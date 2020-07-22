CASEY: Thousands of Virginia workers stymied with unemployment claims

Last week some state lawmakers trained their attention on the Virginia Employment Commission, and the tsunami of pandemic-related unemployment claims the agency has fielded since mid-March.
More than 1 million Virginians have applied for benefits. For many, that process has been relatively painless. I and my wife are in that lucky category. Each of us was furloughed for a spell, and we had no problems collecting benefits.
But there also are thousands of “hard cases” out there — workers who’ve made an easy-to-make mistake in the application process, or whose benefits have been hung up because of a glitch beyond their control. I have colleagues who’ve fallen into that category.
Many of those folks have been pulling out their hair trying to get through to the VEC. And that frustration has bled over to state lawmakers’ phone lines and in-boxes. Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery, told me Wednesday there are tens of thousands of frustrated Virginia workers in that boat.
One of those “hard cases” is Deanna Kirschner of Roanoke, a waitress at the locally owned restaurant chain Famous Anthony’s. She’s 55 and lives in the city’s southwest quadrant. Kirschner said that through March, she had worked at Famous Anthony’s for 18 years.
Though she’s an American citizen, Kirschner’s a native of South Korea. She and two siblings were orphaned when she was 3 years old. Then when Kirschner was 15, an American family in New York adopted them.
When the family moved to Roanoke in 1989, Kirschner followed them here. Although English isn’t her native tongue, she communicates well — but not perfectly.
On March 18, the restaurant chain laid off Kirschner and many of her colleagues. Dutifully, she filed for unemployment benefits with the VEC. In April, the agency sent her a “Monetary Determination” letter that bears an effective date of March 29. Kirschner emailed me a photograph of it.
It said that based on her work and earnings history, Kirschner was eligible for $203 in weekly state unemployment benefits, up to a maximum of $4,466. The letter also noted: “Beginning with the benefit week ending 04/04/20, through 07/25/20 you will also receive an extra $600 per week paid under the CARES Act 2020.”
Kirschner elected to have her benefits deposited directly into her bank account. And then she began reporting her employment status weekly. But she said she has yet to collect a dime of employment benefits.
She has no idea why. Her colleagues had no trouble collecting benefits. Kirschner’s been unable to resolve that issue despite almost daily phone calls to the VEC, she said. Now she’s nearly out of money. She’s down to her last few hundred bucks of savings.
Kirschner has repeatedly called the agency’s toll -free line, as well as other VEC numbers she’s learned of from friends and acquaintances. Most of the time, she said, she simply cannot get through. Often the toll-free line hangs up on her.
Once, on the toll-free line, she was able to speak to a live human being, Kirschner told me. The man identified himself as “Jay” and gave her his employee ID number, which she wrote down and made a record of.
“Jay” proceeded to inform Kirschner that she has two separate accounts with the VEC. One of them, Jay continued, reflected that Kirschner received welfare benefits and food stamps in 2013. Kirschner has no idea where that information came from.
She told me she’s never collected any form of public assistance, except for a brief period of unemployment almost 20 years ago. That was after an insurance office she worked in shut down, she said. Those unemployment benefits ended when she got the job at Famous Anthony’s, she added.
“My dad believes in working, not handout money,” Kirschner told me.
Kirschner said she tried to explain this to “Jay,” but it sounds as if her minor difficulties with English became a language barrier at that point. “Jay,” she told me, transferred her to a VEC representative who deals with the hearing impaired.
When Kirschner explained to that person that she’s not hearing impaired, she was transferred again, she said — this time to a 911 operator, which left her back at square one.
Her father, A. Delbert Kirschner, plays a role in this story, too. That’s because he’s 91, and mostly homebound. Since December, when he took a fall, Deanna Kirschner has been his primary caregiver. She needs off at least three days per week to care for him.
Famous Anthony’s called her back to work beginning June 5, Kirschner said, and she reported. She worked there a couple of weeks, then decided she couldn’t balance her work schedule with her caregiving duties for her dad. So she resigned.
Based on all of the above, it appears Kirschner’s due benefits from April 4 to June 4, a period of nine weeks. The amount of money in question totals $7,227.
Where is it? That’s what Kirschner would like to know.
As I have with other readers, I sent Kirschner’s information to my contact at the VEC, Joyce Fogg, the agency’s spokeswoman. She was able to help some others. But this time, the email bounced back at me.
“This e-mail box no longer responds to claimant inquiries,” the message began. It continued by saying I had to call one of the VEC’s toll-free numbers, or “if you are a member of the media, please e-mail mediarequests@vec.virginia.gov.”
I sent the information to that email address a week ago and have received no response.
Hurst told me Kirschner’s story resembles “several hundred” he’s heard from constituents.
Some have been unable to access benefits because they made a mistake navigating the VEC’s initial registration system. They wind up rejected for some reason they can’t understand, and they can’t get hold of anyone at the VEC to explain.
Others have been approved for benefits that get hung up for some other reason that they can’t get anyone at the VEC to explain, because it’s so hard to get hold of anyone at the agency.
Another problem that’s recently come to light is, “the VEC is an English-only agency,” Hurst said.
Roughly 60,000 Virginia workers who are unsuccessfully trying to collect unemployment fall into one of the above categories, Hurst said.
“It’s the unreported issue of the pandemic,” he added.
Hurst asked me to forward Kirschner’s information to him, even though she’s not one of his constituents. He said he would see if there’s anything he could do.
He understands the agency is overwhelmed, and hamstrung by many federal regulations it has to follow that aren’t at all suited for the situation we’re in now.
“I have a lot of compassion for the VEC,” Hurst said. “I’ve been frustrated by the VEC, too.”
There’s got to be a better way to handle these things.
