’s spokesman. Metal roofs, not so much. He said it was the first time he could recall a roof being stolen.
Wright said the investigation was “inactive,” and he released 20 pages of sheriff’s reports stemming from the roof case as well as some earlier property crimes at the house. A detective investigated the missing roof for more than six months.
The single-story, 1,200-square-foot house was built in 1921, according to county tax records. It has three bedrooms, one bath and stands on just under 3.5 acres. For tax purposes, the land is valued at $37,300.
A thick stand of trees blocks view of the house from Alleghany Spring Road. The county has pegged the home’s value at $2,000. That’s likely a reflection of its present state.
“The house is in poor condition,” Deputy Deborah Burdette wrote in the initial report. “Mr. Van Shoot [sic] had been trying at one time to renovate but had stopped. The rear of the home appeared unsafe for entry.”
“The roofing material … appeared to have been carefully removed, because no roof screws appeared anywhere on the ground or on the roof,” Burdette wrote. Also missing from the house was a stack of 2x8 lumber valued at $300.
A group called Hearts and Hammers that operates out of Floyd Baptist Church helped Short with the roof. Hearts and Hammers builds ramps, porches, widens doors and performs roof repairs for shut-ins, said Steve Hamlin, the group’s organizer.
About 10 years ago, an eight-person crew from the church worked about eight hours on one day to shore up the roof so it would hold the metal, Hamlin told me. He said he believes the job was coordinated through the Floyd branch of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
While stealing the roof wouldn’t be difficult, it would be time-consuming, Hamlin added. He estimated it would take one or two people a day to remove all the screws holding the metal roof to the house.
The police report described the missing metal roofing as taupe in color and estimated its value at $5,000. Hamlin recalled the brand of sheet metal roofing as Grandrib and said it was steel. He figured the total weight of the metal at “under 500 pounds.”
Although the investigation yielded no fingerprints or other forensic evidence, Burdette interviewed a number of different potential suspects. Their names were blacked out of the reports I received.
On Dec. 30, 2019, Burdette received a tip that pointed her to a recent Facebook post by an individual who does construction work. The tipster suggested he might be the roof thief. Another deputy checked his name against a list of scrap metal sellers to which police had access. There was no record the man had sold scrap metal around the time of the theft.
In March 2020, Burdette interviewed three people her report described as “boys” who live in the Alleghany Springs area. Each acknowledged venturing onto Short’s land for target shooting. But all denied stealing anything from the house. They said they had seen a 1990s white Ford van around Short’s house around the time of the theft.
Two of the boys agreed to take polygraphs but the third refused, Burdette wrote. But there’s no reflection in her reports that polygraphs were ever administered in the case.
In a June 1, 2020, supplemental report, Burdette wrote she got a tip that the Pilot Community Center in Montgomery County got a new metal roof about the same time that Short’s went missing. So Burdette drove over to Pilot.
“It did not appear to be the same roof,” Burdette wrote.
“Roofing material is pretty custom to the house,” Hamlin told me. “It would be pretty unique to put it on another structure.”
In a June 2, 2020, supplemental report, Burdette checked the names of five individuals against a scrap-metal sellers list. She found no indication any of them had sold scrap metal after the theft.
Although that seemed to be as far as the roof investigation went, it was hardly the only theft at Short’s home.
In September 2008, Short reported that beekeeping equipment was stolen from his house.
In April 2013, Short reported that someone had stolen a chain saw, a weedeater, $50 worth of coins and floor mats from the house. Together, those items were valued at $600.
In April 2014, Short reported more items missing. Those included a 16 x 30-foot steel building; a snow plow blade; a bike rack; a kayak rack; two stainless steel countertops; a large air compressor; a large tree stand; a five-ton jack; a camera system; and a cord of firewood. The total estimated value of those items was $2,390.
Short said none of the stolen items was insured, because he’d let his homeowner’s insurance lapse.
A police report from 2014 characterized the house as “slowly falling down.” Short admitted he’s let it fall into disrepair. Does he ever think he’ll get his roof back?
“I doubt it,” he told me. “They’ve been feeding on my house for years.”
If you know who took his roof in the November-December 2019 time frame, call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 382-6915.
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:.