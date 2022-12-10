CASEY: This wing-walking ex-beauty queen rappelled naked at Claytor Lake

One of the wonderful things about life is, something new and unusual comes along every day. For example, consider the concept of nude rappelling.

Despite an active imagination, that’s one activity to which I’ve never given a moment’s thought. Until I met Debbie Seagle of Radford. The former teen beauty queen is a veteran.

The first time, Seagle did it in a cold autumn rain under a blustery and storm-darkened sky. She was cleaning a rental cabin she owns on 15 private acres fronting Claytor Lake. It happened out of necessity, Seagle explained. The alternative was hypothermia.

As Seagle swept an outdoor balcony just off the cabin’s upper loft, a wind gust blew the door closed. It left Seagle locked out and 26 feet above the ground. She stayed there for a while, alone, wet and shivering as she contemplated her options. She expected no visitors.

Eventually, Seagle shucked her shirt and slacks, and tied them together with sailing knots her dad taught her as a girl. She hitched one end of the makeshift rope to the balcony.

Using skills she learned years earlier at a mother-son Boy Scouts weekend, Seagle lowered herself down onto a large rhododendron bush below.

“Wait!” I said, drawing that image in my mind. “Are you telling me you rappelled off a balcony in the cold rain in only your bra and panties?”

“I wasn’t wearing any underwear,” Seagle replied. And that was just the first time, she added. (On the third occasion she rappelled off the deck, she was not commando.)

She spins that tale and others in a book published this past July, “Coffee Cups & Wine Glasses: Hilarious Secrets to Heal a Broken Heart & Get Your Life Back,” which is $15.98 in paperback.

Naked rappelling can be found in the third of its 18 chapters. That one’s titled, “A Good Reason to Wear Underwear.”

Besides Amazon.com, the book’s available at retail outlets such as Book No Further in downtown Roanoke and Barnes & Noble in Christiansburg. You can also buy “Coffee Cups & Wine Glasses” online through Walmart, Target, Books A Million and elsewhere, Seagle said.

Reviewers have compared Seagle’s voice to that of Erma Bombeck, the late syndicated humor columnist, who chronicled life as a suburban housewife from the 1960s to the 1990s — and had 30 million readers

At various junctures since July, Amazon has ranked “Coffee Cups & Wine Glasses” the #1 best seller in the subcategory Divorce; #1 in Men, Women & Relationships Humor; and, #2 in “Emotions and Mental Health.”

The most critical of 32 reviewers on Amazon gave the book four stars; all of the others gave it five.

One “verified purchaser” called Seagle’s stories “a hilarious romp through some of the author’s life experiences after her marriage falls apart.” Another wrote: Delightful, horrendous, laugh-out-loud, unbelievable, wonderful, insightful, humble, hilarious, TRUE!!!!”

In an opening disclaimer, Seagle writes “This is a book of true fiction.” By that, she means, “the stories are true, but most names have been changed to protect the innocent and the guilty and to confuse those who think they know who they are.”

Basically, the book is about how to make lemonade from life’s lemons, illustrated by stories from Seagle’s active life. It has served up big helpings of both adventure and tragedy.

Now 65, Seagle has jumped out of airplanes three times — the first occasion was the day after her divorce was finalized. Once, she walked on the wing of a flying biplane during an air show over Dublin (she organized those during an earlier life chapter).

Seagle has met four presidents (both Bushes, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton); floated in the Dead Sea; and she attended at least nine colleges and universities in a 15-year (and ultimately successful) quest to earn a bachelor’s degree in management.

The U.S. military figures prominently in the book because Seagle spent 30 years as the wife of a U.S. Marine officer, following him around the world and raising their three sons.

She met her ex-husband at age 13 growing up in Dublin. They married not long after graduating from Pulaski County High School (class of ‘76).

In 1974, she won the Miss National Teen of Virginia pageant, and competed in the national pageant in Atlanta, Georgia, finishing as a semifinalist. That’s where she met then-governor Jimmy Carter.

The marriage lasted 30 years. It ended, Seagle writes, when her then-husband gave her two weeks to move out the home they shared in Stafford — so his latest girlfriend could move in. By then, their sons were grown.

Suddenly, “the whole world just completely changed,” Seagle said. “I just had myself to think about.”

In the book she introduces her ex’s paramour as “Texas Trash Tramp” and her ex as “Richard Cranium.” (If you condense that nickname into two single-syllable synonyms, you’ll get a sense about how Seagle regards him today.)

Seagle said she started writing “Coffee Cups & Wine Glasses” after her divorce, at the urging of her girlfriends. They would respond, “Write that down; you’ve got to write a book one day!” every time she regaled them with another self-deprecating and semi-sarcastic yarn from her life.

“I just started writing them, as self-therapy,” Seagle told me.

The marriage’s dissolution was hardly Seagle’s only heartbreak. One of her sons became addicted to painkillers, after he jumped off a bridge to impress some friends — and broke his back.

Her eldest son, then a father of four, died in 2013 from what authorities later ruled a self-inflicted gunshot. Seagle gravely doubts it was intentional. You can still hear a catch in her voice when she talks about him.

One of the things Seagle did to overcome her sorrow was engage in activities she hadn’t as a military wife and mom. Besides skydiving, she learned to ride horseback and fly-fish. One of her pursuits sounds heavily weighted with symbolism: She castrated a calf at a “Wild West Women” retreat in Montana. Yikes.

She also drank lots of wine, and coffee, and writes she almost married “a hunk of a man” who wanted sex five times a day. (Seagle’s threatening to write another book about him.)

In essence, she said, “Coffee Cups & Wine Glasses” shows readers how to change their perspective when feelings of sadness and loneliness feel overwhelming.

There are practical techniques, Seagle writes. One is putting on a smile. Another is avoiding taking yourself too seriously.

“What you have to do is think about people around you,” Seagle said. “Take your mind off yourself, and help someone else. If you help others around you, it makes you feel better.”

She added: “Every chapter has something really ridiculously unbelievable that’s happened to me.”

Such as, falling into Claytor Lake and landing atop the bloated and decomposing carcass of a huge black bear, in the water near her dock. That’s Chapter 15, but to find out how it concludes, you’ll have to buy “”Coffee Cups & Wine Glasses.”

(Hint: Our heroine ends up naked — again.)