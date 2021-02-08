CASEY: The perfect breakfast?

If you’ve followed my recent medical adventures, you may know those have included an eight-month span of blood tests, scans, a biopsy procedure and multiple abdominal surgeries.
To summarize, I had some out-of-the-ordinary blood tests last spring. Those led to discovery of a tumor in my stomach last fall. It proved noncancerous but it could have become malignant down the road — so it needed to go.
Because of the tumor’s location, I lost about a third of my stomach and had to have a gastric bypass, too.
All of that summarizes the chronology through Dec. 8. Alas, on Dec. 21 I was back in the hospital for three days after my gallbladder revolted in an excruciatingly painful way. I had to wait to have that removed, however, because it was still too soon after the tumor/gastric bypass surgery.
My ace surgeon, Dr. Arnold D. Salzberg, removed the gallbladder Jan. 27. At the same time he repaired an abdominal hernia that had also shown up on one of the earlier scans.
In between the first surgery and the second, I was on a liquid diet, then a pureed diet, then a soft foods diet. And everything had to be low- to no-fat.
That’s because fat will rile up an irritable gallbladder as easily as a losing politician can rile up an angry crowd by falsely claiming his election was stolen.
Anyway, this has been somewhat of an ordeal with elements of worry and pain. Luckily, my nature is to look on the bright side. We optimists play elegant and powerful mind tricks on ourselves to avoid anxiety, fear, anguish and whatnot.
Truth be told, there are some happy results from all of the above. One was the outpouring of well-wishes and prayers from you readers. Some of you shared your own stories about recovery from a gastric bypass, or gallbladder surgery, etc.
From the bottom of my heart, thank you! I honestly had no idea so many people cared.
Another happy result is, I’m down roughly 50 pounds. Every bit of that, and then some, I needed to lose. (However, major abdominal surgery is probably the worst way go about it.) The side benefit is, it opens up new career opportunities, such as in male modeling.
If I ever lose this writing gig, plus about 50 more pounds, you might still find me in the newspaper — in ads for menswear.
Yet another bright spot (and this one’s serious) is something I call The Perfect Breakfast, which is worth sharing for a variety of reasons. The genesis was a list of foods, from a Carilion Clinic dietician, that I could safely consume in the month between my hospitalization for the gallbladder attack, and the day that offending organ was finally removed.
It’s oatmeal, the lowly grain which, when cooked, is also known as porridge.
In “Oliver Twist,” Charles Dickens gave it a horrible reputation as generally tasteless sludge force-fed to young orphans because it costs hardly anything. Which is probably why they feed oats to horses, too.
But oatmeal doesn’t have to be awful and boring. You can keep it low fat, while making it taste a lot like apple pie. How would you like to have apple pie for breakfast every morning? That sounds pretty appetizing, right? So here’s the recipe:
1/2 cup rolled oats.
1/2 apple (cored but not peeled) cut into chunks.
1 tablespoon (or a small handful) raisins.
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon.
A dash salt (optional).
1 cup water (use a little more or less, depending on how mushy you like your cooked oats).
Stir it all together in a covered glass dish and microwave on high for 5 minutes. Presto!
The result is actually enough for two people, provided they’ve had one-third of their stomachs removed. In other words, this has been both my breakfast and lunch since Christmas.
Oatmeal contains something called soluble fiber, which is that hard, difficult-to-scrub film left coating the side of the bowl after you eat. Basically, the body digests it slowly relative to many other foods. And that has favorable implications in terms of blood-sugar levels.
Another way to think about it is, the meal sticks with you, so your hunger is sated for longer.
Besides natural sweetness, the apple and raisins add even more fiber, which helps with a concept called regularity, if you catch my drift.
Soluble fiber has a another potentially healthful side benefit. It can help lower the bad cholesterol in your bloodstream. Oat bran — a component of oatmeal that has a higher concentration of soluble fiber — works even better. Entire books have been published on this subject.
Besides health, there are certain other benefits to this breakfast. One is cost. Oatmeal is dirt cheap, which makes it great for anybody on a tight budget — such as a journalist.
But even if you’re living off a trust fund, it’ll put extra dollars in your pocket. You can spend those on flights to Paris, or better tips to restaurant servers, or anything else, really.
Beyond all that, it takes less than 8 minutes to prepare, including cooking time. You can’t say the same for many hot meals.
Finally, the recipe above is easy to alter in many different ways. For example, after Dr. Salzberg removed my gallbladder, I could eat fat once again, yay! So I started adding a tablespoon of crushed walnuts, which made it taste even better.
And in discussing this with my already-on-the-lean-side editor I discovered he eats oatmeal most mornings, too. He adds a dollop of peanut butter, for some extra flavor and protein. I’ll have to try that.
So there you have it: A cheap, tasty, quick-and-easy, nutritious and relatively healthful breakfast that might help you lose weight, avoid Type II diabetes and forestall coronary artery disease. Plus it keeps you regular.
You might never read anything more useful in this column. It’s worth a try, if you haven’t already.
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com.