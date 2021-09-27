CASEY: The word may be unprintable, but it's not illegal

Alas, the U.S. Constitution is entirely silent on one’s “right” not to be offended. (That’s probably a good thing for yours truly — otherwise I’d be sued every week.)

Poff’s next question was, “Where does this nonsense come from?”

If she’s talking about that particular flag, it’s quite possible it came from the Trump Store in Boones Mill. That I discovered early in July, when I dropped in to purchase a QAnon hat ($15, or two for $25). It’s another nifty item that store sells.

Set in a former church along U.S. 220, the Trump Store is owned by legendary huckster Whitey Taylor, who’s rarely been shy about chasing a quick buck. But somewhat oddly, the Trump Store doesn’t seem too proud of their magical-word + Biden banners. They don’t promote them at all.

None was on display when I shopped there. But I had seen photos of similar flags being waved by participants in the violent insurrection in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6. So I specifically asked a store clerk if any were available. Helpfully, she showed me three varieties.