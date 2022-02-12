CASEY: The sordid history of condiment intolerance in Big Lick

In Virginia, the term “divisive” has become quite the catch-word of late. Nobody in Roanoke is more familiar with that than Matt Bullington, the philosopher-restaurateur who owns the world-famous Texas Tavern. It turns 92 Sunday.

He’s watched recent events in Richmond warily, ever since Virginia’s governor banned the d-word, along with discussion of “inherently divisive topics,” from Virginia classrooms, jails, state universities, Medicaid-accepting hospitals, airports, barber shops, train stations and public commodes.

And that might explain the sickly expression on Bullington’s face when I dropped in at the Church Avenue eatery the other day.

“What will I do if the governor expands his edict to restaurants?” Bullington fretted. “If and when the Divisive Detectives show up at the Texas Tavern, our goose is cooked. The TT would be doomed!”

His concerns focused around ketchup, the most divisive condiment ever.

At breakfast, some people dump it on their eggs, which is revolting. And at dinnertime, certain moral reprobates slather the stuff on well-done steak. It’s probably most popular at lunch, served alongside that great Irish delicacy, spuds.

Ever noticed the Texas Tavern has never served potatoes? That’s partly to spare its employees’ ears from customers’ continual ketchup requests.

Besides that, “ketchup is for fries, mustard is for burgers and dogs,” Bullington said.

When I remarked that seemed unnecessarily divisive, he cut me short.

“No business wants to be accused of that, Dan,” Bullington said.

Anyway, it wouldn’t be true, he added. The Texas Tavern has gently relaxed its formerly iron-clad ban on ketchup, in keeping with changing societal mores. But they don’t advertise it. And it didn’t occur in a vacuum. It happened only after the American Condiment Lovers Union threatened a lawsuit.

The Bullington family quickly headed that off by agreeing to allow a single ketchup container inside the Texas Tavern.

Matt’s dad, the late Jim Bullington, even went out to the Dollar Store and paid cash for one of those universally recognized red plastic cylinders with a pointy top. He stationed it in a prominent position on the TT’s distinctive bare-metal countertop.

But in a canny act of malicious compliance, Bullington the Elder deliberately kept the squeeze bottle empty. Apparently, he learned that trick from the world-famous Coffee Pot on Brambleton, Roanoke’s only other certified historic eatery.

Recall when The Coffee Pot “complied” with Virginia’s restaurant smoking ban by making the whole place a designated smoking area — except for a non-smoking broom closet where they stuck one tiny table? It was “independently ventilated” to conform with the law, via a drilled hole in the closet wall.

“The settlement called for a ketchup bottle,” Bullington the Elder crowed at the time. “It makes no mention of ketchup inside it. The Texas Tavern is adhering to the letter of our agreement.”

The ACLU responded with a federal lawsuit. But U.S. District Judge Michael Urbanski promptly dismissed it, sagely ruling that nothing in federal law or the U.S. Constitution protects condiments.

That prompted legislation by a Texas congressman to specifically protect ketchup. But he dropped the bill as soon as he learned the Texas Tavern was located in Virginia. The name had fooled him, the politician later said sheepishly.

Jim Bullington reacted with glee. And in a cheeky stunt of culinary cruelty, he filled the TT’s only ketchup bottle — with mustard.

Next, Bullington paid $50 million to some public relations geniuses to persuade Americans that ketchup is yellow. After months of intense debate on cable news, 30% of Americans actually believed him.

Naturally, demonstrations erupted on Church Avenue. People for the Ethical Treatment of Ketchup showed up in force. So did the Daughters of the Mustard Revolution. (People take their condiment-heritage quite seriously, you know?)

Anyway, all that stuff is how the Texas Tavern got internationally famous. It was all about the struggle for condiment rights, not the TT’s gourmet food.

The only problem was, all pandemonium interfered with selling $1.75 sliders and dogs, and $2.10 bowls of “chile.” So after he’d made his point, Bullington the Elder worked out a new, more specific agreement, that everyone said they could tolerate.

Having won the battle, the ACLU lost its reason to exist. It folded and sold the rights of the letters in its name to another outfit.

PETOK changed its name, and focus, to animal rights. And meanwhile, the Daughters of the Mustard Revolution retreated into dark corners of America’s psyche. To this very day, they spread shadowy food-service conspiracies. Billionaire ketchup baron Warren Buffett owns Heinz, you know.

And finally, there’s real red ketchup in that singular bottle at the TT.

Under the retooled agreement, anyone under the age of 16 may request it without fear of being ostracized and scorned by mustard-minded customers. Anyone older dares not ask, or even utter the word.

The uneasy condiment peace has prevailed for years on Church Avenue. But elsewhere across the nation, ketchup on a hot dog — or just about anything else — is one of the hottest buttons anybody can push.

Happy birthday, Texas Tavern.

May God help Virginia schools keep the divisive sauce out of cafeterias.

Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com . Follow him on Twitter:@dancaseysblog .

