CASEY: The great Christmas tree crunch of 2021?

If you want a firsthand glimpse of the current Christmas tree shortage, you need look no further than Coy Cooper’s produce stand along Brambleton Avenue in southwest Roanoke County.

By Thursday morning, Cooper had dozens of 6-foot and under trees for sale, and his roaring chain saw was getting a workout, trimming off lower branches for tree-buying customers.

But he had only a single Frasier fir that topped 7 feet, the typical requirement for the Casey household. My wife, Donna, deemed that one unsuitable for the corner of our living room. It was too scraggly, she said.

Cooper, who for years has been selling me ripe, juicy and fairly priced tomatoes, suggested we try Woods Farm Market, off Electric Road in southwest Roanoke County near Fink’s Jewelers.

“I heard they have about 50 trees” that are 7 feet plus, Cooper told us. So Donna and I drove there and saw Nick Karim. He had only two trees of that size left for sale. Thankfully, one of them worked for us.

It was $85, not counting the cost of delivery. Karim trimmed the bottom branches and installed our tree stand on it. His brother, Gabby, delivered the fir later in the day and set it up in our living room.