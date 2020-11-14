CASEY: VMI grad's the winner of 2020 election contest

For almost two weeks, we’ve watched the suspense build as America waited for the answer to a simple question stemming from the Nov. 3 presidential election.
The delay has tormented voters from the arid California desert to the salty shores of Florida, and all the way to Lenexa, Kansas, deep in the heart of America’s breadbasket. Folks in Vinton, Salem, Blacksburg and Lexington have been wondering, too.
Naturally, we’re not talking about who won the election. Every sane and honest person knows President-elect Joe Biden triumphed. He stomped the incumbent by more than 5 million votes (and counting). Biden took more ballots than any other presidential candidate in American history.
The conundrum I posed to readers was, how many votes would Biden get from Roanoke County? That GOP bastion has voted for the Republican in every presidential election since 1944.
A total of 173 folks responded, with guesses ranging from 1,288 to 74,104. They also guessed the percentage Biden would take in the county, as a tie-breaker. Fortunately, there was no need for that.
The county Electoral Board completed its count Wednesday, and finally we have answer: Biden got 21,801, and took 38.1% of the county votes. Many entrants came close — there were 30 who guessed in the range of 21,000 to the low 22,000s.
Steve Bast of Salem placed second, guessing 21,741. David Wickersham of Roanoke and Ron Kaczmarek of Roanoke County tied for third — they each guessed 21,863 — 62 off the actual.
Jim Fralin of Palm Springs, California, finished fourth, with a guess of 21,714. Paul Scott, a retired teacher who lives in Raleigh Court, posted the fifth closest guess, 21,922. Rachel Stanley of Blacksburg, who guessed 21,927, finished sixth.
Ed Reynolds, an environmental activist from Roanoke (he sends more email than anyone else I know) placed seventh, guessing 21,654. Ernie Hubble of Roanoke County finished eighth, with 21,626. Rich Alvis of Christiansburg won bragging rights for ninth place, with 22,000.
We had a tie for 10th place. Alan Raflo of Blacksburg and Phillip Green of Moneta each guessed 21,600, or 201 off the mark.
Before we extol the winner and celebrate his vote-reckoning acumen, here are a few other tidbits from the contest:
Support Local Journalism
Among all entrants, the average of all the guesses for how many votes Biden would take in RoCo was 22,906. Although that’s 1,105 too many, it was still closer than 137 of the entries.
Naomi Delzell of Raleigh Court wins the “Ye of Little Faith” booby prize — she guessed the lowest number of votes for Biden of anyone in the contest, 1,288. And Jim Brady of Falls Church take the grand booby prize. He missed the mark by more than anyone else. His guess — 74,104 — was 52,303 wide of the mark (it was also more than the number of registered county voters).
Two entrants — Jeanni Cotter of Roanoke and Robert Stutes of Daleville — precisely nailed Biden’s percentage, 38.1. They don’t win a prize, however, because that was just a tiebreaker. President Donald Trump, by the way, took 59.9% in Roanoke County. He was the first Republican presidential candidate since 1996 not to break 60%.
Only one person worked the numerals 666 into his guess — that was Dave Gresham, a real estate broker from Moneta. He told me that was intentional, though he wasn’t slyly hinting Trump is the Antichrist. Gresham explained the president reminds him of another term that begins with ‘A.’ “It has seven letters,” he said. Alas, it’s unprintable in a family newspaper.
And now, a drum roll for the winner!
Matt Gallimore is 26, lives in the Cave Spring area, and is a lifelong resident of Roanoke County. He graduated from Northside High School and later from Virginia Military Institute. Now he works as an engineer. And you could say 2020 has been a memorable year for him in a bunch of good ways.
First, Gallimore was able to pay down the mortgage on his home enough to escape the infernal monthly charge for private mortgage insurance. Second, he and his wife, Shannon, were married in July. Congrats to them for that. In October, Gallimore took the professional engineering license exam. And in November, he won this contest.
Gallimore sounded surprised when I called and anointed him the winner on Thursday. Although he voted a straight Republican ticket, he might not have if Virginia was a swing state this year, he told me.
“I knew full well that Biden would win Virginia, and that Trump didn’t have a chance, and my vote didn’t matter,” he said. His wife, Shannon, an interior designer, canceled out his vote for president.
“I’m actually kind of hopeful for a Biden presidency,” Gallimore told me. “Maybe he can get something done on infrastructure,” and/or get the budget deficit down, he added.
He’s not the only one who’s hopeful, eh?
Soon he and I will be meeting for lunch, at the outdoor-dining venue of his choice. And by then, perhaps we’ll have a new contest rolling.
Would anyone like to pick the date, hour and minute that Trump concedes?
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:@dancaseysblog.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.