CASEY: VMI grad's the winner of 2020 election contest

Naomi Delzell of Raleigh Court wins the “Ye of Little Faith” booby prize — she guessed the lowest number of votes for Biden of anyone in the contest, 1,288. And Jim Brady of Falls Church take the grand booby prize. He missed the mark by more than anyone else. His guess — 74,104 — was 52,303 wide of the mark (it was also more than the number of registered county voters).

Two entrants — Jeanni Cotter of Roanoke and Robert Stutes of Daleville — precisely nailed Biden’s percentage, 38.1. They don’t win a prize, however, because that was just a tiebreaker. President Donald Trump, by the way, took 59.9% in Roanoke County. He was the first Republican presidential candidate since 1996 not to break 60%.

Only one person worked the numerals 666 into his guess — that was Dave Gresham, a real estate broker from Moneta. He told me that was intentional, though he wasn’t slyly hinting Trump is the Antichrist. Gresham explained the president reminds him of another term that begins with ‘A.’ “It has seven letters,” he said. Alas, it’s unprintable in a family newspaper.

And now, a drum roll for the winner!