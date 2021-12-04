CASEY: The great Christmas tree crunch of 2021?

If you want a firsthand glimpse of the current Christmas tree shortage, you need look no further than Coy Cooper’s produce stand along Brambleton Avenue in southwest Roanoke County.
By Thursday morning, Cooper had dozens of 6-foot and under trees for sale, and his roaring chain saw was getting a workout, trimming off lower branches for tree-buying customers.
But he had only a single Frasier fir that topped 7 feet, the typical requirement for the Casey household. My wife, Donna, deemed that one unsuitable for the corner of our living room. It was too scraggly, she said.
Cooper, who for years has been selling me ripe, juicy and fairly priced tomatoes, suggested we try Woods Farm Market, off Electric Road in southwest Roanoke County near Fink’s Jewelers.
“I heard they have about 50 trees” that are 7 feet plus, Cooper told us. So Donna and I drove there and saw Nick Karim. He had only two trees of that size left for sale. Thankfully, one of them worked for us.
It was $85, not counting the cost of delivery. Karim trimmed the bottom branches and installed our tree stand on it. His brother, Gabby, delivered the fir later in the day and set it up in our living room.
The Karims have been selling Christmas trees for decades in the Roanoke Valley — first at Misty Meadows on Brambleton (which is now a Peruvian restaurant), and later at the long-closed Texaco in the Grandin Village Business District.
The Texaco property has been sold and no longer is available for seasonal rentals, Nick Karim said.
But even if it had been up for rent this year, it’s doubtful the brothers would be selling trees there right now. That’s because they couldn’t find any to buy this year. At one recent point, Cooper said, the Karims approached him and proposed buying trees together. They even offered to do the trucking.
“They wanted 1,000 trees,” Cooper told me. He had no idea where to find that many. He was able get his hands on only 261, leveraging distant family connections to a tree farm that’s miles up a winding road outside Boone, North Carolina.
So this year, the Karims are selling trees for Woods Farms, which is owned by Mark Woods of Boones Mill.
Woods told me he’s been selling Christmas trees locally since 1996. In recent years, most of them have come from a single tree farmer, but “the fellow we usually get our trees from, he passed away this year,” Woods said.
“A friend of mine, we go in together and buy trees,” Woods told me. They called six suppliers, and four were sold out. From the remaining two they ordered 600 trees.
“We got cut back to 440,” Woods said. “We could run out this week,” he added. “It just depends on how people react.”
What has caused the great Christmas tree crunch of 2021? You get different answers to that question depending on who’s talking. And believe it or not, there’s actually some good news on this front.
First, the scarcity of trees doesn’t appear related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Second, nobody is yet blaming the shortage on the ersatz “war on Christmas,” which conservatives claim liberals have been waging since the early 2000s. (Once the QAnon crowd gets up to speed on the tree shortage, however, they may begin such yammering.)
Moreover, no demagogues have yet blamed the tree crunch on that great unAmerican bugaboo known as socialism. That’s another hopeful sign.
In fact, fewer trees and higher prices this year are evidence that our market economy is working efficiently and as intended. When goods are temporarily scarce in a free market, prices temporarily rise. That’s a hallmark of a capitalist economy.
When Gabby Karim delivered our tree, he told me that a longer than monthlong drought this past summer in North Carolina’s mountains killed off many Christmas trees that might otherwise be for sale right now. The result is fewer trees and higher prices.
Woods laid blame for the shortage on the recession of 2008. It takes at least eight years to grow a 6-foot Frasier fir, he noted, and even longer for the taller ones. Problem is, around 2008, a lot of growers went broke and didn’t plant saplings in 2009 and 2010, Woods said.
“People stopped planting trees because they didn’t have the money to put into it,” Woods told me. Growers “missed two to three years [planting] rotation, and they’ve just run out” of trees.
The shortage, Woods added, first manifested itself last year, but consumers didn’t realize it. At that time, demand for trees was so strong that growers began havesting and selling firs they had intended to market in 2021. That practice has compounded this year’s shortage, Woods said.
The result is “prices are up about $30 per tree,” he said. “I have heard of prices as high as $100 for a 6- to 7-foot tree.”
Cooper had a slightly different theory. He also laid blame on 2008, but it wasn’t because of the Great Recession, he said. Rather, there was a great Christmas tree glut that year. As a result, the prices were so low and growers made so little money they didn’t bother to plant for a few years, Cooper added.
But there’s good news on the horizon, Mark Woods added. He’s expecting a bumper crop come 2024 and 2025.
Six or seven years ago, “the growers planted millions of trees in Grayson County and North Carolina. I look forward to a couple of years for [the shortage] to be over. Hopefully, the light’s at the end of the tunnel.
In the meantime, you’d better get and out and buy your tree. They’re selling fast.
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:@dancaseysblog.
