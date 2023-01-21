CASEY: We’re approaching 2023's Soup for Seniors kickoff

This year, the Super Bowl kicks off Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time) outside Phoenix, Arizona. Rihanna’s the featured half-time performer but we don’t yet know which teams will play for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
More importantly, the NFL championship also serves as a great reminder for a closer-to-home event. That’s the Roanoke Valley’s annual Soup for Seniors collection drive. It launches Jan. 30, a week from Monday. Distribution begins Feb. 6.
Now in its 17th year, the zero-overhead winter charity serves thousands of needy senior citizens from Roanoke to Covington during the coldest months of the year. Many are disabled and can’t get out of their homes. Others live precariously close to the federal poverty level, or below it.
The Local Office on Aging organizes the food-raiser/fundraiser as a supplement to Meals on Wheels and other senior nutrition programs. Last year, Soup for Seniors collected 43,543 pounds of nonperishable food which nourished 2,750 seniors. The 2023 goal is 45,000 pounds.
People are also reading…
“We missed the mark the last couple of years,” said Ron Boyd, executive director of the LOA. For that reason “we’re starting collections a little earlier.”
I want to make it as easy as possible for you to remember this worthwhile program. So here are the important dates to know:
Now is the time to contact the LOA to volunteer to help with sorting and bagging donations and with donation pickups and food deliveries. To do that, call (540) 345-0451 or go online to loaa.org/soup-for-seniors.
Jan. 30—Feb. 6: Twelve drop-off locations in the Roanoke Valley will accept food donations, at medical offices, some bank branches, certain libraries and two local cemeteries. (A complete list is in the infographic below.)
Feb. 4-5: Black Dog Salvage in Roanoke will give customers who donate $10 or more worth of food a 10% discount on any eligible purchase.
Feb. 6-7: Donations will be accepted at the Church of St. Peter and St. Paul in northern Roanoke County. That’s Soup for Seniors’ chief distribution site.
Soup for Seniors held its first collection drive in the fall of 2006, after then-President George W. Bush promoted small scale do-gooding endeavors across America, under the banner of “1,000 Points of Light.”
The founder was Barbara James, a since-retired LOA manager for senior nutrition. She saw it as a way for the community to pitch in and help its most vulnerable citizens. Then-columnist Shanna Flowers promoted it in these pages.
Soup for Seniors took off from there. As a result, thousands of cans of soup and other nonperishable food items poured in.
Because the program operates with already existing resources, and via volunteers, nothing is wasted on overhead. That means each food (or monetary) donation feeds hungry people in the twilight of their lives who cannot quite fend for themselves. Zero gets consumed by salaries, rent or other expenses.
In terms of food, the LOA wants only shelf-stable items, such as cans of soup (especially low-sodium soups), canned meat or fish, jars of peanut butter, canned fruit or vegetables, boxes of crackers and serving packets of hot cereals such as oatmeal.
Those will come in especially handy if and when snow falls here in the Roanoke Valley. Among other things, it helps ensure seniors don’t go hungry if/when Meals on Wheels deliveries are curtailed by big snowstorms.
The LOA is also monetary donations all of which will be spent on emergency food supplies for elderly Roanokers. You can donate either online or by mail. The website is loaa.org/soup-for-seniors, and checks can be sent to Soup for Seniors, c/o The Local Office on Aging, PO Box 14205, Roanoke, VA 24038.
Here’s one idea for getting a jump on that, courtesy of Kroger: The grocery chain is currently running a canned soup special for holders of Kroger rewards cards.
Through Tuesday, Kroger is selling Progresso Soup at $2.49 per can. But a rewards-card customer will get two “free” cans for each three purchased at that price. That cuts the average cost per can to $1.50, a pretty good buy in this inflationary environment.
Better get to Kroger quickly, though. Those weekly deals change each Wednesday!
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter: