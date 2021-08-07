CASEY: What will a limited gun-buyback accomplish?

Last month, the Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition and the Roanoke branch of the NAACP announced a gun buyback in the city of Roanoke. Slated for Aug. 21, it’s funded by a $4,500 grant from the city’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission, and will happen at 401 Gainsboro Road in northwest Roanoke.
That day, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., working semi-automatic handguns can be exchanged for grocery gift cards worth $250; long guns and revolvers are worth $150 in gift cards and people who turn in inoperable firearms will get a $50 card.
Everyone surrendering a firearm to the Groceries Not Guns program will have to supply a name and address; other than that organizers are promising it will be a few-questions-asked event.
I’m sure many people had the same thought I did when they heard that announcement: Considering the amount of funding, how many guns can that lure off city streets?
According to elementary arithmetic, the answer’s not many. At those rates, a $4,500 grant would cover gift cards for as few as 18 working semi-automatic handguns; or 90 fully inoperable firearms; or some combination of working and nonworking guns that fall between those numbers.
For example, if the buyback lured equal numbers of each category, organizers would be out of gift cards as soon as they’d procured 10 semi-automatic handguns, 10 long guns or revolvers and 10 inoperable firearms.
Will 30 or 45 or 60 fewer guns on Roanoke streets make a difference in a city of almost 100,000 people? It’s hard to tell.
One reason is, there’s no clear picture of how exactly many guns are in Roanoke or even in Virginia. A 2004 study in the Journal of Quantitative Criminology estimated that roughly 48% of households in the commonwealth have a gun. If those numbers hold true through Roanoke’s 40,800 households, it suggests there are nearly 20,000 firearms in the city.
And if that’s the case, how is getting a few dozen of them off the street going to make a difference?
“It’s not, it’s political theater,” said Philip Van Cleave, president of the pro-gun-rights Virginia Citizens Defense League. He compared the effort to “a car buyback to get drunken drivers off the road.”
“Criminal aren’t going to turn in their guns for groceries,” Van Cleave said. Rather, he added, organizers are going to receive “junky guns unlikely to be used in a crime.”
And if that’s what happens, then what’s the point? So I called some of the buyback’s organizers.
The first was Brenda Hale, head of the Roanoke branch of the NAACP.
The first thing she wanted me to know was, the amount of money available for Groceries Not Guns isn’t limited to the $4,500 grant.
Since its announcement, both Kroger and Food Lion agreed to help sponsor the buyback by contributing an additional $1,500 each, bringing the total available for the program to $7,500.
And while some of that’s going to be spent on marketing and outreach, “we’re not finished raising money,” Hale added. “I’m hoping it will get to $10,000.”
At the listed exchange rates, that amount could take 40 working semi-automatic handguns off the street; or 67 long guns/revolvers or 200 inoperable guns or some combination of the aforementioned firearms.
“The program doesn’t mean we’re going to get every gun,” Hale said. “It’s not that at all.”
Buying back guns isn’t the only point of the program, she added. Another goal is to distribute gun locks donated by Carilion Clinic; those will keep firearms out of the hands of children, she said.
Another person I spoke to was Catherine Koebel Stromberg, the gun-control activist who wrote the application for the grant.
“The bigger picture here is, this is the start of something, not a ‘one-and-done,’ “ Stromberg told me. “If someone’s expecting a ‘one-and-done’ program that’s will solve all gun violence in America or Virginia, they’re either a liar or a fool.”
Stromberg told me that a program like Groceries Not Guns would have been impossible less than two years ago. That’s because until 2020, state law required governments to auction buyback-purchased guns to dealers who hold federal firearms licenses.
Few localities ran buybacks under such a scheme because it meant that the guns taken off the streets were simply returned to the gun market for resale, which seemed to make the programs pointless. The General Assembly changed that law in 2020; now bought-back guns can be destroyed.
Stromberg also noted a strategic goal of the program: To artificially raise the value of guns on the black market. The way the program does that is by setting a $250 “floor” on the value of cheap, semi-automatic handguns that otherwise would be sold for less on the street.
Ideally, that floor will raise black-market gun prices, too. And those higher prices will result discourage sales and result in a less active black-market gun trade overall, she said.
“We’re talking about the market for cheaply traded handguns falling into the hands of young men,” Stromberg said. “We can absolutely impact that.”
The last person I spoke to was city Councilman Joe Cobb, one of the many backers in city government of Groceries Not Guns.
“This is a pilot program, to see what we get,” Cobb said. “We’re not naive enough to think we’re going to be able to get all guns.”
And from that perspective, it seems worth trying for a couple reasons.
One is, there’s little taxpayer money on the line. If the buyback doesn’t work, we can acknowledge the failure and move on to other anti-violence programs that might work better.
But if it does work — in a quantifiable way with just a small amount of taxpayer money — we’ll know it’s a good use of future resources.
Some of those are available right now. The city’s currently deliberating how to spend $64 million in American Relief Plan Act money that’s supposed to help it cope with economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
That kind of money could potentially take a serious number of guns off Roanoke streets, if the pilot has a genuine impact.
“You have to do something, rather than just sitting back and doing nothing,” Hale said. “We know that doesn’t work — look at the [8-year-old] we lost Monday.”
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:.