CASEY: Throwing stones at houses, and other adventures in curling

Before one can understand the Olympic sport of curling, it helps to have a grasp of the lexicon. That’s because the pastime dates to the late Middle Ages, and perhaps before. More than 500 years later, not all of the lingo is patently obvious.

So let’s begin with some definitions.

A “sheet” is the ice lane upon which curling matches are held, and the primary implements are “stones.”

Those are 42-pound polished granite rocks topped with a colored, human-made handle — they resemble an oversized teapot. New stones cost $300 to $500 each, or thousands at the sport’s highest echelons.

A “throw” is the act of shoving a stone across a sheet toward the “house.” At the club level, a house consists of three concentric circles painted like bull’s-eyes, on the ice at each end of the sheet. The houses are roughly 130 feet apart, and the innermost circle is called “the button.”

“Pebbling” is the action of spraying water upon the sheet prior to a match, to increase the ice’s friction. “Sweeping,” another action in curling, is kind of the opposite. It occurs during play, and happens when curlers use a “broom” to smooth the ice immediately in front of a teammate’s moving stone without touching it.

Sweeping reduces the sheet’s friction and lengthens the distance a thrown stone will travel on the ice. (In modern curling, most brooms use micro-fiber fabric rather than bristles.)

Both the throwers and sweepers are directed by a “skip,” another teammate who tells a thrower where to aim and the sweepers when to sweep, or not.

You can think of an “end” as the curling equivalent of a baseball inning, or a tennis game. A typical curling match features eight or 10 ends, depending on the level of competition. In each end, a team of four curlers throws a total of eight stones toward the house on the opposite side of a sheet. The last stone thrown in any given end is known as “the hammer.”

The goal is for a thrown stone to stop near the center of the house, ideally in the button. Sometimes the hammer knocks other stones out of the house.

At the conclusion of an end, whichever team’s stone is closest to the house’s button is awarded one or more points, depending on how many of its stones remain in the larger outer circle, and the relative position of the losing team’s stones. (In each end, the losing team scores zero.)

Whichever team has amassed the most points at the conclusion of the final end wins the match.

Here in Roanoke, such an education usually costs $29, in a 90-minute in-person “Learn to Curl” class. They’re conducted a couple of times per year, by the Roanoke Valley Curling Club. Its members invited me to their most recent match, Sunday evening on the Berglund Center’s hockey rink.

“So why is it called ‘curling?’” I wondered aloud to 18 gung-ho curlers, after watching their action on the coliseum’s ice.

Answer: That derives from the travel pattern of thrown stones after they’re released by a curler. The right amount of spin, or “turn” applied at the moment of a stone’s release, can cause it to arc, or curl, around other stones already on the sheet. Reputedly, with the right technique, curlers can get the stones to move in an S-pattern.

“What I like about it is, everybody can do it,” said Emily Morris, president of the Roanoke Valley Curling Club. “We have members who are 70 years old and members who are 14.”

“Another great thing about it is the excellent exercise,” said Chuck Kirby, the club’s vice-president. “I burned almost 1,400 active calories tonight!”

Curling dates back to the early 1500s in Scotland, which is where the earliest known curling stones have been unearthed. Obviously, it was a winter-only pastime back then.

The technological marvel known as refrigeration, which came along a few centuries later, now means one can curl year round, and in previously inhospitable-to-curling environments. Hence the Tampa Bay Curling Club in normally ice-free Florida. And others in Mississippi, South Carolina and Alabama.

Curling made its Olympic debut in 1924, but wasn’t recognized as an official medal-sport until 1998. Though teams are usually divided by gender, there’s mix-doubles curling too, with two men and two women on each team. The Winter Olympics began those in 2018.

The Roanoke Valley Curling Club sports 24 members and is affiliated with the Grand National Curling Club, one of eight or more umbrella curling associations in the United States. The Grand National covers 19 eastern states and 75 different clubs. Massachusetts has the most, with 16. (There are four in Florida.)

The club meets and curls Sunday evenings at the Berglund Center from October through February, excepting winter holidays and Super Bowl Sunday.

Morris, a lawyer for the U.S. Department of the Interior, got interested in the sport years ago in Kentucky, where she grew up. But she didn’t get a chance to play until she and her husband moved to Maryland in 2004. Kentucky is not a big curling state.

In Mayland, they joined the Potomac Curling Club in Laurel (which is miles from its namesake river). She continued in the sport (but her husband did not) after they moved to Roanoke. She launched the Roanoke Valley Curling Club in 2018.

Members pay annual dues of $200 (less for newbies and youth) which helps cover ice rental fees at the Berglund Center, and the cost of the stones and some other curling tools.

Hank Ebert, a retired photographer and editor who joined the club in October, invited me to Sunday’s match.

“In Canada, it’s bigger than bowling,” Ebert teased.

Occasionally, it’s hard for geezers like Ebert and me to bend down on the sheet into a proper throwing crouch. (Ebert has a rotten knee and I have a dodgy back.) That’s no problem for amateur curlers in Roanoke, however.

That’s because the Roanoke Valley Curling Club allows senior-citizens to throw the stones from a standing position, using a specialized stick. Which kind of makes curling look like shuffleboard played on ice.

I wasn’t the only novice curler present Sunday. Another was Kenni LeVeaux of Roanoke, whose 14-year-old daughter, Grace, was the youngest curler at the Berglund Center. Kenni had not planned to play.

Club members persuaded onto the ice when I declined, after it dawned on me there was no way I could take notes, snap photos, record video and play a match at the same time. (I did make a few throws afterward, though.)

Initially, “I didn’t like the idea of sweeping, but I like sweeping,” Kenni LeVeaux told me.

Most of the stones travel the ice at a brisk walking speed, which the sweepers follow as they furiously scrub the ice ahead of a stone’s path. In doing so, they sometimes have to dance around stationary stones on the sheet (which were thrown earlier) while avoiding slipping on the ice.

That’s the exercise — running up and down the rink, trying not to slip while avoiding obstacles and scrubbing the ice like an obsessive-compulsive janitor, just ahead of a sliding stone.

“It’s been reported that a curling match is the equivalent exercise of 5 miles walking,” said Lucinda Shewchuk, a grants support specialist for Virginia Tech.

Shewchuk got into the sport after her professor husband, John Shewchuk, took a sabbatical in Nova Scotia. Up there she took an eight-week curling course with the Mayflower Curling Club in eastern Canada, which dates to as far back as the sinking of the Titanic.

(No-so-fun fact: The Mayflower’s Club’s ice “sheet” was used as a makeshift morgue for all the drowned bodies transported to North America after the cruise liner’s sinking in April 1912.)

The Roanoke Valley Curling Club is planning its next Learn to Curl event at 5 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Berglund Center. That’s why they invited yours truly, to promote the upcoming class.

But drat, it became fully booked Sunday afternoon. It’s likely a sign of curling’s rising popularity.

So if you want to learn, you may have to wait until the next class. As of yet it’s unscheduled, but it’ll probably happen in April.

There’s one more term of art in curling that so far I’ve neglected to mention — “broomsticking.” It means the winning team of curlers buy drinks for the losers after a match. We performed the tradition at Hatch in the Market Building downtown afterwards.

“Traditionally, the winners buy the losers a drink,” Morris told me. “So, there are NO losers in curling.”

It’s fun, and worth a try.