CASEY: We want your guesses in this 2020 election contest

As you may have read back on Sept. 27, yours truly is holding an election contest this year. The object is to predict the number of votes Democrat Joe Biden will take in Roanoke County against Republican incumbent Donald Trump. I’m buying lunch for whoever guesses closest.

So far the contest has garnered 50 entries. Naturally, most of those are from the Roanoke or New River valleys. But we also have a couple from Northern Virginia and one from Lake City, Florida.

So far, the number of Biden votes predicted by entrants ranges from a low of 1,288 to a high of 31,750. I’ve also asked players to guess the percentage Biden will take, expressed as three digits (such as 32.7). That’ll be used only as a tie-breaker, in the event more than one entry is the closest to Biden’s actual vote total.

Only four entrants have predicted Biden will take 50% or more of the Roanoke County vote. Those predictions seem like huge stretches, considering no Democratic presidential candidate since 1980 has cracked 40% in Roanoke County.