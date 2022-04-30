CASEY: Vaccine issue almost ‘forced’ sale of Bedford County-owned nursing home

It’s often a heartwarming moment for democracy when elected officials listen to public pleas and reverse course on something that looks like a done deal.

In the case of the recently canceled sale of the taxpayer-owned Bedford County Nursing Home, that appears to be what happened. But it also might signify more. Let’s take a look.

The week before Easter, in mid April, the Bedford County Board of Supervisors appeared on the verge of selling the 191-year-old facility to a private company. Once scores of Bedford residents learned of the proposal, they jumped into action.

Within a few days, they mobilized to turn out at a scant-notice “special meeting” slated for Easter Monday night — and managed to prevent the sale.

By the time they crowded into the supervisors meeting room April 18, the pending buyer had learned of the growing groundswell and decided to pull out. Nevertheless, nearly two dozen residents lodged objections anyway, as more than 100 others listened.

They cheered when supervisors halted consideration that night. And the board formally tabled the sale at an April 25 regular meeting.

One of five publicly owned nursing homes in Virginia, the facility dates to 1831. It’s just south of the Bedford town limits, and bills itself as “Central Virginia’s best-kept secret in senior living.”

“It really is the Taj Mahal of nursing homes,” said Beck Stanley, a former Bedford town councilman whose 97-year-old grandmother has lived there for six years. “It’s really nice, like going to a country club. … Her condition and health have improved since she got there.”

It’s also the only publicly owned nursing home in Virginia that’s operated directly by a local government, County Administrator Robert Hiss noted at the April 18 meeting. Others, he added, operate under a public authority model overseen by appointed boards.

Currently, the nursing home is running at about two-thirds its 90-bed capacity. It has struggled to attract skilled nursing assistants and licensed nurses. Although it’s self-supporting and has normally operated in the black, it’s likely to lose money in the current fiscal year, Hiss told the meeting.

Like a number of nursing homes, Bedford County’s accepts federal payments from Medicaid — currently, more than 80% of its revenue comes from the federal government, according to statistics cited at the meeting.

But in January, that became a political thorn among Bedford County’s all-Republican supervisors.

The sticking point arose after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the Biden administration could require COVID vaccines for workers at health care facilities accepting federal money. The Bedford County supervisors felt that put them in a supremely uncomfortable position.

“I’ve had a lot of people ask me, ‘What was the catalyst? What’s changed?” board Chairman John Sharp said at the April 18 meeting. “The change was the vaccine mandate.”

“We were forced with the decision: Are we going to be enforcers of this mandate? Or, do we need to extricate ourselves from this process? The way to do that was either to close the nursing home or sell the nursing home,” he said.

“If it were not for that [Supreme Court] decision in January, we would not be here tonight,” Sharp said.

Mind you, selling the facility wouldn’t save any employee from having to get a COVID vaccine. They would still be subject to the mandate. But the new owners would be in charge of enforcing it, rather than the supervisors.

Whether that’s decent justification for shedding a 191-year-old asset is another question.

Stanley told me he first heard about the pending sale April 13 — from nurses at the nursing home. They’d learned about it two days earlier. In advance of the April 18 special meeting, they were worried, Stanley said.

Denny Huff, executive director of the Bedford Community Health Foundation, said there was good reason for such concern. For-profit nursing-home operators “generally provide less quality care than a nonprofit or ones managed by a [public] authority,” he said.

The typical first move of any private operator, Huff told me, would be to cut the number of beds for Medicaid-covered patients, because those produce the least amount of revenue. That would tend to impact the least financially able residents of the county.

Stanley, who used to call himself a “committed Republican” but now considers himself a “center-right moderate,” said it’s “an old political trick, to schedule a public meeting during spring break, when a lot of people are out of town or not paying attention.

“They scheduled a public hearing for the day after Easter, with the minimum number of days of public notice,” he said.

So to make sure the public was aware, he hit the phones April 13 and continued through the weekend.

“My girlfriend almost broke up with me, because I wasn’t paying her any attention,” Stanley joked.

He enlisted others in a phone tree, an efficient way to contact many people in a short time. He sent out blasts on social media and contacted news outlets.

Some opponents performed “oppo-style” research on Roanoke-based American HealthCare LLC, the interested buyer, and later shared information with supervisors.

“They opened the meeting with, ‘we want to sell the nursing home because we don’t want to enforce the vaccine mandate,’ and then 2 hours later all opined about how they changed their minds,” Stanley texted me the night of the hearing.

If that sounds exactly like democracy is supposed to work, Stanley sees a little bit more in what occurred. Especially in the context of numerous undercurrents of political craziness that’ve infected politics and endangered democracy.

“This is a conservative community willing to trash their vaccine mandate bull---- talking points of Trumplore in favor of actually caring for people,” he wrote in another text.

“Compassion and caring for others should always win out over political talking points,” Stanley told me Friday. “Here in Bedford, it has.”

Bravo.

Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com . Follow him on Twitter: @dancaseysblog

