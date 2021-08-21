CASEY: Utility line-clearing destroyed decades-old shade garden in Raleigh Court yard

Moles said he called Roanoke police when the second crew was there and reported ongoing vandalism in his back yard.

The two officers who responded didn’t do much, he said. But “When police came, that sort of got [the tree trimmers’] attention,” Moles said. The trimmers seemed concerned enough to make some hasty phone calls.

After a third trimming crew showed up later that day and removed the debris, Moles found many of the shade-loving plants dead, as well as damage to sections of his grass.

“They crushed everything,” Moles said. A few of the plants survived. He’s moved some, but not all of them. Right now, he’s jury-rigged some shade for the Lenten roses using trash receptacles.

Worst of all, “the shade is gone. So I’ll have to have some other form of garden that wil survive in the changed habitat.”

Moles said while all this was occurring one supervisor for the tree-trimming company visited and offered him replacement hostas from the supervisor’s own garden. But there’s not enough shade left in Moles’ back yard for those, he added.