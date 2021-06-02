CASEY: The cold case of a stolen metal roof

On Dec. 30, 2019, Burdette received a tip that pointed her to a recent Facebook post by an individual who does construction work. The tipster suggested he might be the roof thief. Another deputy checked his name against a list of scrap metal sellers to which police had access. There was no record the man had sold scrap metal around the time of the theft.

In March 2020, Burdette interviewed three people her report described as “boys” who live in the Alleghany Springs area. Each acknowledged venturing onto Short’s land for target shooting. But all denied stealing anything from the house. They said they had seen a 1990s white Ford van around Short’s house around the time of the theft.

Two of the boys agreed to take polygraphs but the third refused, Burdette wrote. But there’s no reflection in her reports that polygraphs were ever administered in the case.

In a June 1, 2020, supplemental report, Burdette wrote she got a tip that the Pilot Community Center in Montgomery County got a new metal roof about the same time that Short’s went missing. So Burdette drove over to Pilot.

“It did not appear to be the same roof,” Burdette wrote.

“Roofing material is pretty custom to the house,” Hamlin told me. “It would be pretty unique to put it on another structure.”