CASEY: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Center -- at Explore Park?

Ever since the day it opened in 1994, Roanoke County has had a colossal white elephant on its hands. We know it as Explore Park. And its 1,100 acres — purchased for $6 million in state funds back in the late 1980s — has never quite lived up to its potential.
Remember the high hopes people once held for that parcel? For awhile, back in the mid-1990s, it looked as if the Walt Disney company might put an American-history themed amusement park there. The prospect left local business and politics bigwigs drooling.
Alas, that proposal died along with just about every other scheme to develop Explore. But a new opportunity’s coming along. Sooner or later President Donald J. Trump will be looking for the perfect location for his legacy library.
Is there a better spot than Explore Park, right here in Western Virginia? For a number of reasons, it should not be outside the realm of possibility.
First, Western Virginia is one of the most pro-Trump regions in the entire United States of America. That was demonstrated clearly in the 2020 election.
Although only 46.9% of voters nationwide (and 44.2% in Virginia) went for Trump in this year, in many Western Virginia localities, he took at least seven out of every 10 votes.
Those include the counties of Alleghany (71.4% for Trump); Bath (73.3%); Botetourt (71.5%); Dickenson (78.7%); Franklin (70.3%); Giles (74.9%); Highland (71.2%); Patrick (78.5%); Smyth (77.6%); Washington (75.6%); and Wythe (77.8%).
Believe it or not, some other Western Virginia localities voted in even higher proportions for the president.
Those include counties of Craig (80%); Bland (83.4%); Buchanan (83.5%); Carroll (80.1%); Grayson (80%); Lee (84.1%); Russell (81.3%); Scott (83.4%); Tazewell (83.1%); and Wise (80.4%). These are the certified results from the Virginia Department of Elections, by the way.
Explore Park is less than five hours drive from all those places. And for some of them (such as Bedford County, which went 73.1% for Trump) it’s only a few minutes away. Roughly 400 of the park’s acreage falls there.
Even Roanoke County gave Trump 59.9% of its vote — which ought to serve as a warning to any county supervisors who pooh-pooh this idea.
Certainly they understand that the Donald J. Trump Presidential Center would be a major economic investment in our region. Bill Clinton’s center in Little Rock, Arkansas, cost $165 million. The George W. Bush Presidential Center cost at least $250 million by the time it opened in Dallas in 2013.
That suggests the Trump Center would cost at least $350 million, which translates into a heck of a lot of well-paying (but temporary) blue-collar jobs.
Assuming it’s similar to the Bush Center, a Trump presidential library would employ scores of permanent white-collar workers, too. According to the online employment site Glass Door, the Bush Center employs up to 200 workers and pays $10 per hour for most menial positions, such as entry-level admission clerks.
Mere “assistants” at the Bush Center earn in the neighborhood of $40,000 annually, according to Glass Door, while “program directors” are paid roughly $100,000. Those would be choice jobs in this region.
And consider the vast array of unique programs the Donald J. Trump Presidential Center of the Blue Ridge could offer, patterned after his White House legacy.
How about the Trump Center for Birtherism Research? There’d be a wall displaying ironclad proof of how former President Barack Obama forged his Hawaiian birth certificate.
Scholars would flock to the Trump Center on QAnon Studies, trying to understand how nearly half of America lost its collective mind beginning around 2015.
Most presidential centers are linked to prominent universities. Fortunately, there’s enough land at Explore to reincarnate Trump U. But this iteration would include real undergraduate and graduate schools. No more weekend pitches, in rented hotel ballrooms, for real-estate investment and flipping schemes.
The Trump U School of Law would offer juris doctor degrees in tailored legal specialties — such Election Disputation, Presidential Self-Pardons and Impeachment Defense. Ken Cuccinelli, the former Virginia attorney general (who may be looking for a new job soon), would be a great dean.
At the Trump University School of Moral and Financial Bankruptcy, students could learn how to go belly up while leaving lenders holding the bag. And how to separate undocumented immigrant-parents from their caged children. Or how to betray allies while brown-nosing murderous dictators, such as Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un.
Naturally, Trump would build an adjacent hotel, casino, amusement park and wax museum to profit off his not-for-profit Trump Presidential Center.
The entertainment complex’s most popular attraction might be the wax sculpture of Hillary Clinton, wearing a striped jumpsuit, behind bars.
I would pay $20 just to see that, and another $30 for a “LOCK HER UP” T-shirt.
Wouldn’t you?
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:.
