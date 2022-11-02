CASEY: Via election denialism, Salem candidate stands out from the pack

Back in August, I plumbed the list of Roanoke City Council candidates, curious if any election deniers lurked among them. Alas, I couldn’t find a single one who boldly questioned the outcome of the 2020 presidential contest.

But we have a slightly different story in Roanoke’s neighboring jurisdiction to the west.

The city of Salem has a bona fide Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” participant in the running. His name is Hunter Holliday. He’s one of four candidates competing for two seats on Salem’s City Council. And the U.S. Army veteran still harbors grave doubts about the 2020 outcome.

On Jan. 6, 2021, Holliday went to Washington, D.C., to listen to Donald Trump’s pre-insurrection speech. During that, Trump declared he’d won the election easily but that Democrats had rigged the vote, “like they’ve never rigged an election before.”

In reality, Trump lost by more than 7 million votes.

Then Trump invited the crowd to march to Capitol Hill. What ensued was the worst attack ever on American democracy. Five people died and more than 140 police were injured, while a gallows-surrounding mob chanting “Hang Mike Pence!”

After Trump’s speech, Holliday went home, rather than storming the U.S. Capitol like some other rallygoers did.

Even today, two years and more than 60 failed election lawsuits later, Holliday seems loath to accept President Joe Biden’s legitimacy. Following a candidates’ forum in October at Andrew Lewis Middle School, my colleague Sam Wall asked Holliday about that.

“I think a lot of states didn’t go through the proper procedures for the elections,” Holliday replied. “Do I think it was stolen? I don’t know. I think a lot of things happened that are relevant to the outcome of the election, and I don’t think they were properly really looked into.”

I called Holliday on Wednesday to inquire about those words, but he told me he couldn’t talk because he was driving. He said he’d call back but did not. His statement is pretty much the argument non-crazy election-denialists have settled upon in their efforts to further undermine American democracy.

More or less, it’s how Reps. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, and Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, justified their votes against certifying Joe Biden as the 2020 winner in Pennsylvania and Arizona.

Thankfully, there’s no shortage of sturdy citizens willing to call out such claptrap. One of them is Dr. Kellogg Hunt.

He’s a retired physician and Salem native (Andrew Lewis High, class of ‘54) who lives in Roanoke County. Hunt later graduated from the University of Virginia and UVa’s medical school. Then he launched a three-decade career as a U.S. Army physician.

Those final nine years, Hunt served as chief of medicine at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the nation’s premier military hospital. Later, he joined Carilion Clinic as its chief of medicine. He’s retired from that role, too.

In terms of presidential elections, Hunt’s voting record has been all over the place. He recalls supporting Eisenhower as a high-school student in 1952, and voting for John F. Kennedy in 1960 and Barry Goldwater in 1964. He can’t recall whether he voted for Jimmy Carter or Ronald Reagan in 1980 — but Hunt said he voted for Reagan in 1984.

He recently copied me on an unpublished letter to the editor he wrote this newspaper a couple of weeks ago. It appears to have gotten lost in the shuffle, but the sentiments are reasoned and important, so I’m publishing the whole thing here.

It minces few words:

“Any voter who has been paying attention to the actions of Donald Trump before and since the 2020 presidential election is clearly aware that he is a world-class liar who continues to spread the lie that he won the 2020 election and that it was stolen from him by various bizarre methods, all of which have been proven false.

“There is no hint of honesty or integrity in his being.

“He set up a phony college to cheat students out of their admission fees and deliver them nothing he had promised. He set up a fake charity, funds to which were directed to his personal use rather than to advertised beneficiaries. Both of these pursuits were challenged in court and he lost the challenges in each.

“He cheats on his taxes, he cheats at golf, he lies to his supporters, he fundraises off of lies, he refuses to pay individuals who perform work for him, he lied about his medical condition and the severity of his COVID illness, he lied about the severity of COVID in the U.S. and about possible therapy for it.

“He organized the plan to bring paramilitary and other cult followers to Washington, D.C. to attack the Capitol with the express purpose of overthrowing the results of the 2020 presidential election by terrorizing and potentially harming members of Congress assembled there to certify the election.

“His intention in overthrowing the results of the election was to retain power for himself as president, thereby thwarting the will of the voters and essentially installing himself as president for life, destroying our democratic form of government.

“Other charming characteristics of Donald Trump which have been on full display over much of his career are white supremacy-supporting, Putin-loving, racism, misogyny, extreme nationalism, thievery (stolen documents to Mar-a-Lago), grifting, anti-Semitic comments, anti-U.S. military comments, and pathological narcissism.

“Most voters in our region of Southwest Virginia will not support such an individual for elected office if he should run again, but will they support other elected officials in our area who still support Donald Trump?

“Ben Cline and Morgan Griffith, both running for reelection in November, represent us in the U.S. House of Representatives and voted on Jan. 6, 2021 to decertify the 2020 election, thereby supporting Donald Trump for another invalid term as President.

“Do we really want to vote to reelect these two individuals who so proudly believe in Trump and all he stands for, including fascism and a failed democracy?”

That’s the note on which Kellogg Hunt’s letter ends.

Though it’s aimed at voters in Virginia’s 6th and 9th congressional districts, the same question applies everywhere.

Salem residents should ponder it when they cast ballots Tuesday for city council.