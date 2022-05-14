CASEY: The Socks-to-Putin campaign spreads beyond Virginia

We have a bunch of exciting news about the growing Socks-to-Putin Movement.If you’re unfamiliar with that, don’t be embarrassed — many are just discovering this esoteric project in magical thinking and international diplomacy. You could say the movement’s just beginning to get rolling.

As of a couple of weeks ago, it had resulted in at least 10 socks from Western Virginia being mailed to Putin in care of the Russian embassy in Washington, D.C. (By the way, the address is 2650 Wisconsin Ave. N.W., Washington, D.C. 20007.)

Blacksburg resident Curtis Ray Cox Sr., a conservative watcher of Harry Potter movies, conceived the screwball strategy after noticing how much Putin resembles the character of Dobby the Elf in one of the Harry Potter movies.

In that, Dobby acts naughtily because he’s under a magic spell — until he catches a thrown sock, which releases the elf from control by evil wizards.

Cox’s theory is that if enough Americans send socks to Putin, it’ll break the evil spell that caused Russia’s ill-fated invasion, and that will give Putin a face-saving exit from Ukraine.

Bonkers? Absolutely. It’s totally nuts to think that a Hollywood fantasy movie could wield so much power over international relations.

But recall, the last American president gained his notoriety as a reality-television star who fake-fired non-employees on a TV game show. His subsequent success in politics suggests almost anything is possible.

The most important news today is that the Socks-to-Putin movement has officially jumped the Old Dominion’s borders. This we know because of a recent communication from Jill Smithson in Clinton, Maryland.

The Free Stater sent Putin three well-worn gym socks of various shapes and shades.

“Thank you for your article sharing the story of socks and Putin,” Smithson wrote me. “This has given my heart a sense of grace affirming how blessed we are to live in a country inhabited with fellow beings filled with ingenuity and compassion as well as good old creative expression!”

Smithson added: “My three socks and note to Mr. Putin are on their way to the Russian Embassy thanks to you. May we all come together in Peace.”

In light of her missive, we can now legitimately rename this offbeat endeavor the Mid-Atlantic Socks-to-Putin Movement. And who knows? Soon it could sweep north into New England and west into the Ohio River Valley.

In the package that she sent Russia’s president, Dorothy Hall of Roanoke included a blue-and-yellow pinned ribbon, to match the colors of Ukraine’s flag. She addressed her package to “Vlad (Stop the bad) Putin” and tucked a Puma athletic sock inside.

Another Roanoker, Barbara Duerk, mailed Putin a “Trump 2020” sock. It’s the first explicitly political toe warmer we’re aware of that’s been sent to Vlad.

“Of all the socks I have, I thought it was the most appropriate to send,” Duerk told me on the telephone. Why?

“Because [Putin’s] friends with Trump,” Duerk said.

Indeed, the two politicians seem to be quite fond of other, assuming such a sentiment is possible with sociopaths. Who can forget their joint press conference in Helsinki, Finlind, in July 2018, and Trump’s fawning statement that he believed Putin’s denials of 2016 election hacking over U.S. intelligence analyses that the Russians did it?

The Trump Department of Justice even later indicted a bunch of Russians for that hacking. (Finland, meanwhile, was so impressed that it’s now applying to join NATO.)

“I think all of us should send socks,” Duerk said. “Two world leaders. They can wave their magic wands and make the world a different place.”

“Where’s the matching Trump 2020 sock?” I asked her. Duerk said she had no idea.

She declined to confirm a rumor she held a public burning ceremony for it one afternoon outside the Trump Store in Boones Mill.

Tom Weaver of Salem addressed his sock-package to “Vlad the invader,” and for the return address, he typed “Harry Potter.” His package is distinctive for a couple of reasons. One was the scrawled curse he included on a Post-It note.

“May the fleas from a thousand camels infect your body,” Weaver wrote to Putin. Ouch!

The contents of Weaver’s package were also eye-catching, as the first four-color argyle sock (that we know of) mailed to the Russian leader. The argyle pattern itself is notable because it’s also found on skirts that Scottish men occasionally don. Alternatively, those are called “kilts.”

Weaver didn’t answer an email I sent in a reply. So it’s unclear as to whether he was argyle-hinting that in private, the Russian strongman secretly indulges in cross-dressing. But we can probably all agree that Putin — all 5 feet, 6 inches of him — would look pretty in an argyle skirt.

Pretty ridiculous, at the very least.

Grace Wood of Roanoke also sent a package to Putin with a note. It read: “TO V. Putin, Hoping you find a positive + wonderful goodness in you to stop the War in Ukraine NOW.”

“There has to be a tiny thread of goodness that could be hooked,” Wood wrote me in her email. “Thanks for giving me a positive ‘something’ I could do.”

I’m still not quite sure what to make of the fuzzy sock she sent, because her photo depicted just a portion of the foot covering, rather than the whole thing. For that reason, it proved difficult to classify.

It could be a 21st century red-and-white adaptation of argyle. On the other hand, the collection of white triangles on the sock also suggests the international symbol for deadly radiation — the kind of thing that results from a nuclear war.

Yikes.

Anyway, before you send your packages to Putin in care of the Russian embassy (at 2650 Wisconsin Avenue N.W., Washington, D.C 20007) make sure you first snap a photo of its contents, including any notes to Vlad you slip in.

Email that stuff to me, at dan.casey@roanoke.com, here at The Roanoke Times.

Especially if it includes curses that can be republished in a family newspaper!

