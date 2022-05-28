CASEY: The finest brew ever, coming soon to Salem and the New River Valley

This weekend is the traditional beginning of summer, and that coincides with some exciting news on the adult beverage front. It concerns Casey’s Kolsch, the rare and tantalizing beer brewed right here in the Star City.

Available only in Roanoke, and brewed at Big Lick Brewing Co., 409 Salem Ave. S.W., the golden elixir will soon be on tap elsewhere in the ‘Noke and beyond.

They’re already pouring draughts of Casey’s Kolsch at Local Roots, the gourmet restaurant in Grandin Village.

Down on the City Market, Crescent City Bourbon & BBQ has a keg, too. Assistant General Manager Katherine Fisher said it’ll be tapped as soon as her restaurant runs out of Majestic Mullet, the Parkway Brewing Co. kolsch they’re now serving.

Casey’s Kolsch is “really nice, light and refreshing,” Fisher told me. “I was looking for a lighter beer, and I like to do something with a local focus.”

Jack Brown’s, also on the City Market, is yet another local eatery that will carry Casey’s Kolsch. And if it’s not yet on sale at Salem Red Sox games, they’ll be pouring it at the stadium soon. And at Food City, a supermarket in Radford.

“I have it ready to go on tap,” said Scott Boothe, who oversees draft and growler sales at the grocery store. “It looked like something cool for the summer. I’ve carried Big Lick products before — I like them.”

Naturally, there’s a story behind Casey’s Kolsch. It dates back to 2014. That summer, I learned that Parkway Brewing Co. in Salem used the face of my ex-colleague, Beth Macy, on a session IPA they named “Factory Girl.”

Seething with envy, I sought to one-up my pal Beth. So I offered copious amounts of free (and continuing) publicity to any local brewery that named a beer after me.

Bryan Summerson, top chemist at Big Lick Brewing Co., and his partner Chuck Garst, the head taster, accepted the challenge early in 2015. The result was Casey’s Kolsch, a German ale named for an Irish-American.

Ever since then, I’ve employed the literary technique of hyperbole to promote its many astounding qualities.

For example, early on rumors began swirling about the unique health benefits of Casey’s Kolsch, none of which have been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For the record, I never believed it could cure heart disease or cancer, as some suggested.

But Casey’s Kolsch seems to prevent hangovers, and apparently helps people lose weight. And there’ve been many whispers about its profound social benefits, too.

Word is, Casey’s Kolsch instantly makes imbibers more attractive to members of the opposite sex — or to members of the same sex, for drinkers who swing that way. In that sense, I guess you could call it an all-purpose aphrodisiac. (The FDA hasn’t evaluated that claim, either.)

Anyway, the debut of Casey’s Kolsch in June 2015 was a roaring success. Big Lick Brewing Co. had a line outside its doors the very first day they turned on the taps.

The first batch of 62 gallons sold out almost immediately. And demand stayed strong. Summerson and Garst made so much money, they both bought mansions on Smith Mountain Lake, and matching Teslas.

And, they moved their business into a much bigger building three blocks up Salem Avenue. At the current location they can brew thousands of gallons at a time. And it sports a beautiful outdoor plaza.

In 2019, the brewers began canning Casey’s Kolsch and selling tallboys in 4-packs ($14). Summerson and Garst smartly put my face on the label. Soon, Barrel Chest Beer & Wine (when it was on Electric Road in Tanglewood) stocked the brand. But they were unable to keep it on the shelves.

Since then, Big Lick has been the only source of Casey’s Kolsch, and the brewery has struggled to keep up with the growing demand. Summerson and Garst are so busy brewing, they’ve had no time to put serious effort into distribution, which involves all kinds of logistics.

That’s where Bob Archer enters the picture. You may know him as the owner of Blue Ridge Beverage Co. in Glenvar, one of Virginia’s largest beer distributors.

As a beverage industry visionary, Archer immediately understood the marketing potential of a beer rumored to be an aphrodisiac. The sky’s pretty much the limit with a product like that.

So Archer cannily inked a deal with Big Lick Brewing Co., then turned loose his salesmen. They signed up the restaurants and stores (listed above) as a pilot project. Hopes are high for its success.

Archer declined to divulge his next move. But I think I know what he’s up to — and it involves the Mountain Valley Pipeline. That empty vessel was built to transport fracked gas eastward, but federal courts have (so far} not allowed it to be used that way.

Assuming the Casey’s Kolsch pilot project succeeds, Archer figures he’ll be able to buy the gasless pipeline for pennies on the dollar. He’ll use it to transport massive quantities of Casey’s Kolsch to East Coast ports.

Even the environmentalists will support it, because the worst result if the pipeline leaks is free beer at the rupture point. And they like to tip one, too.

At the ports, Casey’s Kolsch will be loaded into refrigerated tankers and carried to thirsty people around the world, where it’ll promote peace, love and understanding. And maybe happiness and higher birth rates, too. We’ll see.

If it goes like that, Summerson, Garst and Archer will grow richer than Elon Musk. And Casey’s Kolsch will be the No. 1 selling beer on Earth.

Budweiser, eat your heart out.

Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com . Follow him on Twitter: @dancaseysblog

