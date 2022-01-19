CASEY: This is the kickoff for 2022’s Soup for Seniors collection drive

Last weekend’s snowstorm nearly paralyzed Tillett Road in Southwest Roanoke for the better part of two days. I don’t think our hilly street saw its first snowplow until Tuesday. And for normally abled folks, the storm provided a timely reminder about the challenges of living housebound.

Monday morning, as the snow settled over Roanoke like an icy weighted blanket, plenty of people couldn’t get out of their driveways, much less down the road to a supermarket.

It's not dissimilar to the way a house-bound senior feels every day of the year — even when it’s 80 degrees and the sun’s shining.

For nourishment, many of them depend on programs — such as Meals on Wheels, that deliver freshly prepared food to hundreds of low-income seniors in this region five days per week. To a lesser extent, those clients also depend on efforts such as Soup for Seniors, which substitutes in a weather-caused pinch.

The annual winter food drive provides a stash of shelf-stable meals that will keep in a cupboard indefinitely. And it'll help keep an empty belly warm on days when snow thwarts Meals on Wheels deliveries.

This column marks the 16th year of the food drive, which started in 2006. Its impetus was Barbara James, a since-retired official with the Local Office on Aging. That fall, she saw it as a way for the community to pitch in and help the vulnerable.

My predecessor columnist, Shanna Flowers, ran with the idea and promoted it shamelessly. As a result, thousands of cans of soup and other nonperishable food items poured in.

Because the program operates with already existing resources, and via volunteers, its overhead is zero. That means each food (or monetary) donation feeds hungry people who, in the twilight of their lives, cannot quite fend for themselves. And none of it gets consumed by salaries, rent or other expenses.

Collections for Soup for Seniors 2022 begin on Feb. 1. Deliveries to thousands of apartments and homes will launch Feb 7.

The Local Office on Aging needs not only lots of nonperishable food, but volunteers to help handle it. Specifically, the agency needs people to receive, sort and deliver donations from Feb. 1-15. You can sign up for a two-hour shift online at: bit.ly/SFSVolunteerSignup.

If you’re a donor rather than a volunteer, here’s the kind of foods to buy and donate: Soup, ramen noodles; cans of meat or fish (such as tuna); canned vegetables; canned fruit; crackers; peanut butter/jelly; oatmeal or other hot-cereal packets; granola bars; instant-breakfast servings and nutrient-rich drinks such as Ensure.

Here’s where you can drop that stuff off, Feb. 1-8:

All branches of First Bank (which used to be known as Bank of Fincastle.

Vistar Eye Center offices at 3320 Franklin Road and 70 Summerfield Court in Roanoke, and at 426 W. Main St., Salem;

The Salem Library, 28 E. Main St. Salem;

The Vinton Library, 300 S. Pollard St., Vinton.

In addition to those sites, on Feb. 5 and 6, volunteers will be on hand to accept donations at Black Dog Salvage, 902 13th St. S.W. Donors who give at least $10 worth of food will receive a coupon for 10% off any eligible purchase at the salvage retailer.

On Feb. 7 & 8, you can drop off donations at Church of St. Peter and St. Paul, 4909 N. Lake Drive in northern Roanoke County. It's the chief staging area for Soup for Seniors, and is the where delivery volunteers pick up bags of food for distribution.

If you prefer to donate money rather than food, you can do that online as well at: bit.ly/SFSDonations or or by calling 540-345-0451.

As with many other things, the pandemic had a negative effect on Soup for Seniors.

The 2020 effort happened about a month before the novel coronavirus spread widely in the United States. That year, the collection drive took in more than 27 tons of food. Everything is weighed on an industrial scale donated by Roanoke-based Security Scale Service Co. said Ron Boyd, the LOA’s president.

Last year’s collection was definitely impacted by the virus. Then, food collections totaled just under 17 tons. Though it allowed for distribution of 2,303 emergency-rations bags, that was 500 fewer than in 2020. It’s probably safe to assume each of the 2021 bags was a bit lighter than the previous year, too.

Boyd said this year’s goal is 45,000 cans of soup or other nonperishable food items. That’ll serve 2,800 or so low-inocme seniors who are largely stuck in their homes, orf who are otherwise served by the Local Office on Aging.

Please consider donating some food, your money or time. Remember the streets that were impassable earlier this week. More winter storms are headed our way.

Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:@dancaseysblog.

