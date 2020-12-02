CASEY: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Center — at Explore Park?

Ever since the day it opened in 1994, Roanoke County has had a colossal white elephant on its hands. We know it as Explore Park. And its 1,100 acres — purchased for $6 million in state funds back in the late 1980s — has never quite lived up to its potential.

Remember the high hopes people once held for that parcel? For awhile, back in the mid-1990s, it looked as if the Walt Disney company might put an American-history themed amusement park there. The prospect left local business and politics bigwigs drooling.

Alas, that proposal died along with just about every other scheme to develop Explore. But a new opportunity’s coming along. Sooner or later President Donald J. Trump will be looking for the perfect location for his legacy library.

Is there a better spot than Explore Park, right here in Western Virginia? For a number of reasons, it should not be outside the realm of possibility.

First, Western Virginia is one of the most pro-Trump regions in the entire United States of America. That was demonstrated clearly in the 2020 election.

Although only 46.9% of voters nationwide (and 44.2% in Virginia) went for Trump in this year, in many Western Virginia localities, he took at least seven out of every 10 votes.