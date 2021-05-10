CASEY: Troutville woman receives suspicious DNA test kit in the mail

According to the document, it came from Magnolia, Texas, a city of roughly 1,400 people that’s about 30 miles northwest of Houston. The address on the document belongs to a small strip shopping center that includes a realty office, a mortgage office, a homebuilder’s office, a hearing aid store and a steakhouse.

When I called the phone number, I got a woman named “Nicole” on the line. She declined to give me her last name. She said her employer’s name was GenTec but that it also was known as Lab Services.

When I told Nicole about Kathy Weikart’s package, Nicole said her employer’s records indicated Weikart’s physician faxed an approval order for the test to GenTec on April 28. Nicole added that Weikart had phoned a genetic advocate on April 8.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nicole also said that TheraGene DX was one of a number of labs that GenTec represented.

Weikart told me she received the test around April 24, the day she called me.

How could Weikart have received it before it was ordered by her doctor? Why would Weikart have called a genetic advocate nearly three weeks before her physician supposedly ordered the test? How could Weikart even know which number to call before April 24, when the package with the bright pink paper was delivered?