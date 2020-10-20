CASEY: We want your guesses in this 2020 election contest

As you may have read back on Sept. 27, yours truly is holding an election contest this year. The object is to predict the number of votes Democrat Joe Biden will take in Roanoke County against Republican incumbent Donald Trump. I’m buying lunch for whoever guesses closest.
So far the contest has garnered 50 entries. Naturally, most of those are from the Roanoke or New River valleys. But we also have a couple from Northern Virginia and one from Lake City, Florida.
So far, the number of Biden votes predicted by entrants ranges from a low of 1,288 to a high of 31,750. I’ve also asked players to guess the percentage Biden will take, expressed as three digits (such as 32.7). That’ll be used only as a tie-breaker, in the event more than one entry is the closest to Biden’s actual vote total.
Only four entrants have predicted Biden will take 50% or more of the Roanoke County vote. Those predictions seem like huge stretches, considering no Democratic presidential candidate since 1980 has cracked 40% in Roanoke County.
The last Democrat who did was Jimmy Carter in 1976, who pulled 48.7% of the Roanoke County vote. Republican Gerald Ford (who got my very first presidential vote) lost the election that year. But he won Roanoke County with 50.4%, edging Carter by 467 votes, according to Virginia Department of Elections data.
In fact, Roanoke County has voted Republican in every presidential contest since 1948, when Democrat Harry Truman was elected over Republican Thomas Dewey. That year in Roanoke County, Dewey took 53.5% of the ballots.
Going purely by percentages, there were a couple of other years when it seemed as if the Republican candidate barely won the county. Those were 1992 and 1996. That’s because those years, Reform Party candidate Ross Perot mounted credible third-party bids.
In 1992, Republican incumbent George H.W. Bush took 50.4 % of the Roanoke County vote. Still Bush easily beat Bill Clinton (36%) by 5,042 votes that year.
In 1996 (when Perot also ran) then-incumbent Clinton did marginally better. He took 39% to Republican Bob Dole, who won with 52.5% of the Roanoke County. Dole bested Clinton by 5,313 votes that year.
But Democrats have not always lost in Roanoke County. Which brings us to Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who won Roanoke County in four successive elections between 1932 and 1944.
In the 1928 election in Roanoke County, Republican Herbert Hoover trounced Democrat Al Smith (the first major party nominee who was Roman Catholic) 67.6% to 32.4%. Then along came the economic conflagration known as the Great Depression.
Hoover didn’t do nearly so well in Roanoke County in 1932. That year, its voters gave the nod to Democrat Franklin Delano Roosevelt (an Episcopalian) who won the county with 58.8%. That year, Socialist Norman Thomas pulled 12 votes from the county.
Roosevelt did even better four years later against Republican Alf Landon. Roosevelt took 61.5% of the vote, to Landon’s 37.8%. Also running that year were Thomas and Prohibitionist Leigh Colvin — they each took 12 votes.
In 1940, Roanoke County voters helped reelect Roosevelt to a third term, giving the Democrat 60.1% of the county vote to Republican Wendell Willkie’s 39.1%. Communist candidate Earl Browder was also on the ticket that year — he got a single vote in Roanoke County.
Roosevelt’s bid for a fourth term in 1944 was actually close in Roanoke County. That year the incumbent defeated Republican Thomas Dewey with 51.7% of the ballots in the county. Dewey’s take was 48.1%.
How the heck did FDR, who was probably the most patrician Yankee who ever ran for president, do so well in Virginia and Roanoke County in those years? That’s a question I put to The Roanoke Times resident political wizard, Editorial Page Editor Dwayne Yancey. He wasn’t exactly sure, either.
“I assume it’s because Virginia was still strongly Democratic — even if Harry Byrd wasn’t exactly a New Deal Democrat,” Yancey told me.
“It wasn’t until Harry Truman integrated the military and adopted other civil rights views that Byrd adopted a policy of “golden silence” for presidential elections. The Republican Party in Virginia was still quite weak in the ’40s.
“It wasn’t until 1952 — when Dwight Eisenhower carried the state and swept in three Republican congressmen — that there was any real Republican strength in Virginia. Even then, Virginia was Republican at the presidential level and Democratic below that for many decades.”
Of course, on a presidential level, Virginia turned blue in 2008. And it turned blue for every other statewide election in 2013.
The last time Virginia elected a Republican in a statewide election was 2009, when the GOP swept the elections for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.
Nevertheless, Roanoke County soldiered on as a Republican bastion.
That brings us back to the original question: How many votes will Roanoke County give Democrat Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 election? And what will Biden’s percentage be?
Here’s one important factor you should take into account when devising your guess: As of this past Sept. 25, Roanoke County had 71,312 registered voters, according to county Registrar Anna Cloeter.
It’s likely that a few more, but not too many, sneaked in before the Oct. 15 deadline.
Put your answers in an email to me with the subject line “election contest” and send them to dan.casey@roanoke.com (no period at the end). Or snail-mail them to me at Dan Casey, The Roanoke Times, 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.
Only one guess is allowed per person — the first one. And I won’t count any submissions that are received after 11:59 p.m. Nov. 2.
For more detailed rules, see the attached graphic. Happy guessing, everyone!
