CASEY: The perfect breakfast?

Anyway, this has been somewhat of an ordeal with elements of worry and pain. Luckily, my nature is to look on the bright side. We optimists play elegant and powerful mind tricks on ourselves to avoid anxiety, fear, anguish and whatnot.

Truth be told, there are some happy results from all of the above. One was the outpouring of well-wishes and prayers from you readers. Some of you shared your own stories about recovery from a gastric bypass, or gallbladder surgery, etc.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you! I honestly had no idea so many people cared.

Another happy result is, I’m down roughly 50 pounds. Every bit of that, and then some, I needed to lose. (However, major abdominal surgery is probably the worst way go about it.) The side benefit is, it opens up new career opportunities, such as in male modeling.

If I ever lose this writing gig, plus about 50 more pounds, you might still find me in the newspaper — in ads for menswear.