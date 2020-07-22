CASEY: Thousands of Virginia workers stymied with unemployment claims

Once, on the toll-free line, she was able to speak to a live human being, Kirschner told me. The man identified himself as “Jay” and gave her his employee ID number, which she wrote down and made a record of.

“Jay” proceeded to inform Kirschner that she has two separate accounts with the VEC. One of them, Jay continued, reflected that Kirschner received welfare benefits and food stamps in 2013. Kirschner has no idea where that information came from.

She told me she’s never collected any form of public assistance, except for a brief period of unemployment almost 20 years ago. That was after an insurance office she worked in shut down, she said. Those unemployment benefits ended when she got the job at Famous Anthony’s, she added.

“My dad believes in working, not handout money,” Kirschner told me.

Kirschner said she tried to explain this to “Jay,” but it sounds as if her minor difficulties with English became a language barrier at that point. “Jay,” she told me, transferred her to a VEC representative who deals with the hearing impaired.

When Kirschner explained to that person that she’s not hearing impaired, she was transferred again, she said — this time to a 911 operator, which left her back at square one.