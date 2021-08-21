CASEY: Utility line-clearing destroyed decades-old shade garden in Raleigh Court yard

At age 83, Jerry Moles has been retired for awhile. But the memories of his days as a globe-trotting ethnographer/anthropologist/professor live on. In his living room Thursday afternoon, Moles regaled me for hours with fascinating and sometimes hair-raising escapades.
One concerned how the Bluefield native and former Virginia Tech dropout ended up in academia, teaching at Stanford and other institutions like the University of California at Berkeley, UC Davis and Pomona College. That’s kind of a long story.
Others were set in exotic locales such as Peru, Africa, Sri Lanka and Central America, where Moles helped impoverished communities diagnose and solve problems. At one point, he had to hastily flee Guatemala when a violent revolution broke out.
The thing that’s got his dander up most recently, however, is a bit more local. It’s the Aug. 4 destruction of a shade garden in the rear of his home on Langdon Road in the Raleigh Court area.
The garden featured ferns from Japan and India, Lenten roses, hostas and scores of other sun-shy plants that Moles couldn’t identify. His late mother, Ena Blake Moles, put them in the ground roughly 40 years ago, he told me. Although by profession she was a teacher, one of her chief interests was botany.
Most of the plants died early this month, after the second and third visits by tree-trimming crews clearing utility line rights of way for Appalachian Power Co. About 10 crews from a company called Asplundh were here in town early in August, said Appalachian spokesman George Porter.
That was as preparation for an upcoming “planned outage,” which hasn’t yet happened, Porter added.
Moles got an inkling the trimmers might visit because someone left an Appalachian Power notification door-hanger at his house in early July. That indicated trimming crews would visit his property July 21. (Power and telephone lines stretch above Mole’s back yard, to a pole in a rear corner of his property.)
But nobody showed up that day, and Moles mostly forgot about the notice until Aug. 3, when a crew arrived and began cutting.
At that time, “I went out, and said ‘You’re wrecking my garden,’ “ Moles told me. One of the workers told him “the power company will pay for the cleanup,” Moles added.
“They said call AEP,” he said. “I called and filed a complaint but the cutting continued.”
“The devastation was total,” Moles said. “Limbs fell 70 feet away from where they were cutting and damaged one of my special plants.”
The next day things got worse. A separate trimming crew showed up at Moles’ house to cut up the large trees and branches felled the day before.
Once it was cut up, much that debris landed directly on Moles’ shade garden at the rear of his property. He estimated its size at 12 feet wide by 80 feet long. They left a 4- to 5-foot pile of debris on top of the garden.
Moles said he called Roanoke police when the second crew was there and reported ongoing vandalism in his back yard.
The two officers who responded didn’t do much, he said. But “When police came, that sort of got [the tree trimmers’] attention,” Moles said. The trimmers seemed concerned enough to make some hasty phone calls.
After a third trimming crew showed up later that day and removed the debris, Moles found many of the shade-loving plants dead, as well as damage to sections of his grass.
“They crushed everything,” Moles said. A few of the plants survived. He’s moved some, but not all of them. Right now, he’s jury-rigged some shade for the Lenten roses using trash receptacles.
Worst of all, “the shade is gone. So I’ll have to have some other form of garden that wil survive in the changed habitat.”
Moles said while all this was occurring one supervisor for the tree-trimming company visited and offered him replacement hostas from the supervisor’s own garden. But there’s not enough shade left in Moles’ back yard for those, he added.
He said a woman from Appalachian Power visited and offered to help him replant in her off-work hours. That was a kind offer, Moles said, but “she’s married and she has a family.” He didn’t want to take her spare time away from them.
Moles said he’s repeatedly called Appalachian’s local forester and left messages but hasn’t heard back. On at least one occasion, he said he left a message for the forester’s supervisor. But he didn’t hear back from that guy either.
But he heard from someone after I posed questions to the power company Thursday. That seemed to get somebody’s attention, because a supervisor from Asplundh showed up at Moles’ house Friday afternoon.
“Since it’s a damage claim, we turned it over to Asplundh,” Porter told me. “They have come to an agreement to plant some plants and trees in the fall, to replace what was inadvertently damaged during the tree-trimming process.”
Moles told me that’s not quite accurate.
Yes, a supervisor from Asplundh came to his house Friday afternoon, Moles said. “He said they would do something, and he asked me what I wanted.”
Moles wants his shade restored, but the Asplundh supervisor didn’t see that as a viable option because the power company wants to keeps its lines clear of potential falling branches. That’s understandable. One of those started a brush fire near south Roanoke earlier this year.
“What he told me when he left was, he had to think about what to do and talk to some people,” Moles said. “He said, ‘I’ll be back to you.’”
But the guy didn’t say when.
And what about the “planned outage?” When will it occur? How long will it last? Porter wasn’t sure. He said the utility would be informing affected customers.
Stay tuned.
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:@dancaseysblog.
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:@dancaseysblog.