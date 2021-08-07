CASEY: What will a limited gun-buyback accomplish?

Few localities ran buybacks under such a scheme because it meant that the guns taken off the streets were simply returned to the gun market for resale, which seemed to make the programs pointless. The General Assembly changed that law in 2020; now bought-back guns can be destroyed.

Stromberg also noted a strategic goal of the program: To artificially raise the value of guns on the black market. The way the program does that is by setting a $250 “floor” on the value of cheap, semi-automatic handguns that otherwise would be sold for less on the street.

Ideally, that floor will raise black-market gun prices, too. And those higher prices will result discourage sales and result in a less active black-market gun trade overall, she said.

“We’re talking about the market for cheaply traded handguns falling into the hands of young men,” Stromberg said. “We can absolutely impact that.”

The last person I spoke to was city Councilman Joe Cobb, one of the many backers in city government of Groceries Not Guns.

“This is a pilot program, to see what we get,” Cobb said. “We’re not naive enough to think we’re going to be able to get all guns.”

And from that perspective, it seems worth trying for a couple reasons.