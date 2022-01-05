CASEY: Turned away at the border for 30th wedding anniversary trip

Are you planning any international travel soon? If so, you might want to read this column. It could save you some hard-earned money, some minor heartache and loads of border-crossing hassle in a time of COVID.

Even better, it might prevent the kind of wedding anniversary buzzkill George and Grace Sellers experienced last October in upstate New York.

George, 71, is semiretired after a career in management for different national retailers. Now, he drives a bus that transports handicapped people around the valley. Grace, 54, works in customer service for a major bank. The couple were married in 1991, and together they’ve raised four children.

In October, shortly before their 30th anniversary, the Sellers planned a weekend trip to Niagara Falls to celebrate the big milestone.They intended to go to the Canadian side, and stay in an eighth-floor hotel room with a balcony that overlooked the famed Horseshoe Falls. (The best view of those is from the Canadian side; the American-side falls are boring by comparison.)

Anyway, they made reservations through Booking.com for a two-night stay at The Oakes Hotel Overlooking the Falls. They secured the reservation with an American Express card.

The total cost was $511.97. The Sellers brought their American passports (since 9/11, Americans need passports to enter Canada). They also had their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Cards bearing the logo of the U.S. Centers for Disease control. Those showed that both of the Sellers were fully vaxxed.

On Oct. 16, they climbed in their Mustang and drove from Roanoke to Niagara Falls. After 10 or 11 hours on the road, the couple realized they weren’t going to make their check-in time. So they called the Oakes Hotel and informed a reservations clerk they were running late.

“They were like, ‘Fine, no problem,’ “ George told me.

But once they arrived at the border, the Sellers discovered a big problem. Namely, the Canadian border guards wouldn’t let them into Canada.

The guards cited two issues, the Sellers said. One was, neither George nor Grace could produce documentation of a negative COVID test result within 72 hours of their arrival at the border. Those are required for foreigners entering Canada. The couple told me they were unaware they needed the negative tests. There was no mention of that on the hotel’s website, they said.

Another hitch was, the Sellers had not uploaded their travel and vaccination documents to ArriveCAN. That’s a digital travel-documents sorting and retention service the Canadian government has created, via a free-to-download-and-use app. The Sellers said they noticed no mention of ArriveCAN on the Oakes Hotel’s website, either. I’ve poked through the hotel website as recently as this week and I can’t find any mention of negative tests or ArriveCAN, either.

(The couple said the Canadian border guards referred to the requirement as a “RISE application.” But the people I spoke to at the Canadian Embassy in Washington were unfamiliar with that term. Canada mandated use of ArriveCAN for everyone, Canadians included, beginning July 5. When Canada reopened its borders to tourist travel beginning Sept. 7, the same requirement was imposed on tourists, too.)

After they realized they wouldn’t be allowed into Canada, the couple called the hotel again. George said a manager told them, “You should have read the directions, I’m sorry.”

Grace asked, “What about our money?” The response, she said, was “You’re not getting your money back. You should have read the requirements.”

Those requirements can be found on a different website operated by the government of Canada. The rules occasionally change, depending on the most up-to-date information about COVID — the most recent change noted was Dec. 21.

But the basic requirement that all travelers into Canada upload their vaccination documents to ArriveCAN in advance of their arrival have been in place since July. And the Canadian website explicitly notes that use of ArriveCAN is “mandatory.”

And because of that, the Sellers had to do a U-turn and go back to Niagara Falls, New York.

“My wife just broke down because we couldn’t get in,” George said. “The hotel wasn’t sympathetic.”

From Niagara Falls, New York, they telephoned their eldest daughter, Courtnay Sellers. She’s an attorney who lives in Woodbridge. Courtnay got them a reservation at a Marriott on the U.S. side. Unfortunately, it lacked the million-dollar view of the Horseshoe Falls that only the Oakes Hotel offers.

“If it hadn’t’ been for our daughter, we’d have been in our car that night,” Grace told me.

The anniversary trip wasn’t all for naught, however. The couple had a nice time on the American side, although most of the tourist-oriented activities are on the Canadian side. The rest of the trip was uneventful. They safely returned home to Roanoke on Oct. 18.

And that’s when they began trying to get a refund of the $511.97 charge on their American Express card, for the two nights at the Oakes Hotel where they didn’t stay. Those efforts are ongoing.

Initially, American Express suspended the charge for the two nights at the Oakes Hotel that the Sellers didn’t use. But on Nov. 23, the credit card company sent them a letter noting it was rebilling their account for that reservation.

“As per the reservation made through Booking.com, the guest had 3 days prior to their 2 p.m. arrival to cancel reservations free of charge,” the American Express letter said. It also cited Booking.com’s cancellation policy: “You may cancel free of charge until 3 days before arrival. You will be charged the total price of the reservation if you cancel in the 3 days prior to arrival.”

The Sellers called American Express again after they received that letter. This time, they said, an AMEX rep said they might be able to successfully dispute the charge if they could prove they paid for another hotel on the American side for those same nights. So they’re appealing right now, and awaiting a final determination.

But, it appears all of the hassle could have been avoided had the Sellers realized they needed to use ArriveCAN, and have recent negative COVID tests, prior to their travel. And that’s why you should be reading this. Because the same thing could easily happen to you.

Different countries have varying requirements for tourist entry in the age of COVID. And those requirements can change, depending on the most up-to-date information on COVID, which health scientists are still learning about.

The Sellers’ unfortunate experience will cost them, at the most, a little more than $500, assuming they don’t get their refund. That’s a relatively inexpensive lesson — it could have cost them a lot more had they instead flown to London or Paris and gotten turned away. And that’s how you can benefit from their misfortune.

If you’re traveling internationally, it’s a good idea to be paranoid about your destination’s entry requirements. And to check them daily, right up until your departure time. Because those can change with little notice.

