Casey: Vinton author’s 1st book, 'This is not my cat,' gets international release

Stephanie “Stevie” Holcomb is a local real-estate agent and actor/director/publicist for Showtimers, the theater troupe in southwest Roanoke County.

Cleverly, she managed publicity for one of their shows by inviting local deejays, newscasters, politicians and columnists to play a bit role. That’s how I became “Officer Pudney” for a Showtimers production of the Neil Simon comedy “Rumors” in 2017.

Aside from those activities, Holcomb, 50, is a cat person. In their Vinton home, she and her husband, David, have two, an orange tabby named Woody and a black-and-white feline, Moonpie. Thanks in part to her love of cats, Holcomb recently added “international author” to her resume.

Her hardcover compilation, “This is not my cat: Feline friends who picked their humans,” already is on sale in the United Kingdom and Australia. Published by Victoria, Australia-based Smith Street Books, the volume hits the U.S. market Nov. 1, just in time for the holiday shopping season. The price is $14.95.

The book features cats from around the world, such as Dill Pickle Soup (aka “Pickle”) who’ve made repeat and unannounced visits to someone else’s homes. The back cover calls the tome, “A celebration of cats who have adopted a human.”

“It’s one of their biggest sellers so far this year, that’s what [Smith Street Books] told me,” Holcomb said Tuesday.

How this all happened was quite atypical. Often, would-be authors beat on publishers’ doors, begging for attention and book contracts. Such masochism usually elicits rejection letters. Some of the writers end up self-publishing.

Holcomb did neither.

Kind of like a stray cat that adopts a house, State Street Books reached out to Holcomb, attracted by a Facebook group she launched in 2016, “My house, not my cat.”

The group, to which members have to be admitted, now has more than 47,000 followers around the world who hail from England, Canada, the U.S, Japan, Italy, Australia and other countries.

“The group came about because I kept noticing these funny little stories all over the internet, of people finding a cat in their house when they didn’t have a cat,” Holcomb told me Tuesday. “It started as a hobby and became a job.”

The “My house, not my cat” group is still going strong on Facebook. It’s private, but admits members after they’ve applied and been screened.

“I wanted the Facebook Page to be wholesome,” Holcomb explained. (As of this writing, she hasn’t yet approved my application.)

From almost the beginning, “My house, not my cat” would get five or six submissions per day recounting stories of mysterious feline furries who showed up at someone else’s home. It seemed like an under-the-radar phenomenon.

Soon, the page had hundreds of stories, and photos, then thousands.

At one point, Holcomb began enforcing standards upon the submissions. For example, a cat on a porch or peeking in a window would qualify. A stray cat in a yard wouldn’t necessarily cut the mustard. But it might, if it was especially adorable-looking.

Eventually, traffic on “My house, not my cat” grew to such an insane level Holcomb couldn’t handle it. She enlisted cat fancier and group member Janet Walker, who lives in Tokyo, Japan, as a co-administrator.

Four more regulars serve as moderators for “My house, not my cat.” They are Julia Knight-Simpson, of London, England; Aly Ramos, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Morgan Sager of New Orleans, Louisiana, and Leah Workman of Los Angeles, California.

Avery Hayes, a project editor for State Street Books, pitched Holcomb with the idea of compiling a volume based on submissions to the Facebook group. State Street paid Holcomb an advance, which she declined to disclose, plus a healthy royalty.

Such an effort fits the old adage, “easier said than done.”

Holcomb had to cull thousands of submissions on “My cat, not my house,” and identify the best potential contributors, then email them and ask them to sign a publisher’s release allowing their words and images to be used by State Street Books. And, “we edited the hell” out of the submissions, she added.

Some the the cat-fanciers she reached out to replied “no thanks”, and others didn’t reply at all. But 83 did, and their text and photos are the book’s bulwark.

The photos are indescribably cute. And some of the entries are brief — as few as 20 words.

One example is of a large, brown and gray cat pictured in a bathroom sink.

“This is Randall,” wrote a woman named Barbara. “He lives down our road in a very nice house but prefers to hang out in our sink.”

Another cat fancier named Charlotte dubbed her regular feline visitor “Co-worker.”

“She belongs to a neighbor and visits me when I get lonely working from home,” Charlotte wrote.

A guy named Steven posted a photo of an orange tabby he dubbed “Handyman.”

“Repair people were in my apartment. I went into my bedroom after they left and found this cat on my bed,” Steven wrote.

And then there’s Frank, a tiny stray Manx tuxedo female.

“So, one day I leave for work and pat her on the head as I walk to my car,” Tiffany wrote. “She was sitting on her normal spot on the front porch. When I come home in the afternoon I find her IN THE HOUSE. … So, she broke in. Now, she’s an inside cat.”

Holcomb said she knew the whole thing was real when State Street sent her proofs this past summer.

“You wouldn’t believe how stupidly happy I felt when they sent me a proof with as ISBN,” which stands for International Standard Book Number.

In the U.S., “This is not my cat” will be on sale on Amazon.com and at Barnes & Noble stores beginning Tuesday. The other major distribution outlet is gift shops at Cracker Barrel restaurants, Holcomb said.

What’s next for her budding career as an author? Holcomb’s unsure.

“I’m very much a cats-need-to-be-indoors person,” she said.” And then I write a book about cats going door to door.”

But it’s unlikely to be about dogs, she added.

“I love other people’s dogs,” Holcomb said. “Dogs are great, but you might as well have a baby.”