Saturday’s shaping up to be an eventful day in Western Virginia. About half an hour north of Roanoke, the town of Buchanan will host the Buchanan Garden Festival at its fairgrounds. Plants, art, gardening, antiques and more are on the agenda.

Down south in Floyd, the Hayloft Gallery features “Mithila Medleys: Contemporary Arts from an Ancient Culture in North India.” That’s a collection of (mostly) women-produced contemporary art that touches on feminist, environmental, social-justice themes and more.

In our neighboring city to the west, the Salem Kiwanis Club will hold the 71st annual Ernest “Pig” Robertson Fishing Rodeo at Lake Spring Park, for children ages 3 to 12. Organizers and sponsors have collected donated prizes to hand out to kid anglers. And to the east, there’s the 16th Trail Nut 10k and Half Marathon in Bedford County’s Falling Creek Park.

Meanwhile in Roanoke, organizers of two huge annual get-togethers at the Berglund Center have joined forces to market them jointly.

One is the annual Kiwanis Pancake and Auction Day, also known as KPAD, in the Berglund Center’s Exhibition Hall. That’s been happening for more than 25 years.

The other’s the Berglund Center Spring Craft & Vendor Show, now in its eighth year. It features crafters, artists and others from a seven-state area, in the Berglund Center’s Special Events Hall.

Normally, these events happen on different dates, and individually draw 3,000 to 4,000 people each. This year, organizers of both are counting on spillover from each to benefit the other.

“We’re doing cross publicity,” said Mike O’Brochta, who’s chairing the Roanoke Kiwanis Club’s largest annual fundraiser. In 2022, after expenses, the pancake breakfast and associated auction netted $40,000, all of which gets put back into the community, toward various charitable causes.

O’Brochta’s background is a bit different than your typical Roanoke Kiwanian’s. For the most part, club members are public-spirited businesspeople, professionals and politicians. O’Brochta’s expertise was electrical engineering, and he applied that to international espionage. He worked more than three decades at the Central Intelligence Agency.

What did he do? Fortunately, he didn’t answer, “If I told you, I’d have to kill you.” Instead, he referred to James Bond movies, and the fictional character Q, a British spy agency chief who created whiz-bang gadgets 007 uses during his adventures.

For his first 10 years at the CIA, “I was Q,” O’Brochta said.

He worked in a department that created futuristic, top-secret high-tech gizmos for spies. One device he helped launch 40 years ago replaced miniature film-bearing cameras that used to be a common espionage tool.

“In 1983, the spies were having trouble with surreptitious photography,” O’Brochta told me. Used to be, spies took photos of secret documents with miniature analog cameras, which were risky to carry around. Another danger was passing the undeveloped film to the CIA.

O’Brochta helped engineer a handheld encrypted electronic device that took digital photos and transmitted them wirelessly. Today, it’s more commonly called a “smart phone,” and most of the people reading this have one in their pockets.

But he urged me to get back to “Roanoke’s largest breakfast” which is why I’d called him in the first place.

Beginning in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the pancake breakfast outdoors, into the Berglund Center parking lot. For the past three years, it’s been more or less a gigantic, one-day drive-through restaurant. This is the first time since 2019 that the breakfast will be a sit-down affair inside the Berglund Center’s Exhibition Hall.

Roanoke’s largest breakfast runs from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $7 in advance and $10 at the door. You can buy them from any of the club’s 150 members or on its website, roanokekiwanisclub.org.

Besides all-you-can-eat hotcakes, sausage and beverages, KPAD will feature a silent auction, live music and more. And for the third year in a row, the civic organization will auction off naming rights for the Mill Mountain Star for the next year. (The current honoree is Roanoke Branch NAACP President Brenda Hale.)

The star auction runs May 7-11 and will allow for online and telephone bids. The minimum bid for the star’s naming rights is $1,000, and you can find more details on the KPAD section of roanokekiwanisclub.org.

O’Brochta told me the event has seating for 600 people at a time and that it normally serves 3,000 breakfasts. The chief sponsors are The Roanoke Times, Haley Toyota, ServPro and WFJX Fox radio.

The Spring Craft and Vendor show is in its eighth year. It runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Berglund Center’s Special Events Hall. Admission is free, said organizer Jason Lane. Currently he’s lined up more than 200 vendors.

Some booths will feature direct sales of products such as Avon or Mary Kay cosmetics. Others will have jewelers, woodworkers, artisans and crafters and wreath-makers demonstrating their skills. One vendor, Roger Simmons of Roanoke, sells guitars made from cigar boxes.

“And they are amazing,” Lane added.

The craft fair’s typical booth fee is $125, and Lane said 30 unsold booths were available Friday. (The best way to contact him is through the Beglund Center Spring Craft & Vendor Show page on Facebook.) Admission to the event is free — and just down a corridor from the pancake breakfast.

Lane told me that by happenstance, both events were booked for the same date at the Berglund Center last year, and that was less than ideal for the craft fair. So this year, the two organizations planned to work together to see if both could realize additional attendance from the cross-marketing.

O’Brochta said that at a normal KPAD, 98% of attendees buy their tickets in advance.

“We typically don’t get a lot of walk-ins and this year [because of the cross-marketing] we’re expecting a surge,” he added. Likewise, Lane’s hoping that people who show up for breakfast will wander into the craft fair afterward.