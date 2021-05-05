CASEY: Up on Mill Mountain, some lights, camera and action

How did this wind up in Roanoke? It's a long story, with both happy, sad and “small world” elements we'll get into below. Those includes a subplot about how and why they ended up at Rockledge. Owners Kevin and Nancy Dye donated their elaborate historic home as the movie's prime setting.

The cast and crew welcomed me and photojournalist Heather Rousseau onto the set Tuesday afternoon, where we got some firsthand glimpses into professional filmmaking.

Much of those were things you might expect, with periodic calls for silence followed by Vox shouting, “All right, everyone, settle. Annnnnd … action!” Followed by “Cut!” and “One more time.”

It's frankly amazing how much time and effort go into the setup and filming of a single 10- or 15-second scene. Just one of those can easily involve a dozen or more workers, as well as multiple takes and different camera angles. In many respects, the process resembles the production of laws and sausages — meaning it's probably best not so watch how they're made.

“Our job is very mysterious to other people,” Vox told me. “It seems very glamorous — until they come to the set.” At that point they realize the cast and crew are working 12 to 14 hours a day, he added, and dealing with all kinds of uncertainties — such as the weather.