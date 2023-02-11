If you can fog a mirror these days, you’re likely aware of many daunting headwinds facing Virginia, the nation and the world. Roughly, you can categorize those as political, military, social and gastronomic.

Of the latter, one particular outrage is the price of sandwich buns at Kroger. Three years ago, the Private Selection brand cost $1.88 for an eight-pack. Now they cost $2.99. And if you think 59% bread inflation is bad, consider the price of eggs.

This past December at the Texas Tavern, those quintupled compared to the price the diner on Church Avenue paid just a year earlier. Matt Bullington, fourth-generation owner of Roanoke’s most famous restaurant, has lost a lot of sleep over eggs. The TT goes through a lot of them.

It got so bad, each breakfast the TT served was a painful metaphor for money walking out the door. But the worst jolt came when another legendary local breakfast joint — The Roanoker Restaurant on Colonial Avenue — shut down for good.

That’s when Bullington realized he’d best diversify beyond food service, and quickly. Otherwise, his venerable eatery might not be around much longer. (It celebrates its 93rd anniversary Tuesday.)

Hence, the Texas Tavern Wedding Chapel Inc., an enterprise Bullington quietly launched a few months ago.

He got the idea after a couple walked in off the street one afternoon in November and asked if they could get hitched there. (That actually happened, unlike much of this gag column.)

“We’re at the beginning of the mother of all stagflation squeezes,” Bullington lectured. “Soon, people will be cost-cutting like you’ve never seen before. The first expenditures they’ll trim are luxury weddings. Like on those Bridezilla shows you see on TV.”

That’s why his idea for a nationwide chain of cut-rate wedding chapels seems genius. Already, Bullington’’s filed paperwork with the United States Trademark Office for a new advertising slogan: “The Dollar Store of Matrimony.”

Like the food at its 10-stool counter, weddings at the TT are quick and economical. The basic marriage fee is $2.99, for a five-minute ceremony. Bullington personally edited-down the approved vows into quick and perfunctory utterances of “I do.”

By paying just $22.01 extra, brides and grooms can get the Platinum Wedding Experience, which includes a 10-minute post-nuptials reception. That consists of two mouth-watering Cheesy Westerns and two bowls of the tavern’s famed “chile.”

Add another $10 and a TT counterman will don an Elvis jumpsuit and personally serenade the newlyweds with “Love Me Tender.” (That’s a bargain, considering the Little Neon Chapel in Las Vegas charges $169 and up for Elvis-impersonation weddings.) But that’s not all.

“For just $20 more, they can get our Honeymoon Package,” Bullington said proudly. “That includes an hour in a lavish room at The Hotel Roanoke.”

“Do you think newly married couples will need a full 60 minutes?” I wondered. “Anyway, how the heck will weddings at the TT stanch the soaring price of eggs?”

“I’ve got that one covered, too,” Bullington replied. Then he dazzled me with more plans about a different but exciting business venture — in urban agriculture.

He intends to build a poultry farm on a 1-acre parking lot in the 100 block of Luck Avenue, just behind the Texas Tavern. Bullington already has an option to buy the parcel. That’s contingent on whether he can persuade the Roanoke City Council to rezone it to allow organic chicken farming.

“A single acre’s too small,” I observed. “You’ll need at least 5 acres of hens just to meet the Texas Tavern’s egg demand.”

Bullington explained his farm would be vertical.

“We’re gonna go up 10 stories. On Roanoke’s skyline, it’ll look like any other downtown parking garage,” he said. “Except on top, I’ll place an 80-foot-wide neon sign, proclaiming ‘The Dollar Store of Matrimony.’ People will be able to see that from Bedford.”

It’s a hell of an idea. Not only would a 10-story henhouse supply Texas Tavern with an endless stream of fresh and low-cost eggs, but Bullington could sell the excess to competitors and earn another fortune that way.

“Soon, you’ll be known as the Egg Baron of Big Lick,” I marveled.

“And I’ll be eligible for an agricultural tax credit on the farm,” Bullington boasted. “That’ll save me oodles.”

The one big hitch, he fretted, is city council members might not love the idea of downtown chicken-farming.

“I’ll be your development consultant,” I said. “I know exactly how to get that zoning change through. But you’ll have to be patient.”

Then I ran down for him the amazing zoning adventures of developer Robert Fralin. Over a five-year stretch, Fralin endured six public hearings for a 7-acre housing proposal. It would be built next to a tangle of traffic lights at the confluence of Brandon Avenue, Sherwood Avenue and Main Street. (Locals call the intersection “Malfunction Junction.”)

Fralin’s project went through a series of scaled-back proposals. Council shot down two bigger, grander plans before finally approving construction of 29 town houses there.

“Simply follow Fralin’s example,” I said.

The first step, I advised Bullington, is to propose something outlandish that everyone will hate. Such as, a 50-story downtown skyscraper for chicken-farming.

“At the first public hearing, be careful you don’t giggle. Wear a straight face,” I counseled. “You want council members to believe you’re serious. And be sure to remind them that under the existing zoning, you could build a tannery on that parking lot.”

“Is that true?” Bullington asked.

“Not sure, but it doesn’t matter,” I said. “Remember, this is a five-year strategy. Minor fictions will be long forgotten by the time we get to 2028.”

I continued: “After they disapprove 50 stories, you cut the proposal to 20 stories, and then go back for a second effort. Make sure you brag to council it’s a 60% reduction from your initial plan. And keep reminding them a tannery will stink worse than any chicken farm.”

But Bullington doubted council members would approve even the scaled-back proposal.

“Of course they won’t,” I said. “That’s just another intermediate step. Next, you cut the height again and go back a third time, with a proposal for a 10-story-tall chicken farming operation.

“The third public hearing is the key,” I added. “You need to persuade 15 well-known citizens to attend the meeting and loudly complain about the affordable-food crisis in the city. Council members will believe that, because they’ve noticed the price-hikes on sandwich buns at Kroger, too.

“After your shills address council, you should stand up and promise, ‘Texas Tavern serves the least-costly meals in Roanoke, and we pledge to keep our prices low if you allow this groundbreaking agricultural initiative to proceed.”

Bullington was impressed. “Gosh, that’s a wonderful strategy,” he said.

“The beauty is, it’s also factual,” I replied. “Everybody knows the Texas Tavern’s food is the least-costly in town, and that median-income workers can easily afford it. They’ll never be able to afford those Brandon Avenue town homes.”

The Roanoke City Council has not yet approved downtown chicken farming. You’ll know that day has arrived when bulldozers begin digging between First and Second streets along Luck Avenue.

But don’t hold your breath waiting.

Happy birthday, Texas Tavern.

Photos: Texas Tavern marks 93rd anniversary