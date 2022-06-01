CASEY: The upcoming novel, "NEWS!" is a wild ride through journalism, the 60s and 70s

Piedmont Airlines Flight 22 took off from Asheville Regional Airport just before noon July 19, 1967. The jetliner was on a 35-minute flight to what was then Roanoke Municipal Airport. But it would never make its designation.

Just three minutes into the flight, the Boeing 727 was struck by a small plane, a Cessna 310, headed for a landing at Asheville’s airport. The collision split the jetliner lengthwise. The remains of both aircraft plummeted 6,000 feet to the ground, in an area outside Asheville known as Camp Pinewood.

Everyone perished — three people in the Cessna and 79 crew and passengers aboard the airliner. One of them, John T. McNaughton, had only days earlier been confirmed by the U.S. Senate as secretary of the Navy. His wife and son died in the accident, too.

That midair collision was historic in other ways, too. For one, it was first major accident investigated by the (then) newly created National Transportation Safety Board. The NTSB fixed the accident’s primary cause as neglect by the pilot of the incoming Cessna.

That real crash serves as the backdrop for a fictional one that happens just two years later, on July 17, 1969, in “NEWS!,” the eighth book (and second novel) by Roanoke writer Dan Smith.

It’ll be released in e-book format and paperback this summer by Propertius Press, which Smith described as “a small independent publisher that wins a hell of a lot of awards.”

The hero of the story is a rookie sportswriter, Eb McCourry, at an Asheville newspaper, who bears more than a passing resemblance to Smith and his career track. McCourry’s among the staffers dispatched to the crash scene, all-hands-on-deck style, by grizzled managing editor Willis Osborne.

“I want it clear and plain and I want detail,” Osborne thunders as McCourry and others rushed out the newsroom door. “I want that crash on paper so everybody can see it.”

Detail — way too much of it — is exactly what apprentice McCourry serves up that evening, on four typed double-spaced pages ripped from a manual typewriter.

His article begins with an intimate, close-up description of a torn and bloody child’s ear, glistening in the sun and resting on a fern’s broad leaf 6 inches above the forest floor.

“Nearby a man’s arm, sleeved in an expensive charcoal wool suit, its stiff white shirt cuff pushed up, lay at the base of a large pin oak,” McCourry wrote.

About 50 yards distant, the reporter encounters the remains of a (fictional) “East Coast Airlines” stewardess, who had fallen head-first out of the sky and through the roof of a nearby building, getting caught around her waist.

She wore “white go-go boots and red hot pants, the new ‘sexy look’ [in the late 1960s]. Her legs reached straight for the sky as if she were posing in a water ballet.”

A cow sniffs at another lifeless body, while “the acrid air was filled with the smells of motor oil and burning tires, jet fuel and death,” McCourry writes.

The draft proves to be way too much detail for editor Osborne, a profane World War II veteran.

“You stupid sonofab——, we can’t run this s—-! What the hell do you think we have here? It’s a god—- newspaper and it’s read by people who don’t want to get this close to anything in their lives.”

Osborne orders the crestfallen reporter to do a rewrite, and “NEWS!” takes off from there.

I can’t tell you where it goes, because I’ve only read the first three pages. But if the rest of the book is so exciting, we may have a barnburner on our hands. The plane crash is merely one plot device Smith uses to illustrate a coming-of-age-in-journalism story.

Another is a double murder in a rural county outside Asheville of some VISTA volunteers. (The organization was kind of like a domestic Peace Corps.) That’s based on actual events, too.

Also featured are airline employees secretly supplementing their incomes by smuggling drugs into tiny airports, and pilots who weren’t always stone-cold sober when they climbed behind the controls of a plane’s cockpit.

“It reads the way a newsroom moves,” Smith told me Wednesday. That means fast, but often in the dark with respect to key details. Readers of the novel gather information about the events in a piecemeal way, fact by fact.

“You’re getting up to date info, but you’re not getting it all,” Smith told me. That’s exactly the way newspaper reporters, who write “the first rough draft of history,” often experience it. Smith knows that well, from a 57-year (mostly) journalism career.

He was a 17-year-old high school graduate, working in a barbecue restaurant in Asheville when he landed his first newspaper job as a copy boy in The Asheville Citizen’s sport department.

(That happened because his mother begged him to get out of restaurants, an industry that had killed Smith’s father at age 50.)

At the time, Smith had no idea how to type. He knew nothing about newspapers. He’d never passed a college course (something that remains true today.)

Two years later, he was the $90-per-week sports editor of The Asheville Times, the Citizen’s sister-newspaper. And three years after that, Smith scored a $20-per-week raise by taking a job as preps sports reporter at The Roanoke Times. He later moved into features, in a period he considers the golden age of journalism.

It was a time when newspapers were moving from just-the-facts brevity about current happenings into longer form articles about issues of societal concern that could often be uncomfortable for readers. Until then such subjects had been mostly the purview of magazines.

“The topics included integration, illegal abortion, domestic abuse, Vietnam, African-American issues, stock car racing … ethics, softball as a family destructive issue,” Smith told me.

The newspapermen and women of that day “absolutely loved what they did,” Smith said. “I grew up with people who couldn’t imagine another career.”

(Later in his Virginia Communications Hall of Fame career, Smith spent decades as chief editor of of the Blue Ridge Business Journal and was a co-creator of Valley Business FRONT, a regional business magazine.)

I’ll leave you with some snippets I culled from pre-reviews by folks who’ve read “NEWS!” in its entirely. Those adorn its back cover. One is from Bill Kovarik, who’s taught journalism at both Virginia Tech and Radford University.

‘“In a crazy-assed mountain town where they still speak Elizabethan English, a bored sports reporter takes on the story of a double homicide against a backdrop of corruption, jealousy and newsroom politics,” Kovarik wrote.

“This speeds along and rumbles like the rolls of newsprint zipping through a Heidelberg printing press,” wrote Douglas Cumming, a journalism professor at Washington and Lee University. “I was caught up in the sport and details of chasing great news stories around Asheville in 1969.”

“Dan Smith is a masterful storyteller who has the ink of an old-school newsman pumping in his veins,” wrote my ex-colleague Dwayne Yancey.

“NEWS!” Yancey added, “rings with all the authenticity of a return bell on a manual typewriter.”

