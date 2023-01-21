CASEY: We’re approaching 2023's Soup for Seniors kickoff

Soup for Seniors 2023

What to donate: Cans of low-sodium or nutritious soups; ramen noodles; cans of meat or fish (such as tuna); canned vegetables and canned fruit; crackers; peanut butter/ oatmeal or other hot-cereal packets; granola and cereal bars, instant-breakfast servings and nutrient-rich drinks such as Ensure or Boost.

Monetary donations: Send checks to Soup for Seniors, ℅ Local Office on Aging, PO Box 14205, Roanoke, VA 24038. Or donate online (or sign up to volunteer) at loaa.org/soup-for-seniors

Where to drop off food Jan. 30 - Feb. 6

• Vistar Eye Center locations at 3320 Franklin Road and 70 Summerfield Court in Roanoke, and 426. W. Main Street in Salem;

• All First Bank locations – Troutville, Daleville, Cloverdale and Fincastle;

• Salem Library, 26 E. Main St., Salem;

• Vinton Library: 300 S. Pollard St., Vinton;

• Apria Healthcare, 5150 Starkey Road Suite B, Roanoke County;

• Evergreen Burial Park, 1307 Summit Ave SW, Roanoke;

• Mountain View Cemetery, 1401 Mountain View Road, Vinton.

Feb. 4 & 5 only: Black Dog Salvage, 902 13th St. Southwest, Roanoke. Customers who donate $10 or more worth of food will get a 10% discount on eligible items.

Feb. 6 & 7 only: Church of St. Peter and St. Paul, 4909 N. Lake Drive in northern Roanoke County.

For Alleghany County or Covington: Call Patrice Jefferson at (540) 962-0465, or email her at loacov@ntelos.net to find out where to drop off donations.

More information: Ashley Turner at the Local Office on Aging, aturner@loaa.org