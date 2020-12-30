CASEY: The unsung heroes of Roanoke Memorial Hospital

Deep in an early morning slumber a couple of weeks ago, I dreamt I walked into our kitchen and discovered a Hershey’s bar on the table. Mind you, this was an actual dream — not one I cooked up for the purpose of making a rhetorical point.
“Yum,” I thought in the dream, as I ripped open the candy and broke off a hunk of milk chocolate-and-almond goodness. It melted in my mouth, overwhelming the taste buds, and I was just about to swallow when all of a sudden I awoke with a start, shouting “No!”
That was a weird one, huh? But it’s a bit more understandable when viewed through the lens of some health challenges I’ve experienced recently.
Fact is, I haven’t had a bite of solid food since Dec. 7. That’s because on Dec. 8, surgeons at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital removed a nonmalignant but worrisome tumor from my stomach, plus roughly one-third of my stomach. That necessitated a gastric bypass.
Recovery from this type of surgery requires an all-liquid diet for two weeks, followed by pureed foods only for two more weeks (like the stuff Gerber sells in jars for infants). And everything went pretty well for two weeks, in spite the candy bar dream I teased myself with.
On Dec. 21, I wrote and filed a column for the next day’s paper. But later that night I suffered an alarming setback. Around 10 or so, I woke up in the most brutal pain I’ve ever experienced, all the way across my lower chest/upper abdomen. It hurt so bad I could barely move or breathe. It was way worse than the time I crashed a bicycle, while riding about 30 mph, into a bulldozer.
Anyway, our son, Zach, drove me to the emergency room at Roanoke Memorial. From what I can gather, the problem was a badly inflamed gallbladder — a not unheard side effect of gastric bypass surgery. They admitted me and put me on a regimen of intravenous antibiotics, oral and IV painkillers, acid blockers and perhaps other medicines.
Those, of course, are administered by nurses, and they’re the focus of this column, because I met some amazingly kind, patient and caring ones during my stay there.
Doctors may be the rock stars of any hospital, but the unsung heroes are the nurses. Allow me to introduce a few. I know only their first names.
Linda is in her early 20s and is a recent college graduate from Portland, Oregon. Roanoke Memorial is her first nursing gig after college. She was working a graveyard shift in the ER the night I turned up there.
Linda’s petite and empathetic — I almost felt like she felt each stab of agony I was experiencing. Her status rose to angelic after she gave me a second shot of fentanyl — five minutes after the first one, which hadn’t touched my pain at all. That second shot did the trick and the agony subsided.
“You moved all the way across the country for your first job?” I asked Linda at one point.
“I had some help,” Linda replied. She’s been here three months (perhaps she’s a traveling nurse — I didn’t ask). I asked her thoughts about the Roanoke Valley, and she said, “It’s beautiful!”
At the end of her shift, I told her: “Linda, nothing personal, but I hope I never see you again.” She laughed.
Michelle took Linda’s place when Linda’s shift ended. (I was in the ER for 26 hours while, they told me, they waited for a room upstairs to open up.)
Like Linda, Michelle’s a tiny woman and a recently minted nurse. I realized Michelle was a good deal older, though, when she mentioned she moved here 26 years ago to marry her husband. It seemed hard to believe Michelle was old enough to be Linda’s mom. A medical mask can make it hard to peg someone’s age.
Michelle grew up on a farm near Lewes, Delaware, on the Delmarva peninsula, a region with which I’m quite familiar. The people up there are sturdy and hard-working. The distinguishing feature Michelle brought to her job was confidence. She exudes competence, though not at all arrogantly. That’s reassuring when you’re laying on a gurney in agony.
Once they moved me to the ninth floor, my next nurse was Charles, a stout fellow in his 50s. Charles grew up in Norfolk, where his dad was a master plumber. He must have been a handful as a teenager, because after high school his father strongly suggested Charles join the U.S. Marines and learn some discipline. Charles spent 10 years in the corps and traveled the world.
Then he used the GI Bill to attend college and earn a nursing degree. For the past 15 years, he’s worked as a traveling nurse. This was his second gig in the Roanoke Valley. The first was at LewisGale Medical Center about five years ago.
Charles has a barrel laugh, which is a good thing in a hospital, because everyone knows laughter is the best medicine (except maybe for fentanyl). His family (four kids) lives in North Carolina. After his normal work week at Carilion — three 12-hour shifts in a row — he’s close enough to drive home and spend at least three days a week with them.
Of all the nurses who treated me, one who stands out is Chioma, and it’s not only because of her unusual name. She’s an international traveling nurse — she hails from Nigeria. Chioma has worked at Carilion for about 18 months. She has a husband and three kids with her here in town.
She must have one heck of a spirit of adventure to move her whole family halfway around the world, eh?
There’s a lot Chioma misses about Nigeria — were it not for the pandemic, she and her family would have visited there in the past year. Nigeria’s official language is English, and Chioma spoke with an accent that was often difficult for me to understand. Except for the medical mask she had to wear, I would have had no problem.
She was enormously patient on the multiple occasions I asked her to repeat herself — sometimes two of three times — because I couldn’t quite make out her words behind that mask. And I was grateful for that patience.
Finally, there was a woman whose name I can’t recall. She’s middle-aged, with fiery red hair, and her initial attitude was no nonsense, all business. Though she had worked as a registered nurse in Charlottesville for 15 years, she’s new to Carilion. And because she’s new, she was being shadowed by a younger RN named Emily. Because I can’t recall her name, we’ll call her “Red.”
Red’s a part timer who lives and farms in Rockbridge County — mostly cattle and sheep, I gathered. And she’s the nurse who emphatically cautioned me to be careful about taking too much acetaminophen. That can pickle your liver and earn you a fast trip to Transplant City. The advice was apropos because the hospital was giving me the maximum dose for pain.
I thanked her for the warning — doubly so because she was the first nurse to bring it to my attention. She appreciated the thanks.
Anyway, the hospital released me on Christmas Eve, and the next day, my sympathetic family prepared a sumptuous feast of pureed soups. Those were awesome.
I’m still on the all-pureed plan. Next week, I can begin eating “soft foods.” Assuming everything goes OK, I should be able to take a bite of regular food around Jan. 21. The caution then will be, chew thoroughly and eat slowly.
Sometime between now and then, I may have to return to Roanoke Memorial and get my gallbladder out.
If so, it’ll be with less anxiety than earlier this month, knowing that Carilion has no shortage of competent, good-natured and caring nurses.
And that’s something of which CEO Nancy Agee — who began her career as an unsung hero/hospital nurse — should feel proud.
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:@dancaseysblog.
