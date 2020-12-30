CASEY: The unsung heroes of Roanoke Memorial Hospital

Then he used the GI Bill to attend college and earn a nursing degree. For the past 15 years, he’s worked as a traveling nurse. This was his second gig in the Roanoke Valley. The first was at LewisGale Medical Center about five years ago.

Charles has a barrel laugh, which is a good thing in a hospital, because everyone knows laughter is the best medicine (except maybe for fentanyl). His family (four kids) lives in North Carolina. After his normal work week at Carilion — three 12-hour shifts in a row — he’s close enough to drive home and spend at least three days a week with them.

Of all the nurses who treated me, one who stands out is Chioma, and it’s not only because of her unusual name. She’s an international traveling nurse — she hails from Nigeria. Chioma has worked at Carilion for about 18 months. She has a husband and three kids with her here in town.

She must have one heck of a spirit of adventure to move her whole family halfway around the world, eh?

There’s a lot Chioma misses about Nigeria — were it not for the pandemic, she and her family would have visited there in the past year. Nigeria’s official language is English, and Chioma spoke with an accent that was often difficult for me to understand. Except for the medical mask she had to wear, I would have had no problem.