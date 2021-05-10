CASEY: Troutville woman receives suspicious DNA test kit in the mail

Kathy Weikart had a hunch something was amiss when late in April her mail carrier delivered an unexpected package from Texas. Inside was another package, along with a bright pink piece of paper with printed instructions. Those included a phone number that began with an area code from south Florida.
In uppercase letters, the pink page advised Weikart, “please do not open test without calling our genetics advocate to ensure accurate results.”
The 78-year-old widow, who lives in Troutville, opened the sealed item anyway. Inside was a cotton swab and test tube-like gizmo by which Weikart could take a DNA sample from the inside of her mouth. Another document stated Weikart’s physician had ordered the test. It was supposed to be returned to a company in Fort Lauderdale.
Instead, Weikart called her physician of more than 20 years, who works in a Carilion Family Practice office. Weikart said a nurse at that office told Weikart her doctor had ordered no such test, and that she should not take it.
Weikart’s next call was to me. She left a voicemail message about “a conundrum.”
Once we connected, she elaborated. And that led me to phone conversations with a woman at the Texas company that sent the package, with the company’s apparent lawyer in Florida and with the Better Business Bureau here in Roanoke. I also exchanged emails with a spokesman for Carilion Clinic.
Was the test a scam? Or was it legit? For a few reasons, those are questions I cannot answer with absolute certainty. But there’s plenty of reason for caution, considering the circumstances.
Perhaps the best is a huge fraud prosecution the federal law enforcement authorities announced in September 2019. Dubbed “Operation Double Helix” after the shape of a DNA strand, it involved alleged fraudulent billings to Medicare for genetic tests of mostly elderly patients that — allegedly — their doctors had never ordered.
According to news reports about that case, Medicare paid out hundreds of millions of dollars from roughly $2 billion in allegedly fraudulent billings. Among the 35 people indicted were nine doctors spread over five different federal court jurisdictions, including Louisiana.
“The defendants allegedly targeted elderly, disabled and other vulnerable consumers, luring them into this fraudulent scheme that affected victims nationwide and generated losses in excess of one billion dollars which spanned multiple jurisdictions,” U.S. Attorney Peter G. Strasser for the Eastern District of Louisiana said in a news release.
“Schemes such as these have a profound effect on our nation, not only by the monies lost in the scheme, but also by stoking public distrust in some medical institutions.”
Weikart was particularly concerned about one document inside the test package headlined “TheraGene DX.” That’s because it featured personal information, such as Weikart’s address, sex, race, birth date, and Medicare billing account number.
According to the document, it came from Magnolia, Texas, a city of roughly 1,400 people that’s about 30 miles northwest of Houston. The address on the document belongs to a small strip shopping center that includes a realty office, a mortgage office, a homebuilder’s office, a hearing aid store and a steakhouse.
When I called the phone number, I got a woman named “Nicole” on the line. She declined to give me her last name. She said her employer’s name was GenTec but that it also was known as Lab Services.
When I told Nicole about Kathy Weikart’s package, Nicole said her employer’s records indicated Weikart’s physician faxed an approval order for the test to GenTec on April 28. Nicole added that Weikart had phoned a genetic advocate on April 8.
Nicole also said that TheraGene DX was one of a number of labs that GenTec represented.
Weikart told me she received the test around April 24, the day she called me.
How could Weikart have received it before it was ordered by her doctor? Why would Weikart have called a genetic advocate nearly three weeks before her physician supposedly ordered the test? How could Weikart even know which number to call before April 24, when the package with the bright pink paper was delivered?
Nicole could provide no answers to those questions. I asked if there was anyone at GenTec who could — and I gave her my number.
“We do not mail a test until a physician approves it,” Nicole said. She told me the physician had signed the order. The copy Weikart showed me appeared to be signed with a single scrawled “R.”
A short time later, I got a call from a woman who identified herself as Robyn Sztyndor, a lawyer in Broward County, Florida. She told me she could not provide any information without a release from Weikart. I put them in touch by passing Sztyndor’s cellphone number to Weikart.
Julie Wheeler, president of the Better Business Bureau of Western Virginia, said the BBB had no records related to TheraGene DX. However, the business ratings agency has had reports from around the country about potential genetic testing scams. This was the first Wheeler was aware of from Western Virginia.
Wheeler emailed me a BBB document cautioning against unsolicited genetic testing.
“Genetic testing scams are popping up across the country, offering Medicare beneficiaries cheek swabs for genetic testing through telemarketing calls, booths at public events, health fairs, and door-to-door visits,” it said.
“The scammers claim this is at no cost to consumers and attempt to obtain their Medicare information for identity theft or fraudulent billing purposes. This same scam can also be carried out through kits delivered straight to your home through the mail. These fraudsters will usually take cheek swabs and collect Medicare numbers and personal information for billing purposes and may even give gift cards or other giveaways in exchange for your participation.”
Wheeler noted the billings to Medicare in such cases often range between $8,000 and $12,000 for the tests.
“Sometimes Medicare pays and sometimes they don’t,” Wheeler said. “A lot of the time, those costs can come back on [the patient]” and leave them owing money for tests Medicare declines payment on. It can also lead to Medicare refusing to pay future legitimate claims on behalf of an enrollee, Wheeler added.
“We strongly discourage anyone doing any of these types of things unless their physician ordered it and there’s a medical need for it,” Wheeler told me.
I never did get a definitive answer from a Carilion spokesman as to whether Weikart’s doctor ordered that test. Perhaps the physician had, and there was a subsequent miscommunication that caused suspicions by Weikart that the doctor had not.
Either way, it appears to be yet another potential scam in a big wild world that seems full of them.
Beware!
