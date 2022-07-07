CASEY: The great Franklin family trading stamps caper

One of the readers who played the “I’m so old, I remember … ” game in the June 30 column was Fran Delaney of Christiansburg. She’s now 70, but remembered when her arm was pulled through an old-fashioned washing-machine wringer, at age 4.

The column ended with a short spiel about S&H Green Stamps, which were remembered by another reader, Jim Fralin of Palm Springs, California.

That caught Delaney’s eye and triggered a flood of her own memories. She sent me an email outlining a multigenerational tale about her family and S&H Green Stamps. From the sound of it, those were a key part of her childhood, as the second-born in a family of seven kids. We later spoke on the phone.

In case you’re unfamiliar, S&H Green Stamps — and other branded trading stamps — were a big deal in the 1960s. They were an old-fashioned loyalty rewards program operated by the Sperry & Hutchinson Co. Gas stations and grocery stores and some department stores gave out the stamps to clientele.

Customers would get X number of stamps for every $5 spent, or some formula like that. You’d lick the stamps and paste them into redemption books. Those could be traded for all kinds of household items — at redemption stores owned by the trading stamp companies. By 1999, the industry was all but obsolete.

Delaney said her mom, Rosalie Bell Franklin Redmon Paige, was well known at the S&H Green Stamp store in Pulaski, and at the store that redeemed Top Value stamps, too.

Twice a year or so, occasionally with children in tow, Rosalie would show up with grocery bags and boxes stuffed with S&H Green Stamps and Top Value redemption books, each with stamps mounted carefully on every page.

It always blew the minds of redemption store employees, Delaney recalled.

“They always wanted to put our picture in the newspaper, because nobody else ever came into that store with that many books of stamps,” Delaney recalled. In the Franklin family, shopping trips to the redemption stores were a regular thing.

The story of how and why is even more interesting and richer.

It begins with Delaney’s father, Garnett Allen Franklin, a Black kid who grew up in the Jim Crow South, which included Montgomery County. He attended, but didn’t quite graduate from, the Christiansburg Institute, a segregated high school for Black students who hailed from Elliston, Riner, Pulaski, Dublin, Radford, Blacksburg and Christiansburg, Delaney said.

After high school, Garnett and his older brother, Fred, moved north, to Youngstown, Ohio, “as many, many young black men from the region did, back then,” Delaney said. The future looked brighter in the north, she said.

They got good-paying union jobs in a steel mill, and met and married a couple of sisters in northern Ohio. That’s where Rosalie grew up, and she was a pistol.

“My mother was very feisty,” Delaney recalled. “She didn’t grow up in the Jim Crow south. She wasn’t subservient.” Rosalie raised her seven children to be the same way. (One of them is Penny Franklin, the only Black member of the Montgomery County School Board.)

After the steel mills went on an extended strike, both Franklin brothers moved their young families back to Christiansburg.

“When the Civil Rights Movement started up, our family was in the thick of that,” Delaney said. Rosalie was deeply involved with the local NAACP chapter and social activism. Once in a while, her children joined her in marches. She launched the first Head Start program in Christiansburg, “and all kinds of other things to improve the life here,” Delaney recalled.

For a time after they’d moved back to Christiansburg, Garnett and his brother worked for an uncle who owned a junkyard, where they picked up skills in auto mechanics. Because of segregation, any Black traveler whose car broke down in Christiansburg was directed to the family business.

Sometimes, if the cars couldn’t be repaired the same day, the Franklin family would put up the broken-down travelers for the night, and cook them breakfast in the morning, Delaney said.

Garnett, meanwhile, had his eyes on launching his own business. He had impressed a white businessman, who persuaded a bank to loan Garnett money to buy a dump truck.

“It was a big deal for him to do that, to start that business,” Delaney said. Mind you, this occurred during a period when public schools were still segregated in most of Virginia. Black businessmen in Christiansburg were rare.

G.A. Franklin Hauling was a successful trucking company. Garnett paid off the loan, bought more trucks and grew the business.

He had a contract to haul sand and gravel from a quarry to a New River Valley concrete producer, Concrete Products Inc. Its owner was the businessman who persuaded the bank to make the loan to Garnett. Delaney identified him as “Mr. Via.”

A trucking company buys lots of fuel, and Garnett worked out an arrangement to buy all his truck fuel from two different gas stations, Delaney told me. One was a Sinclair station in Christiansburg. The other, Sid’s Coal and Oil, was on the way to Radford. Both are gone now.

One of them distributed S&H Green Stamps. The other, Delaney recalled, handed out Top Value trading stamps, which were yellow with red printing. Both stations offered Garnett a discount because of the large volume of fuel his company bought. But Garnett declined, and told them he would prefer trading stamps instead.

Every so often, Garnett would bring home stamps — entire bound books of them, which Delaney described as, “the size of a National Geographic magazine and just as thick, too.” The pages were solid trading stamps.

All the stamps had to be torn out and pasted into redemption books, which were far smaller than the stamp books. And that’s where Rosalie and the kids entered the picture.

“We had to tear them up and mount them in blank redemption books,” Delaney recalled. “They were smaller, like half the size of the book the stamps came in. We would paste the stamps in the books.”

Even with kid helpers, there were way too many stamps to lick, Delaney said. Instead, the Franklin family trading stamp gang wetted the adhesive stamp backs with their fingers from a bowl of water.

Once every stamp had been mounted, and scores of redemption books were stuffed into brown-paper supermarket bags, and cardboard boxes, and those were loaded in the car, Rosalie would go shopping at a redemption store.

That’s where the clerks “Ooh-ed!” and “Ah-ed!” and begged the family to let them call the local newspaper, to take a picture, because nobody had ever before seen a customer redeem that many trading stamp books at one time.

Rosalie furnished much of the Franklin family home in Cambria with household goods from those stores, Delaney said. The booty included silverware sets, a silver tea service with a tray, kitchen mixing bowls, cookware, serving dishes and more.

The kitchenware was solid glass and metal stuff, not like the plastic junk today, Delaney added.

On one trading-stamp shopping adventure, Delaney recalled, Rosalie proudly scored a set of metal TV trays, a hot 1960s consumer item. “They came in a caddy,” Delaney said. The trays allowed people to eat their dinners in their living rooms while they watched television. Back then, nobody sported TVs in their kitchen or dining room.

Other redemption store scores included baby items, toys, linens, dishcloths, towels, and all kinds of glasses, tumblers and stemware. Those had golden rims and other golden images painted on them.

“I remember a lamp, maybe a couple,” Delaney told me. It was hardly dollar-store junk. “This was good stuff,” she added. She has no idea where any of it is today.

All good things must come to an end, and the Franklin family’s trading stamp bonanza was no exception. One of Garnett’s dump trucks had a wreck with a school bus, Delaney said. She can’t recall if anyone was killed.

After the crash, Garnett couldn’t get insurance for his trucks. So he sold them. By then, the trucking company wasn’t his only business. Garnett started a trash-hauling business in Montgomery County, which he later gave to his brother, Fred.

With skills he’d developed working in the junkyard, Garnett also opened an auto repair shop. At another point, he worked for a paving company that did only large jobs. But he noticed there was also a stiff demand for small jobs the company didn’t want.

“They didn’t have time to do single driveways and smaller jobs,” Delaney said. But Garnett did. He formed his own small-job paving company that was especially lucrative, she recalled.

“He was always working,” she said.

Garnett Allen Franklin died in 1968, at age 39. At the time, Delaney was 16, and five of her six siblings were younger. She learned from her mother, later, that her dad had succumbed to cancer. People often didn’t talk about such things back then, Delaney said.

And that’s the story behind the Franklin family’s great trading stamp caper. Its background is even more fascinating than the stamps themselves, eh?

You could call it a step back to a simpler time, which it was in some ways. But socially and politically, the 1960s were far more turbulent than the 2020s — at least so far. And yet we survived, and have progressed, albeit slowly. We’ll make it through this current malaise, too.

By the way, Garnett wasn’t Rosalie’s last husband. She buried two more after him.

Ten years after his death, Rosalie married Tommy Redmon. (Delaney recalls his last name as “Redmond,” but she’s not quite certain.) In the early 1980s, they opened and operated Rosalie’s Soul Kitchen on Depot Street in Christiansburg. It was in the old Eureka Hotel, a Black hotel during the days of segregation. Redmon died in 1985.

Even later, Rosalie married again, to Frank Paige, a widower and pastor. He died of a heart attack.

Rosalie Bell Franklin Redmon Page is still with us, at age 91. Family members in Christiansburg care for her. Physically, she’s strong but her memory isn’t what it used to be, Delaney said.

God bless.