CASEY: Up on Mill Mountain, some lights, camera and action

Adam Hollick's life dream was to play linebacker in the NFL. He starred on his high school team in California and earned a football scholarship for college. But halfway through, he chucked the gridiron for opera and later moved into acting.
Sandra Hillen spent years angling for a spot on the USA's winter Olympics team. For a decade, she traveled the world as a professional snowboarder. Now her occupation is “digital imaging technician” — and much more.
Nayirah Teshali grew up in a big family in Los Angeles. For 18 of her 28 years, she put everything she had into dance. Her parents home-schooled her so she could devote more time to the art. Now she's playing her second leading role in a made-for-TV movie.
Tuesday, they and roughly 30 or so other people scurried both inside and outside around Rockledge mansion, Roanoke's most prominent residence. Led by a Roanoke-raised film director, Dylan Vox, they set up and shot scenes from a movie tentatively titled “Dirty Little Deeds."
The romantic thriller's story line strongly resembles the plot of “Rebecca,” Alfred Hitchcock's first American-made film, which in 1940 won an Oscar for Best Picture. “Dirty Little Deeds” is slated to appear this upcoming fall on the Lifetime cable channel, but its title may change between now and then.
The plot's too intricate to fully describe, but here's a brief synopsis: A well-heeled but brooding Virginia widower, Simon, marries a young woman, Jessica, following the mysterious death of Simon's first wife. But their union is haunted by events and emotions surrounding his earlier marriage.
How did this wind up in Roanoke? It's a long story, with both happy, sad and “small world” elements we'll get into below. Those includes a subplot about how and why they ended up at Rockledge. Owners Kevin and Nancy Dye donated their elaborate historic home as the movie's prime setting.
The cast and crew welcomed me and photojournalist Heather Rousseau onto the set Tuesday afternoon, where we got some firsthand glimpses into professional filmmaking.
Much of those were things you might expect, with periodic calls for silence followed by Vox shouting, “All right, everyone, settle. Annnnnd … action!” Followed by “Cut!” and “One more time.”
It's frankly amazing how much time and effort go into the setup and filming of a single 10- or 15-second scene. Just one of those can easily involve a dozen or more workers, as well as multiple takes and different camera angles. In many respects, the process resembles the production of laws and sausages — meaning it's probably best not so watch how they're made.
“Our job is very mysterious to other people,” Vox told me. “It seems very glamorous — until they come to the set.” At that point they realize the cast and crew are working 12 to 14 hours a day, he added, and dealing with all kinds of uncertainties — such as the weather.
There's also a strong Murphy's Law element to the process. That aspect appeared in full force Tuesday afternoon when a pounding thunderstorm rocked Mill Mountain — just as the cast and crew tried to film a driving scene along the upper portion of Prospect Road.
That brief but intense squall forced everyone inside, where they rejiggered the shooting schedule and instead filmed interior scenes.
Vox, 40, was an infant when his father and mother adopted him and brought their newborn to the Roanoke Valley. He attended Penn Forest Elementary and Cave Spring Middle schools before the family moved to Atlanta, where he graduated high school. After his parents split up, he said, his mother moved back to Roanoke.
He earned a bachelor's degree at the University of Georgia, then an MBA, followed by a law degree from Pepperdine University.
“I was a lawyer and I said to myself, ‘I hate this job,’” Vox told me. So he turned toward filmmaking — first working his way up from lower-echelon positions such as craft services, to production assistant, then grip before moving onward into producing and directing.
Four years ago, he was producing a movie for cable-TV's SciFi Channel. At the same time, his mother, Donna Blount, was living here and suffering from terminal cancer. Vox asked his boss if they could move the shooting location to Roanoke, so he could spend time with her as he worked.
The executive producer agreed. The good experience shooting that film in the Roanoke Valley ultimately played a role in Vox's decision to choose his old hometown as the location for three Lifetime movies he's directed this year.
The first was “Trapped Daughter,” which was later renamed “A Party Gone Wrong” and will premiere May 31 on Lifetime. That film was also Nayirah Teshali's first lead acting role in a movie. It features scenes shot at the Jefferson Center and at the Hotel Roanoke.
The second was “Secrets on Sorority Row,” which has not yet aired. That includes scenes shot at Sweet Briar College, at the Hotel Roanoke and in Elmwood Park.
“Dirty Little Deeds” has a 12-day shooting schedule in this region. The cast and crew are spending nine of those days at Rockledge, which will retain its name in the movie.
Other shooting locations will include the Grandin Village business district, Bridge Street in Roanoke's Norwich neighborhood, Belle Gardens Estate in Wirtz and Beliveau Farm Winery, which is off Mount Tabor Road in the Catawba Valley east of Blacksburg.
Partly they wound up at the Dyes' place because Vox knew the script called for a grand, ornate mansion and he was familiar with Rockledge in his former hometown. But there's also another connection which once again proves the adage, “It's a small world.”
Sandra Hillen, the pro-snowboarder who became a movie digital image whiz and production coordinator, has a family connection to the Dyes. Her brother, Josh, is married to Kevin and Nancy Dye's niece.
They all hail from Missouri, and they've all been at the same family weddings. Previously, the Dyes have contributed money to Hillen's quest for a slot on the USA Olympic team. Alas, she never realized that goal.
“I was consistently in the top 50 in the world but the Olympics only take the top 30,” Hillen told me. Her best result was 26th in the world championships. One of specialties is called “Big Air,” which means she's fearless.
Most of the cast and crew call California or Colorado home. But there are a couple of locals Vox has hired for various production tasks.
The first we met was production assistant Karly Brackenridge, who has a degree in the culinary arts and is also skilled in special effects makeup. Among other tasks, she drove Rousseau and I from the top of Mill Mountain (where we parked our cars) down Prospect Road to the mansion.
The second was Maggie Ellmore, a photographer who shoots commercial and fashion work locally. Among Ellmore's duties at Rockledge is taking stills for publicity purposes such as movie posters and social media.
Between hotel rooms, car rentals, catering and other expenses, Vox estimated he's spent $1 million on three movies in the Roanoke region this year. That's nothing to sneeze at, especially in the middle of a pandemic.
Little of that would have occurred, Vox added, without monetary support from the Virginia Film Office, which offers tax credits, grants and other assistance to filmmakers. He praised the office effusively, but told me he's concerned that well might run dry.
“The Virginia Film Office has been fantastic working with us, but they're now out of money,” Vox said. “The government has not refilled those coffers.”
Andy Edmunds, director of the Virginia Film Office, said Vox was referring to a cap on refundable moviemaking tax credits Virginia is allowed to offer. Currently, that's $9 million annually, compared to more than $400 million in New York, while Georgia has no cap whatsoever.
Unfortunately, next year's credits, which will be replenished July 1, have already been committed, Edmunds said.
It might be worth the General Assembly's attention in 2022.
